North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market Forecast To 2035 Cell And Gene Therapy Demand Drives 8.5% CAGR And A USD 0.70 Billion Opportunity

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Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market by Type of Non-Viral Transfection Method, Application Area, End-User - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America non-viral transfection reagents market is projected to grow from USD 0.34 billion in the current year to USD 0.70 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by rising investment in cell and gene therapy, growing demand for nucleic acid-based treatments, and continued advances in scalable, low-toxicity delivery technologies.

Market Growth and Key Trends

Non-viral transfection reagents are widely used in molecular biology research, gene expression studies, CRISPR editing, mRNA delivery, drug discovery, and cell engineering. Chemical and physical methods provide greater process control and fewer biosafety constraints than viral systems, supporting adoption across academic laboratories, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical organizations, contract manufacturers, and contract research organizations.

North America has a well-established life sciences ecosystem supported by leading research institutions, advanced biopharmaceutical infrastructure, and significant funding for genomic medicine. Expanding cell and RNA-based therapeutic pipelines are increasing demand for high-efficiency reagents compatible with sensitive primary cells, stem cells, and immune cells. Regulatory emphasis on product safety, manufacturing consistency, and process scalability also supports the use of non-viral delivery approaches in preclinical research and selected clinical workflows.

Major market trends include increased adoption of lipid nanoparticle platforms for mRNA therapeutics, development of reagents for hard-to-transfect cells, and formulation improvements that enhance serum stability, cell viability, and reproducibility. Suppliers are introducing products optimized for CRISPR workflows, single-cell research, and high-throughput automation. Partnerships between reagent developers and instrument manufacturers are also creating integrated transfection workflows for research laboratories and CDMOs.

Established solutions include Thermo Fisher Scientific's Lipofectamine MessengerMAX and CRISPRMAX reagents, Lonza's 4D-Nucleofector, MaxCyte's ExPERT platform, and Cytiva's NanoAssemblr Ignite and Ignite+ systems for reproducible lipid nanoparticle formulation.

Primary Market Drivers

The growing burden of chronic and genetic diseases is a significant driver of the North America non-viral transfection reagents market. According to the CDC, approximately 129 million people in the United States live with at least one major chronic disease. This healthcare burden is accelerating research into nucleic acid-based therapies, targeted treatments, and gene editing technologies.

North America also hosts a substantial pipeline of cell and gene therapies requiring efficient nucleic acid delivery during preclinical research, ex vivo cell engineering, process development, and clinical manufacturing. Demand is increasing across CRISPR-based therapies, CAR-T and NK cell programs, and mRNA therapeutics. Non-viral reagents are particularly valuable for applications requiring transient gene expression, lower immunogenicity, and simplified manufacturing.

Market Challenges

Transfection efficiency remains a challenge for primary cells, stem cells, immune cells, and selected suspension cell lines. Performance limitations can affect experimental reproducibility and restrict adoption in advanced cell therapy applications. Cytotoxicity is another important constraint, as some cationic lipid and polymer-based reagents may reduce cell viability or trigger inflammatory responses at higher concentrations. Developers must continue balancing delivery efficiency, cellular tolerance, manufacturing scalability, and consistency.

Market Segmentation and Outlook



By type of non-viral transfection method: Chemical methods, physical methods, and other methods.

By application area: Research applications and clinical applications. By end-user: Academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, contract manufacturers, and other end-users.

Physical methods, led by electroporation and nucleofection platforms, currently account for the largest market share. Their leadership reflects extensive use in cell and gene therapy research, ex vivo cell engineering, and biopharmaceutical process development. Advanced nanoparticle carriers and next-generation chemical delivery vectors are expected to record the fastest growth as developers seek scalable and low-cytotoxicity solutions for mRNA delivery and gene editing.

Research applications hold the largest share due to widespread use in functional genomics, gene expression studies, basic research, and drug discovery. Clinical applications are projected to register the highest CAGR as cell and gene therapy programs advance from development into clinical evaluation. This transition is increasing demand for clinical grade products, larger batch volumes, and regulatory-compliant delivery systems.

Academic and research institutions currently lead the end-user landscape, supported by North America's extensive university network and strong life sciences funding. Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are expected to experience the fastest growth as expanding clinical trial portfolios and manufacturing scale-ups drive procurement of specialized, high value transfection reagents.

Recent Industry Developments



VectorBuilder partnered with MaxCyte to co-develop a clinical-grade, ex vivo non-viral gene delivery platform combining VectorBuilder's MiniVec plasmid system with MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology for CAR-T, iPSC, and other engineered cell therapy workflows.

Kytopen completed a Series B financing round led by Telegraph Hill Partners to support commercial expansion of its Flowfect non-viral, continuous-flow transfection platform across the US and Europe. MaxCyte launched ExPERT DTx, a 96-well high-throughput electroporation platform for research and drug discovery, with a defined scale-up pathway toward cGMP manufacturing.

Leading Companies in the North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market



Altogen Biosystems

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cytiva

Harvard Bioscience

MaxCyte

MilliporeSigma

Mirus Bio

Revvity Thermo Fisher Scientific

Report Coverage

The market report provides revenue forecasts and opportunity analysis across transfection methods, application areas, end-users, and sales channels. It assesses compatible cell type / line, transfected molecule, transfection carrier, cell culture conditions, serum compatibility, electroporation waveforms, pulse voltage, and emerging delivery technologies.

Additional coverage includes company and technology competitiveness analysis, profiles of prominent providers, potential strategic partners, patent activity, scientific publications, pricing strategies, and market impact factors. The study also examines ex vivo and in vivo therapy trends, as well as the evolving adoption of viral and non-viral delivery systems.

Industry perspectives are supported by interviews and third-party discussions with senior executives, business development professionals, researchers, product managers, and R&D leaders from companies operating in the US, Europe, and Latin America.

Strategic Value for Market Participants

The report is designed for distributors, channel partners, investors, and business development teams evaluating opportunities in the North America non-viral transfection reagents market. It supports data-driven decisions by identifying customer demand, competitive positioning, market barriers, partnership prospects, and high-growth segments. The research can also help established providers and new entrants refine product strategies, evaluate expansion opportunities, and strengthen commercial relationships.

Purchasers receive a complementary PPT insights pack, Excel data packs for all analytical modules, 15% free content customization, a detailed report walkthrough with the research team, and a free updated report when the purchased edition is 6-12 months old or older.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5.1. Executive Summary: Market Landscape

5.2. Executive Summary: Market Trends

5.3. Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Introduction to Transfection

6.3. Methods of Transfection

6.3.1. Virus Based Transfection

6.3.1.1. Types of Viral Transfection Vectors

6.3.1.1.1. Adeno-associated Virus-based Vectors

6.3.1.1.2. Adenovirus-based Vectors

6.3.1.1.3. Herpes Virus-based Vectors

6.3.1.1.4. Lentivirus-based Vectors

6.3.1.1.5. Retrovirus-based Vectors

6.3.2. Non-Virus Based Transfections

6.3.2.1. Chemical Methods based Transfection

6.3.2.1.1. Lipoplexes-based Transfection

6.3.2.1.2. Polyplexes-based Transfection

6.3.2.1.3. Lipo-polyplexes-based Transfection

6.3.2.1.4. Dendrimer-based Transfection

6.3.2.1.5. Cell Penetrating Peptide-based Transfection

6.3.2.2. Physical Method based Transfections

6.3.2.2.1. Electroporation-based Transfection

6.3.2.2.2. Gene Gun-based Transfection

6.3.2.2.3. Sonoporation-based Transfection

6.3.2.2.4. Microinjection-based Transfection

6.3.2.2.5. Magnetofection-based Transfection

6.4. Applications of Transfection

6.4.1. Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Product Development

6.4.2. Gene Silencing

6.4.3. Generation of Stable Cell Lines

6.4.4. Large-scale Protein Production

6.4.5. Stem Cell Engineering

6.5. Future Perspective

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: NORTH AMERICA NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION REAGENTS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Compatible Cell Type / Line

7.2.2. Analysis by Transfected Molecule

7.2.3. Analysis by Type of Transfection Carrier Used

7.2.4. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture

7.2.5. Analysis by Serum Compatibility

7.3. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagent Providers Landscape

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country)

8. MARKET LANDSCAPE: ELECTROPORATION-BASED TRANSFECTION SYSTEMS IN NORTH AMERICA

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Electroporation-based Transfection Systems in North America: Overall Market Landscape

8.2.1. Analysis by Compatible Cell Type / Line

8.2.2. Analysis by Transfected Molecule

8.2.3. Analysis by Type of Waveform

8.2.4. Analysis by Pulse Voltage

8.3. Electroporation-based Transfection System Providers in North America: Landscape

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

8.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

8.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country)

8.3.4. Analysis by Leading Players

9. MARKET LANDSCAPE: OTHER NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION TECHNOLOGIES / SYSTEMS IN NORTH AMERICA

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Other Non-Viral Transfection Technologies / Systems in North America: Market Landscape

9.2.1. Analysis by Type of Offering

9.2.2. Analysis by Compatible Cell Type / Line

9.2.3. Analysis by Transfected Molecule

9.3. Other Non-Viral Transfection Technologies / System Providers in North America: Landscape

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country)

10. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

10.3. Methodology

10.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis

10.4.1. Non-Viral Transfection Reagent Providers based in North America

11. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

11.3. Methodology

11.4. Technology Competitiveness Analysis: Electroporation-based Transfection Systems

11.4.1. Electroporation-based Transfection Systems Offered by Players based in North America (Peer Group I)

11.5. Technology Competitiveness Analysis: Other Non-Viral Transfection Technology / Systems

11.5.1. Other Non-Viral Transfection Technologies / Systems Offered by Players based in North America (Peer Group I)

12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Altogen Biosystems

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Information

12.2.3. Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Portfolio

12.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.4. Cytiva

12.5. Harvard Bioscience

12.6. MaxCyte

12.7. MilliporeSigma

12.8. Mirus Bio

12.9. Revvity

12.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific

13. POTENTIAL STRATEGIC PARTNERS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

13.3. Scope and Methodology

13.4. Potential Strategic Partners for Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Providers based in North America

13.4.1. Most Likely Partners

13.4.2. Likely Partners

13.4.3. Less Likely Partners

13.4.4. Least Likely Partners

14. MARKET TRENDS ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Ex-vivo and In-vivo Therapy Trends

14.3. Viral and Non-Viral Vector Trends

15. PATENT ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Scope and Methodology

15.3. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market: Patent Analysis

15.3.1. Analysis by Patent Publication Year

15.3.2. Analysis by Type of Patent and Publication Year

15.3.3. Analysis by Patent Application Year

15.3.4. Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

15.3.5. Analysis by CPC Symbols

15.3.6. Analysis by Type of Applicant

15.3.7. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

15.3.8. Leading Inventors: Analysis by Number of Patents

15.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

15.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics

15.5. Patent Valuation

16. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Scope and Methodology

16.3. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market: Publication Analysis

16.3.1. Analysis by Year of Publication

16.3.2. Most Active Publisher: Analysis by Number of Publications

16.3.3. Key Journals: Analysis by Journal Impact Factor

16.3.4. Most Popular Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications

16.4. Prominent Copyright Holders: Analysis by Number of Publications

17. ROOTS ANALYSIS PRICING STRATEGY FRAMEWORK

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Roots Analysis Framework

17.2.1. Methodology

17.2.2. Theoretical Framework and Price Evaluation Hypothesis

17.2.3. Results and Interpretation

17.2.3.1. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Based on Transfection Efficiency

17.2.3.2. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Based on Compatible Cell Type / Line

17.2.3.3. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Based on Type of Carrier Used

17.2.3.4. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Based on Type of Molecule Delivered

17.2.3.5. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Based on Type of Reagent

17.3. Concluding Remarks

18. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Market Drivers

18.3. Market Restraints

18.4. Market Opportunities

18.5. Market Challenges

19. NORTH AMERICA NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION REAGENTS MARKET

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3.1. Scenario Analysis

19.3.1.1. Conservative Scenario

19.3.1.2. Optimistic Scenario

19.4. Key Market Segmentations

20. NORTH AMERICA NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION REAGENTS MARKET, BY TYPE OF NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION METHOD

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market: Distribution by Type of Non-Viral Transfection Method

20.3.1. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Chemical Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3.2. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Physical Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3.3. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Other Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

21. NORTH AMERICA NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION REAGENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market: Distribution by Application Area

21.3.1. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Research Applications, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.3.2. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Clinical Applications, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

22. NORTH AMERICA NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION REAGENTS MARKET, BY END-USER

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market: Distribution by End-User

22.3.1. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Academic and Research Institutes, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.2. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.3. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.4. North America Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Other End-Users, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

23. CONCLUDING REMARKS

24. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

24.1. Chapter Overview

25. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

26. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Altogen Biosystems

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cytiva

Harvard Bioscience

MaxCyte

MilliporeSigma

Mirus Bio

Revvity Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit

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