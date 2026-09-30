Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2036 Set To Reach $2.56 Billion As HPV-Targeted Vaccines Reshape Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize HPV16-targeted vaccines, checkpoint inhibitor combinations and biomarker-led patient selection to overcome resistance and capture underserved HNSCC segments.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the HNSCC market across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The analysis covers historical and forecasted epidemiology, current treatment practices, emerging therapies, competitive dynamics, drug uptake, pricing, reimbursement, and market growth from 2022 to 2036.

The HNSCC market across these leading markets was valued at approximately USD 850 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 2.56 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 10.5% from 2026 to 2036. The United States is expected to remain the largest market, reaching approximately USD 2.082 billion by 2036. Market expansion will be supported by increasing disease incidence, wider use of biomarker testing, adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitors, and continued development of HPV-targeted vaccines and precision therapies.

Key HNSCC Market and Epidemiology Findings



The total number of incident HNSCC cases across the 7MM was estimated at approximately 153,500 in 2025.

More than 90% of oropharyngeal cancer cases in the United States are attributed to Human Papillomavirus infection, with HPV16 responsible for approximately 90% of HPV-associated cases.

Among EU4 and the United Kingdom, the oral cavity accounted for the largest number of site-specific HNSCC cases in 2025.

Germany recorded approximately 2,700 incident cases of oropharyngeal squamous cell cancer in 2025.

Japan recorded approximately 3,900 incident cases of HPV16+ oropharyngeal squamous cell cancer in 2025. KEYTRUDA generated the highest estimated HNSCC therapy revenue in the United States in 2025.

HNSCC Treatment Landscape and Unmet Medical Needs

Management of HNSCC requires a multidisciplinary strategy based on disease stage, tumor location, biomarker status, resectability, and patient characteristics. Surgery, radiotherapy, and platinum-based chemotherapy remain central to the treatment of locally advanced disease. Definitive chemoradiation is widely used for unresectable tumors and organ preservation, while surgery may be followed by adjuvant radiotherapy or chemoradiation in patients with high-risk pathological features.

KEYTRUDA and OPDIVO are the principal PD-1 inhibitors used in recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. KEYTRUDA is established as a first-line option, either as monotherapy for PD-L1-positive tumors or with platinum-based chemotherapy and fluorouracil regardless of PD-L1 status. OPDIVO is approved following platinum failure. Although checkpoint inhibitors have improved survival compared with historical chemotherapy, response rates remain limited, and HPV-positive disease can remain resistant because of immune evasion, antigen-processing resistance, and tumor microenvironment suppression.

The EXTREME regimen, comprising cetuximab, platinum chemotherapy, and 5-fluorouracil, remains an option for eligible patients. However, its survival benefit is modest and treatment is associated with substantial toxicity. Cetuximab also retains a role with radiotherapy in locally advanced disease and in selected metastatic cases, particularly when immunotherapy is unsuitable.

Major unmet needs include limited HPV16-specific treatment options, inadequate prognostic and predictive biomarkers, poor survival after standard therapy, treatment resistance, long-term toxicity, and insufficient personalized or age-specific approaches. No therapy is currently approved specifically for HPV16+ HNSCC, creating a significant opportunity for therapeutic vaccines, T-cell receptor therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, and tumor microenvironment-directed combinations.

HPV16-Targeted Vaccines Reshape the HNSCC Immunotherapy Market

Therapeutic cancer vaccines are emerging as an important area of HNSCC clinical development. Programs targeting the HPV16 E6 and E7 oncoproteins are designed to generate antigen-specific T-cell activity and may improve response durability when combined with checkpoint inhibitors. Development spans neoadjuvant, first-line, second-line, and treatment-refractory settings.

ISA101b, Versamune HPV (PDS0101), BNT113, CUE-101, abipapogene suvaplasmid, and INO-3112 are among the notable HPV-directed candidates. Early evidence suggests that therapeutic vaccines may produce stronger activity in combination with PD-1 inhibitors than as standalone treatments, particularly in recurrent or metastatic disease. Adoption will depend on clinical efficacy, safety, Human Leukocyte Antigen restrictions, manufacturing requirements, biomarker selection, and the ability to overcome antigen-processing resistance.

HNSCC Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The HNSCC pipeline includes immune checkpoint inhibitors, bispecific antibodies, targeted biologics, therapeutic vaccines, immune-modulating agents, antibody-drug conjugates, and precision medicines. Key clinical-stage therapies include petosemtamab, amivantamab (RYBREVANT), Versamune HPV (PDS0101), BNT113, CUE-101, and eftilagimod alpha.

Petosemtamab (MCLA-158), developed by Merus N.V., is a low-fucose full-length IgG1 antibody targeting EGFR and LGR5. Its clinical development program includes recurrent or metastatic HNSCC, and the FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation for second-line recurrent/metastatic disease. Merus announced in August 2025 that enrollment in the Phase III LiGeR-HN2 trial was expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The company previously indicated that a topline interim readout was anticipated in 2026.

In February 2026, the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj (RYBREVANT FASPRO) as monotherapy for adults with recurrent or metastatic, HPV-unrelated HNSCC following progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-L1 or PD-1 inhibitor.

Companies active in the HNSCC market include Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Coherus BioSciences, Akeso Biopharma, Immutep, Merus N.V., NANOBIOTIX, Johnson & Johnson, PDS Biotechnology, ISA Pharmaceuticals, BioNTech, Cue Biopharma, Nykode Therapeutics, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

HNSCC Diagnosis and Biomarker Testing

HNSCC diagnosis is confirmed through biopsy of the primary tumor or suspicious neck mass. Primary lesions may be assessed by cup forceps, incisional, or excisional biopsy, while suspicious cervical lymph nodes are generally evaluated through fine-needle aspiration. Histopathological assessment includes hematoxylin and eosin staining, with pancytokeratin, cytokeratin 5/6, and p63 immunohistochemistry used in poorly differentiated cases.

HPV testing is mandatory for oropharyngeal and unknown primary tumors. p16INK4A immunohistochemistry, with positivity defined by more than 70% diffuse staining, is widely used as a surrogate marker. Although clinical guidelines generally recommend similar treatment strategies for HPV-positive and HPV-negative tumors, HPV status remains essential for accurate diagnosis, staging, prognosis, clinical trial selection, and future treatment personalization.

Drug Uptake, Pricing and Market Access

KEYTRUDA and OPDIVO are expected to maintain strong uptake in recurrent or metastatic HNSCC because of demonstrated survival benefits and more favorable safety profiles than conventional chemotherapy. KEYTRUDA is likely to continue leading the first-line setting, while emerging combinations may gain adoption as clinical evidence clarifies sequencing and patient selection.

The Wholesale Acquisition Cost of KEYTRUDA was reported at USD 9,797 per dose when administered every three weeks, resulting in an estimated annual cost of approximately USD 170,000. Pricing, reimbursement, comparative clinical benefit, and payer assessment will remain critical determinants of access to both marketed and emerging HNSCC therapies. Outcome-based payment models and other reimbursement strategies may help address the financial burden associated with high-cost oncology treatments.

Report Scope and Strategic Value



Historical and forecasted HNSCC epidemiology across the 7MM

HNSCC market size, therapy share, revenue, and growth projections from 2022 to 2036

Current standards of care and evolving treatment algorithms

Approved and emerging therapy profiles across Phase I-III clinical development

Clinical trial, regulatory, patent, collaboration, and partnership analysis

Drug uptake, peak patient share, pricing, reimbursement, and analogue assessment

Competitive intelligence covering major companies and pipeline programs

SWOT and conjoint analysis based on efficacy, safety, administration, market entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population Expert insights addressing treatment adoption, patient adherence, accessibility, epidemiology, and real-world prescribing patterns

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare organizations, and market access teams in evaluating the HNSCC therapeutics market, identifying high-value opportunities, assessing competitive threats, and developing evidence-based commercialization strategies. Its epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting approach connects patient burden with therapy adoption and revenue potential, delivering a detailed outlook for the evolving HNSCC market through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of HNSCC By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of HNSCC By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Genomic Alterations and Key Pathways

7.3. Classification of HNSCC

7.4. Signs and Symptoms

7.5. Causes

7.6. Types of HPV in HNSCC

7.7. Diagnosis

8. Treatment Guidelines of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

8.1. American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Clinical Practice Guideline: Radiation Therapy for HPV-positive Oropharyngeal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (2025)

8.2. National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Cancer of the Oropharynx (p16 (HPV)-positive)

8.3. Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) Clinical Guidelines for the Treatment of Head and Neck Cancer (2022)

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

9.4.2. Total Incident Cases of HNSCC

9.4.3. Site-specific Incident Cases of HNSCC

9.4.4. HPV-positive Status-specific Incident Cases of HNSCC

9.4.5. Stage-specific Incident Cases of HNSCC

9.4.6. Total Treated Cases of HNSCC

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

9.5.2. Total Incident Cases of HNSCC

9.5.3. Site-specific Incident Cases of HNSCC

9.5.4. HPV-positive Status-specific Incident Cases of HNSCC

9.5.5. Stage-specific Incident Cases of HNSCC

9.5.6. Total Treated Cases of HNSCC

9.6. Japan

9.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

9.6.2. Total Incident Cases of HNSCC

9.6.3. Site-specific Incident Cases of HNSCC

9.6.4. HPV-positive Status-specific Incident Cases of HNSCC

9.6.5. Stage-specific Incident Cases of HNSCC

9.6.6. Total Treated Cases of HNSCC

10. Patient Journey of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

11. Marketed Therapies of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

11.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of HNSCC

11.2. KEYTRUDA: Merck

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.2.5. Clinical Development

11.2.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.6. Analyst Views

11.3. OPDIVO: Bristol Myers Squibb

11.3.1. Drug Description

11.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.3.5. Clinical Development

11.3.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.6. Analyst Views

12. Emerging Drugs of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

12.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of HNSCC

12.2. Petosemtamab (MCLA-158): Merus N.V.

12.2.1. Drug Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.2.4. Analyst Views

12.3. Amivantamab (RYBREVANT):Johnson & Johnson

12.3.1. Drug Description

12.3.2. Clinical Development

12.3.2.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.3.3. Safety and Efficacy

12.3.4. Analyst Views

13. Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC): 7MM Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook of HNSCC

13.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.3.1. Cost Assumptions

13.3.2. Pricing Trends

13.3.3. Analogue Assessment

13.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

13.4. Conjoint Analysis of HNSCC

13.5. Total Market Size of HNSCC in the 7MM

13.6. Total Market Size of HNSCC by Therapies in the 7MM

13.7. The United States

13.7.1. Total Market Size of HNSCC in the United States

13.7.2. Total Market Size of HNSCC by Therapies in the United States

13.8. EU4 and the UK

13.8.1. Total Market Size of HNSCC in EU4 and the UK

13.8.2. Total Market Size of HNSCC by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

13.9. Japan

13.9.1. Total Market Size of HNSCC in Japan

13.9.2. Total Market Size of HNSCC by Therapies in Japan

14. Unmet Needs of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

15. SWOT Analysis of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

16. KOL Views of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

17. Market Access and Reimbursement of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

17.1. The United States

17.2. EU4 and the UK

17.2.1. Germany

17.2.2. France

17.2.3. Italy

17.2.4. Spain

17.2.5. United Kingdom

17.3. Japan

17.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of HNSCC Therapies

18. Appendix

18.1. Bibliography

18.2. Report Methodology

19. Analyst's Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About the Publisher

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [35]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Merck

Bristol Myers Squibb

Coherus BioSciences

Akeso Biopharma

Immutep

Merus N.V.

NANOBIOTIX

Johnson & Johnson

PDS Biotechnology

BioNTech

Johnson and Johnson Cue Biopharma

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900