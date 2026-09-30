Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Life Sciences Market: Trends And Forecast To 2040 Market To Reach USD 73.05 Billion At 20% CAGR As Drug Discovery And Precision Medicine Scale
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|179
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2040
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$5.69 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2040
|$73.05 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW
1. PREFACE
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Market Share Insights
1.3. Key Market Insights
1.4. Report Coverage
1.5. Key Questions Answered
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.3. Database Building
2.3.1. Data Collection
2.3.2. Data Validation
2.3.3. Data Analysis
2.4. Project Methodology
2.4.1. Secondary Research
2.4.1.1. Annual Reports
2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers
2.4.1.3. Company Websites
2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations
2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings
2.4.1.6. White Papers
2.4.1.7. Industry Publications
2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars
2.4.1.9. Government Portals
2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases
2.4.1.11. Newsletters
2.4.1.12. Industry Databases
2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases
2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources
2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals
2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources
2.4.2. Primary Research
2.4.2.1. Introduction
2.4.2.2. Types
2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative
2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative
2.4.2.3. Advantages
2.4.2.4. Techniques
2.4.2.4.1. Interviews
2.4.2.4.2. Surveys
2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups
2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research
2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions
2.4.2.5. Stakeholders
2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)
2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors
2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents
2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders
2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads
2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts
2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts
2.4.2.5.8. Scientists
2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers
2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity
2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics
2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity
2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Forecast Methodology
3.1.1. Top-Down Approach
3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach
3.1.3. Hybrid Approach
3.2. Market Assessment Framework
3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)
3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting
3.3.2. Correlation
3.3.3. Regression
3.3.4. Time Series Analysis
3.3.5. Extrapolation
3.3.6. Convergence
3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis
3.3.8. Data Visualization
3.3.9. Scenario Planning
3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis
3.4. Key Considerations
3.4.1. Demographics
3.4.2. Market Access
3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios
3.4.4. Industry Consolidation
3.5. Robust Quality Control
3.6. Key Market Segmentations
3.7. Limitations
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Time Period
4.2.1.1. Historical Trends
4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates
4.2.2. Currency Coverage
4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market
4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact
4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market
4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk
4.2.4. Recession
4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt
4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market
4.2.5. Inflation
4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy
4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution
4.2.6. Interest Rates
4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market
4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk
4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis
4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity
4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations
4.2.7.3. Values and Weights
4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation
4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics
4.2.8.1. Import Scenario
4.2.8.2. Export Scenario
4.2.9. War Impact Analysis
4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War
4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War
4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors
4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact
4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact
4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures
4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies
4.2.11. Other Indicators
4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy
4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending
4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
4.2.11.4. Employment
4.2.11.5. Taxes
4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation
4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance
4.2.11.8. Supply Chain
4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics
SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Overview of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market
6.2.1. Historical Evolution
6.2.2. Key Applications
6.2.3. Impact on Healthcare
6.3. Future Perspective
7. REGULATORY SCENARIO
SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW
8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS
9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market: Overall Market Landscape
9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
9.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure
10. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
11. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET
11.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market: Market Landscape of Startups
11.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
11.1.2. Analysis by Company Size
11.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment
11.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
11.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
11.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure
11.2. Key Findings
SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES
12. COMPANY PROFILES
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Atomwise
12.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2. Company Mission
12.2.3. Company Footprint
12.2.4. Management Team
12.2.5. Contact Details
12.2.6. Financial Performance
12.2.7. Operating Business Segments
12.2.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)
12.2.9. MOAT Analysis
12.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.3. BenevolentAI
12.4. Exscientia
12.5. Foundation Medicine
12.6. GE HealthCare
12.7. IBM
12.8. Insilico Medicine
12.9. Microsoft
12.10. NVIDIA
12.11. Owkin
12.12. PathAI
12.13. Recursion
12.14. Schrodinger
12.15. Tempus AI
SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS
13. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS
14. PATENT ANALYSIS
15. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Recent Funding
15.3. Recent Partnerships
15.4. Other Recent Initiatives
SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
16. GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
16.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market
16.4. Demand Side Trends
16.5. Supply Side Trends
16.6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market, Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
16.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis
16.7.1. Conservative Scenario
16.7.2. Optimistic Scenario
16.8. Investment Feasibility Index
16.9. Key Market Segmentations
16.10. Market Opportunity Analysis Framework
16.10.1. Revenue Shift Analysis
16.10.2. Market Movement Analysis
16.10.3. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
16.10.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
16.10.4.1. Secondary Sources
16.10.4.2. Primary Sources
16.10.4.3. Statistical Modeling
17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON DEPLOYMENT MODE
17.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Cloud: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
17.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for On Premise: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF OFFERING
18.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Software: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
18.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Hardware: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
18.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Services: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY
19.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Machine Learning: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
19.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Computer Vision: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
19.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Natural Language Processing: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
19.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Immunology: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
19.5. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Predictive Analytics: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON APPLICATION AREAS
20.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Medical Diagnosis: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Drug Discovery: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Precision & Personalized Medicine: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Biotechnology: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.5. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Clinical Trials: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Patent Monitoring: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA
21.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.1.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.1.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.1.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.1.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET IN EUROPE
22.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.5. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.6. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.7. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.8. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.9. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.10. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.11. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.12. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.13. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.14. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.1.15. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET IN ASIA
23.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.1.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.1.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.1.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.1.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.1.5. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.1.6. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)
24.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.1.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.1.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.1.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.1.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.1.5. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.1.6. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.1.7. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.1.8. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET IN LATIN AMERICA
25.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.1.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.1.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.1.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.1.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Colombia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.1.5. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.1.6. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET IN REST OF THE WORLD
26.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
26.1.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
26.1.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
26.1.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Other Countries
27. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS
28. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS
SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS
29. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES
30. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
31. SWOT ANALYSIS
32. STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
32.1. Chapter Overview
32.2. Key Business-related Strategies
32.2.1. Research & Development
32.2.2. Product Manufacturing
32.2.3. Commercialization / Go-to-Market
32.2.4. Sales and Marketing
32.3. Key Operations-related Strategies
32.3.1. Risk Management
32.3.2. Workforce
32.3.3. Finance
32.3.4. Others
SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS
33. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH
34. REPORT CONCLUSION
SECTION IX: APPENDIX
35. TABULATED DATA
36. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
37. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES
38. AUTHOR DETAILS
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Atomwise BenevolentAI Exscientia Foundation Medicine GE HealthCare IBM Insilico Medicine Microsoft NVIDIA Owkin PathAI Recursion Schrodinger Tempus AI
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment