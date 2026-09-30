Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 7MM Market To Reach USD 3.34 Billion As CSF1R Therapies Drive 20.8% CAGR
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors (TSGCTs) - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2036
DelveInsight's Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the TGCT market across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The analysis covers historical and forecasted epidemiology, current treatment practices, emerging therapies, market access, drug uptake, competitive positioning, and commercial opportunities from 2022-2036.
TGCT Market Size and Growth Forecast
- 2025 TGCT market size: ~USD 326 million 2036 projected TGCT market size: ~USD 3.34 billion Expected growth rate from 2026-2036: 20.8% CAGR United States market size in 2025: ~USD 240 million
The TGCT market is expected to expand substantially through 2036, supported by growing disease awareness, improved diagnosis, increasing use of systemic therapies, and the introduction of late-stage CSF1/CSF1R-targeted candidates. The United States accounted for the largest market share in 2025 and is projected to remain the leading commercial market throughout the forecast period.
TGCT Disease and Diagnosis Overview
TGCT is associated with chromosomal translocations that result in CSF-1 overproduction. No environmental, occupational, lifestyle, demographic, regional, or inherited risk factors have been conclusively linked to disease development. Clinical presentation varies by tumor location and subtype.
Localized TGCT generally progresses slowly and frequently affects the fingers, hands, wrists, and tendon sheaths. Diffuse TGCT is more aggressive, commonly involves large joints such as the knee, hip, ankle, shoulder, and elbow, and carries a higher risk of recurrence. Patients may experience swelling, pain, edema, stiffness, reduced mobility, and functional impairment.
Diagnosis typically incorporates clinical assessment, magnetic resonance imaging, X-rays, synovial fluid analysis, and tissue biopsy. Magnetic resonance imaging is particularly important for evaluating disease extent and supporting treatment planning.
Current TGCT Treatment Landscape
Surgical excision or synovectomy remains the primary treatment for localized and operable TGCT. Localized disease is often successfully managed with surgery, while diffuse disease may require extensive intervention and is associated with higher recurrence, postoperative pain, stiffness, and morbidity. Radiation therapy may be considered in selected cases.
Systemic CSF1R-targeted therapies have changed the management of symptomatic, unresectable, recurrent, or advanced TGCT. Approved options include TURALIO (pexidartinib) from Daiichi Sankyo and ROMVIMZA (vimseltinib) from Ono Pharmaceutical. Off-label tyrosine kinase inhibitors, including imatinib and sunitinib, may also be used in selected patients.
TURALIO is an orally administered kinase inhibitor targeting CSF1R, KIT, and FLT3-ITD. It is indicated in the United States for adults with symptomatic TGCT associated with severe morbidity or functional limitations that are not amenable to improvement with surgery. Vimseltinib is approved in the United States and European Union and is expected to gain meaningful adoption based on its clinical profile and positioning within the advanced TGCT treatment algorithm.
TGCT Epidemiology Insights
- The total number of incident TGCT cases across the 7MM was estimated at nearly 580,000 in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecast period. The United States recorded approximately 250,290 prevalent TGCT cases in 2025. Localized TGCT affected approximately 77,920 males and 120,782 females in the United States in 2025. Diffuse TGCT affected approximately 24,170 males and 27,400 females in the United States in 2025. Diffuse TGCT involving the knee accounted for nearly 33,010 US cases in 2025 and may reach approximately 58,110 cases by 2036.
TGCT Pipeline and Competitive Landscape
The TGCT clinical pipeline includes small molecules and monoclonal antibodies targeting the CSF1/CSF1R pathway. Small molecules currently lead the treatment landscape, supported by approved products and advanced candidates such as pimicotinib (ABSK021). Monoclonal antibodies, including emactuzumab and AMB-05X, may broaden future treatment options through alternative targeting and delivery strategies.
Emactuzumab, developed by SynOx Therapeutics, is a specific CSF1R inhibitor under evaluation in the Phase III TANGENT study for patients with localized or diffuse TGCT when surgery is not considered an appropriate option. Top-line results were expected in the first quarter of 2026. Pimicotinib is also positioned as a significant late-stage competitor following Phase III development and longer-term efficacy, safety, and patient-reported outcome analyses.
Leading companies in the TGCT market include:
- Daiichi Sankyo Ono Pharmaceutical Abbisko Therapeutics SynOx Therapeutics Limited AmMax Bio
Market Outlook, Drug Uptake, and Unmet Needs
Systemic therapy adoption will depend on efficacy, safety, durability of response, route of administration, clinical positioning, and differentiation from existing CSF1R inhibitors. Surgery is expected to remain the dominant first-line approach for localized TGCT, while systemic treatment use will increase among patients with diffuse, recurrent, symptomatic, or unresectable disease.
Vimseltinib is projected to generate the highest US revenue among TGCT therapies by 2036, followed by emactuzumab. Pimicotinib may achieve comparatively rapid uptake based on Phase III results and regulatory momentum. Antibody-based therapies are expected to experience more gradual adoption while developers establish long-term safety, efficacy, and competitive differentiation.
Major unmet needs include more effective and durable therapies, lower recurrence rates, improved safety and tolerability, greater affordability, broader treatment access, and additional research into TGCT pathogenesis. Coordinated multidisciplinary care will remain important for optimizing surgery, systemic treatment selection, symptom management, and long-term monitoring.
Pricing, Reimbursement, and Market Access
Annual TGCT treatment costs vary considerably. Conventional systemic therapies such as imatinib and sunitinib have been estimated at approximately USD 13,925 annually, compared with approximately USD 280,242 for TURALIO and USD 339,664 for vimseltinib. Pricing, reimbursement decisions, patient assistance programs, insurance coverage, and cost-effectiveness assessments will influence market access and long-term therapy uptake.
Report Coverage and Strategic Value
The report evaluates TGCT patient burden, treatment guidelines, market size by therapy, competitive dynamics, pipeline development, pricing trends, reimbursement, peak patient share, and drug adoption across the 7MM. It also includes epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting, SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, patient journey assessment, and insights from more than 15 Key Opinion Leaders and Subject Matter Experts.
These insights support pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders in evaluating TGCT market opportunities, prioritizing pipeline assets, strengthening launch strategies, assessing competitive risks, and preparing for the evolving treatment landscape through 2036.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Events
4.1. Upcoming Key Catalyst
4.2. Key Conference Highlights
4.3. Key Transactions and Collaborations
4.4. News Flow
5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
6. Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT) Market Overview at a Glance
6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of TGCT by Therapies in 2025
6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of TGCT by Therapies in 2036
7. Disease Background and Overview
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Etiology of TGCT
7.3. Molecular Biology of Tenosynovial Giant Cell
7.4. Classification of TGCT
7.4.1. Pigmented Villonodular Synovitis (PVNS)
7.4.1.1. Localized PVNS
7.4.1.2. Diffuse PVNS
7.4.2. Conventional PVNS (Intra-articular, Diffuse-type Giant Cell Tumor)
7.4.3. Giant Cell Tumor of the Tendon Sheath
7.5. Clinical Features
7.6. Subdivisions of TGCT on the Basis of Cellular Division
7.6.1. Diffuse-Type GCT
7.6.1.1. Microscopic Description
7.6.2. Intra-articular GCT of the Tendon Sheath or PVNS
7.6.3. Malignant TGCT (Malignant PVNS)
7.7. Pathogenesis
7.8. Biomarkers
7.9. Diagnosis
7.9.1. Clinical Evaluation
7.9.2. Imaging Features
7.9.3. Differential Diagnosis
7.9.4. Diagnosis Algorithm
7.10. Treatment
7.10.1. Surgical Management of TGCT
7.10.1.1. Total Arthroscopic or Open Synovectomy
7.10.1.2. Open Surgical Management
7.10.1.3. Cryosurgery
7.10.1.4. Total Joint Replacement
7.10.2. Radiation Therapy
7.10.3. Radiosynovectomy
7.10.3.1. Immunotherapy
7.10.4. Systemic Therapy Treatment Options
7.10.4.1. Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs)
7.10.4.2. Pexidartinib
7.10.4.3. Vimseltinib
7.10.5. Treatment Algorithm
8. Epidemiology and Patient Population
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Assumptions and Rationale
8.3. Prevalent Cases of TGCT in the 7MM
8.4. The United States
8.4.1. Prevalent Cases of TGCT in the United States
8.4.2. Growth Pattern-specific Prevalent Cases of TGCT in the United States
8.4.3. Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Localized TGCT in the United States
8.4.4. Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Diffuse TGCT in the United States
8.4.5. Tumor Localization of Localized TGCT in the United States
8.4.6. Tumor Localization of Diffuse TGCT in the United States
8.4.7. Total Eligible Cases for Systemic Therapies of TGCT in the United States
8.5. EU4 and the UK
8.5.1. Prevalent Cases of TGCT in EU4 and the UK
8.5.2. Growth Pattern-specific Prevalent Cases of TGCT in EU4 and the UK
8.5.3. Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Localized TGCT in EU4 and the UK
8.5.4. Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Diffuse TGCT in EU4 and the UK
8.5.5. Tumor Localization of Localized TGCT in EU4 and the UK
8.5.6. Tumor Localization of Diffuse TGCT in EU4 and the UK
8.5.7. Total Eligible Cases for Systemic Therapies of TGCT in EU4 and the UK
8.6. Japan
8.6.1. Prevalent Cases of TGCT in Japan
8.6.2. Growth Pattern-specific Prevalent Cases of TGCT in Japan
8.6.3. Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Localized TGCT in Japan
8.6.4. Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Diffuse TGCT in Japan
8.6.5. Tumor Localization of Localized TGCT in Japan
8.6.6. Tumor Localization of Diffuse TGCT in Japan
8.6.7. Total Eligible Cases for Systemic Therapies of TGCT in Japan
9. Patient Journey
10. Marketed Drugs
10.1. Key Cross Competition
10.2. TURALIO (Pexidartinib): Daiichi Sankyo
10.2.1. Drug Description
10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
10.2.3. Other Development Activities
10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trial
10.2.5. Clinical Development
10.2.5.1. Clinical Trials Information
10.2.6. Safety and Efficacy
10.2.7. Analyst Views
10.3. ROMVIMZA (vimseltinib): Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
10.3.1. Drug Description
10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones
10.3.3. Other Development Activities
10.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trial
10.3.5. Clinical Development
10.3.5.1. Clinical Trials Information
10.3.6. Safety and Efficacy
10.3.7. Analyst Views
11. Emerging Drugs
11.1. Key Cross Competition
11.2. Pimicotinib (ABSK021): Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd./Merck
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Other Development Activities
11.2.3. Clinical Development
11.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information
11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
11.2.5. Analyst Views
11.3. Emactuzumab: SynOx Therapeutics (Celleron Therapeutics)
11.3.1. Product Description
11.3.2. Other Development Activities
11.3.3. Clinical Development
11.3.3.1. Clinical Trials Information
11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy
11.3.5. Analyst Views
11.4. AMB 051: AmMax Bio, Inc.
11.4.1. Product Description
11.4.2. Other Development Activities
11.4.3. Clinical Development
11.4.3.1. Clinical Trials Information
11.4.4. Safety and Efficacy
11.4.5. Analyst Views
12. Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumour: Seven Major Market Analysis
12.1. Key Findings
12.2. Market Outlook
12.3. Conjoint Analysis
12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions
12.4.1. Cost Assumptions
12.4.2. Launch Year Assumptions
12.5. The 7MM Market Size
12.5.1. Total Market Size of TGCT in the 7MM
12.5.2. Total Market Size of TGCT by Therapies in the 7MM
12.6. The United States
12.6.1. Total Market Size of TGCT in the United States
12.6.2. Total Market Size of TGCT by Therapies in the United States
12.7. EU4 and the UK
12.7.1. Total Market Size of TGCT in EU4 and the UK
12.7.2. Total Market Size of TGCT by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
12.8. Japan
12.8.1. Total Market Size of TGCT in Japan
12.8.2. Total Market Size of TGCT by Therapies in Japan
13. Unmet Needs
14. SWOT Analysis
15. KOL Views
16. Market Access and Reimbursement
16.1. The United States
16.2. EU4 and the UK
16.2.1. Germany
16.2.2. France
16.2.3. Italy
16.2.4. Spain
16.2.5. United Kingdom
16.3. Japan
16.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025
16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumour Therapies
16.6. Patient Access Programs
17. Appendix
17.1. Bibliography
18. Publisher Capabilities
19. Disclaimer
20. About the Publisher
List of Tables [48]
List of Figures [49]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Daiichi Sankyo Ono Pharmaceutical Abbisko Therapeutics SynOx Therapeutics Limited AmMax Bio
For more information about this report visit
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