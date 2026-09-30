Global Construction Market Size, Trends, And Growth Forecasts By Regions And Countries, 2026-2030 AI Infrastructure And South Asia Fuel Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target high-growth construction markets, benchmark regional opportunities, and mitigate cost, supply-chain and financing risks to protect margins and sharpen investment strategy

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Construction Market Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts by Regions and Countries, 2026-2030 (Q1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction industry is expected to face another challenging year in 2026 as geopolitical instability, elevated material prices and supply-chain disruption continue to affect project costs and investment decisions. This report provides detailed analysis of global construction output, regional performance and market opportunities through 2030, including benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets.

Global construction output is forecast to grow by 1.5% in 2026, following a 0.2% decline in 2025. The modest recovery reflects persistent cost pressures linked to geopolitical shocks involving Iran, Venezuela and Ukraine, as well as volatile energy prices, rising freight expenses, skilled labor shortages and weak productivity. The severity of these challenges will vary across regions as construction companies, developers and investors adjust to changing trade conditions and a reshaped global supply network.

Trade disruption has intensified since Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs were introduced on April 2, 2025. Contractors continue to encounter higher building material prices and uncertainty surrounding procurement, schedules and project delivery. Material costs are unlikely to ease significantly during 2026, particularly as conflict in the Middle East adds pressure to energy and transportation markets.

These conditions are expected to constrain contractor margins and reduce the financial viability of some developments. Tighter financing conditions, weaker homebuilding activity and lower business confidence are also contributing to an increase in construction sector insolvencies. Companies operating across the global construction market will therefore need to monitor costs, strengthen supply-chain resilience and prioritize markets offering sustainable long-term demand.

Regional construction forecasts indicate a mixed outlook. The US construction market is projected to rebound in 2026 after contracting in 2025 amid tariff-driven uncertainty and rising costs. Relatively resilient residential construction, continued data center development and investment in broader AI-related infrastructure are expected to support the recovery.

The euro area is likely to remain among the weaker construction markets due to subdued industrial demand and constrained investment. North-East Asia is forecast to be the weakest-performing region in 2026, with construction output declining by 0.7%. China's prolonged property downturn will remain a major constraint on private-sector building and regional growth.

South Asia, led by India, is expected to deliver the strongest regional performance, with construction output increasing by 6.3% in 2026. Parts of the Middle East and North Africa are also positioned to maintain momentum through state-led infrastructure investment, major development programs and energy-transition projects. These markets are expected to provide significant opportunities for contractors, suppliers, investors and professional services firms through 2030.

Report Scope



Global construction industry forecasts and market analysis through 2030.

Regional outlooks for North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets by market value and forecast growth.

Analysis of the latest construction output data and trends across key developed and emerging markets. Assessment of geopolitical, economic, financing and supply-chain factors affecting construction activity.

Key Benefits



Evaluate regional construction trends using output values and forecast data through 2030.

Identify the fastest-growing construction markets and assess commercial opportunities aligned with strategic priorities.

Compare growth prospects across emerging and developed economies.

Understand the principal drivers, risks and constraints shaping the global construction industry. Support market-entry, investment and business development strategies while reducing potential risks to revenue and project performance.

The report offers actionable insight for construction companies, investors, consultants, suppliers and policymakers seeking to understand global construction market trends, identify high-growth regions and prepare for industry developments through 2030.

Key Topics Covered

1 Global Outlook

2 Regional Outlook: North America

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Updates

3 Regional Outlook: Latin America

3.1 Overview

3.2 Key Updates

4 Regional Outlook: Western Europe

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Updates

5 Regional Outlook: Eastern Europe & Central Asia

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Updates

6 Regional Outlook: South-East Asia

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Updates

7 Regional Outlook: South Asia

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Updates

8 Regional Outlook: Australasia

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Updates

9 Regional Outlook: North-East Asia

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Updates

10 Regional Outlook: Middle East and North Africa

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Updates

11 Regional Outlook: Sub-Saharan Africa

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Updates

List of Tables [21]

List of Figures [53]

For more information about this report visit

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