Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Life Sciences Market: Trends And Forecast To 2040 Market To Reach USD 73.05 Billion At 20% CAGR As Drug Discovery And Precision Medicine Scale

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI boosts life sciences ROI by accelerating drug discovery, reducing R&D costs, optimizing clinical trials and enabling precision medicine through strategic tech partnerships. Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Life Sciences Market, till 2040: Distribution by Deployment Mode, Type of Offering, Type of Technology, Application Areas and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global artificial intelligence in life sciences market is projected to expand from USD 5.69 billion in 2026 to USD 73.05 billion by 2040, representing a compound annual growth rate of 20% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising volumes of genomic, patient, and clinical trial data, alongside increasing demand for faster drug development, precision medicine, and more efficient clinical research. Artificial intelligence is becoming integral to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical, and biological research. Machine learning, predictive analytics, computer vision, and natural language processing are enabling life sciences organizations to analyze complex datasets, identify promising therapeutic candidates, improve diagnostic accuracy, and generate actionable clinical insights. AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine AI-driven drug discovery is accelerating virtual screening, efficacy and toxicity prediction, de novo drug design, and drug repurposing. Machine learning and deep learning platforms can assess extensive molecular, genomic, and clinical datasets to identify candidates with stronger development potential. These capabilities help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies shorten research timelines, reduce R&D expenditure, and improve the likelihood of successful clinical outcomes. Personalized medicine represents another significant opportunity within the artificial intelligence in life sciences market. AI platforms can integrate genomic profiles, lifestyle factors, medical histories, and treatment data to support tailored therapeutic strategies. Applications include forecasting treatment response, refining dosage regimens, reducing adverse effects, and improving patient adherence. These advances also support preventative care and home-based healthcare delivery. Key Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Drivers Growth is being driven by the rapid increase in data generated through genomics, electronic health records, medical imaging, wearable devices, and clinical trials. AI technologies provide the analytical speed and accuracy required to process these datasets and support evidence-based decisions across research and care delivery. Clinical trial optimization is also contributing to market adoption. AI can enhance patient selection, identify suitable trial sites, forecast outcomes, monitor safety signals, and reduce failure risks. At the same time, advances in cloud computing and machine learning are making sophisticated analytical capabilities more accessible across distributed research environments. Strategic investments and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, technology providers, and specialized AI developers are strengthening the industry ecosystem. Collaborations involving organizations such as Google and IBM demonstrate the growing importance of scalable data platforms and advanced computational infrastructure in life sciences innovation. Competitive Landscape The competitive landscape includes major technology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinical research specialists, and emerging startups. IBM, IQVIA, and Oracle provide full-stack platforms designed to support data integration, AI model development, workflow management, and regulatory compliance. Roche, Pfizer, and Insilico Medicine apply AI to drug discovery and development using genomic, molecular, and clinical datasets. Specialized companies such as Atomwise, Sophia Genetics, and NuMedii focus on areas including molecular simulation, genomic analysis, predictive modeling, and drug repurposing. Competition is expected to intensify as market participants expand their technology portfolios, establish research partnerships, and pursue new applications across the pharmaceutical value chain. Emerging Industry Trends

Accelerated AI-driven drug discovery and molecular design

Greater adoption of precision and personalized medicine

Advanced diagnostics using medical imaging and wearable data

Automation of laboratory and research workflows through AI-Science Factories

Domain-specific large language models for scientific and regulatory applications

Improved clinical trial design, patient recruitment, and outcome forecasting Expanded AI integration in pharmacovigilance and preventative health These trends are advancing operational efficiency, cost reduction, and patient-centric healthcare while helping organizations extract greater value from biological and clinical data. Market Challenges Despite strong growth prospects, the artificial intelligence in life sciences market faces financial, technical, ethical, and regulatory barriers. High development costs associated with AI algorithms, genomic sequencing, infrastructure, and personalized therapies can limit adoption, particularly among smaller biotechnology companies. Data privacy requirements and stringent regulatory validation standards may also delay deployment within clinical workflows. AI bias remains an important concern when training datasets do not adequately represent diverse patient populations, potentially affecting treatment recommendations and clinical outcomes. Limited interoperability between healthcare systems and AI platforms further restricts real-world data sharing for biomarker discovery, trial optimization, and treatment customization. Innovations such as federated learning may help address some privacy and data-sharing limitations by enabling collaborative model development without centralizing sensitive patient information. Continued progress will depend on transparent governance, representative datasets, reliable validation, and closer cooperation among regulators, healthcare providers, technology companies, and life sciences organizations. Regional Market Outlook North America currently holds a significant share of the global artificial intelligence in life sciences market. Regional growth is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial R&D investment, strong technology adoption, and a high burden of chronic and infectious diseases. Continued innovation in personalized diagnostics, drug discovery, and clinical research is expected to reinforce North America's market position. The report also evaluates opportunities across Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Rest of the World. Key national markets include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the UK, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the UAE. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Segmentation

Deployment mode: Cloud and On Premise

Type of offering: Software, Hardware, and Services

Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, and Predictive Analytics

Application area: Medical Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, Precision & Personalized Medicine, Biotechnology, Clinical Trials, and Patent Monitoring Geography: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World Report Coverage The artificial intelligence in life sciences market report provides market sizing and opportunity analysis across deployment modes, offerings, technologies, applications, and geographic regions. It evaluates the competitive landscape by company size, headquarters, ownership structure, and year of establishment, while detailed company profiles examine business segments, technology portfolios, financial information, management teams, recent developments, and future outlook. The research also assesses industry megatrends, partnerships, funding activity, patent landscapes, and recent strategic initiatives. SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, value chain analysis, and expert interviews provide additional context for evaluating competitive dynamics, growth opportunities, risks, and market entry strategies. Key Questions Addressed

What are the current and projected values of the artificial intelligence in life sciences market?

Which companies are leading the competitive landscape?

What factors are driving market growth through 2040?

How are partnerships, investments, and funding trends shaping the industry?

Which regions and market segments are expected to record the strongest growth? How will revenue opportunities be distributed across technologies, offerings, applications, and deployment modes? The report includes detailed revenue forecasts, competitive intelligence, industry expert insights, analytical frameworks, dynamic Excel dashboards, slide packs, customization support, an interactive walkthrough with the research team, and applicable updates for report versions older than 6-12 months. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2026 - 2040 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2040 $73.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Introduction

2.4.2.2. Types

2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.4.2.3. Advantages

2.4.2.4. Techniques

2.4.2.4.1. Interviews

2.4.2.4.2. Surveys

2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.5. Stakeholders

2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.5.8. Scientists

2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.8. Supply Chain

4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market

6.2.1. Historical Evolution

6.2.2. Key Applications

6.2.3. Impact on Healthcare

6.3. Future Perspective

7. REGULATORY SCENARIO

SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW

8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market: Overall Market Landscape

9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure

10. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

11. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET

11.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market: Market Landscape of Startups

11.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

11.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

11.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

11.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

11.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

11.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure

11.2. Key Findings

SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES

12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Atomwise

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Company Mission

12.2.3. Company Footprint

12.2.4. Management Team

12.2.5. Contact Details

12.2.6. Financial Performance

12.2.7. Operating Business Segments

12.2.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)

12.2.9. MOAT Analysis

12.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.3. BenevolentAI

12.4. Exscientia

12.5. Foundation Medicine

12.6. GE HealthCare

12.7. IBM

12.8. Insilico Medicine

12.9. Microsoft

12.10. NVIDIA

12.11. Owkin

12.12. PathAI

12.13. Recursion

12.14. Schrodinger

12.15. Tempus AI

SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS

13. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS

14. PATENT ANALYSIS

15. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Recent Funding

15.3. Recent Partnerships

15.4. Other Recent Initiatives

SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

16. GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

16.4. Demand Side Trends

16.5. Supply Side Trends

16.6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market, Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

16.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

16.7.1. Conservative Scenario

16.7.2. Optimistic Scenario

16.8. Investment Feasibility Index

16.9. Key Market Segmentations

16.10. Market Opportunity Analysis Framework

16.10.1. Revenue Shift Analysis

16.10.2. Market Movement Analysis

16.10.3. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

16.10.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

16.10.4.1. Secondary Sources

16.10.4.2. Primary Sources

16.10.4.3. Statistical Modeling

17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON DEPLOYMENT MODE

17.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Cloud: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

17.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for On Premise: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF OFFERING

18.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Software: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

18.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Hardware: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

18.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Services: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

19.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Machine Learning: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Computer Vision: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Natural Language Processing: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Immunology: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19.5. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Predictive Analytics: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON APPLICATION AREAS

20.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Medical Diagnosis: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Drug Discovery: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Precision & Personalized Medicine: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Biotechnology: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20.5. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Clinical Trials: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20.6. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market for Patent Monitoring: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA

21.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.1.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.1.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.1.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.1.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET IN EUROPE

22.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.5. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.6. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.7. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.8. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.9. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.10. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.11. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.12. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.13. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.14. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.1.15. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET IN ASIA

23.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.1.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.1.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.1.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.1.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.1.5. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.1.6. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

24.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.5. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.6. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.7. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.8. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET IN LATIN AMERICA

25.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.1.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.1.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.1.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.1.4. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Colombia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.1.5. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.1.6. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN LIFE SCIENCES MARKET IN REST OF THE WORLD

26.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.1.1. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.1.2. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.1.3. Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market in Other Countries

27. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS

28. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS

SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS

29. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES

30. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

31. SWOT ANALYSIS

32. STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

32.1. Chapter Overview

32.2. Key Business-related Strategies

32.2.1. Research & Development

32.2.2. Product Manufacturing

32.2.3. Commercialization / Go-to-Market

32.2.4. Sales and Marketing

32.3. Key Operations-related Strategies

32.3.1. Risk Management

32.3.2. Workforce

32.3.3. Finance

32.3.4. Others

SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS

33. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH

34. REPORT CONCLUSION

SECTION IX: APPENDIX

35. TABULATED DATA

36. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

37. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES

38. AUTHOR DETAILS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Atomwise

BenevolentAI

Exscientia

Foundation Medicine

GE HealthCare

IBM

Insilico Medicine

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Owkin

PathAI

Recursion

Schrodinger Tempus AI

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