Bone Metastasis In Solid Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, And 7MM Forecast - 2036 Precision Oncology And Radiopharmaceuticals Unlock New Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising cancer survival fuels demand for targeted, radiopharmaceutical and combination therapies addressing tumor growth and the bone microenvironment.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor market is expected to expand across the seven major markets (7MM) from 2026-2036, driven by the rising incidence of advanced cancer, longer patient survival, improved diagnostic capabilities, and growing demand for therapies that address skeletal complications and metastatic progression. The 7MM comprises the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Bone metastases are frequently associated with advanced breast, prostate, lung, kidney, and thyroid cancers. Although survival outcomes have improved with modern oncology treatments, a larger population is living long enough to develop metastatic bone disease. This trend is increasing demand for integrated treatment strategies combining systemic anticancer therapy, bone-targeted agents, radiotherapy, surgery, radiopharmaceuticals, and supportive care.

Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Market Drivers



Increasing incidence and prevalence of advanced solid tumors with skeletal involvement

Improved cancer survival, resulting in a larger population at risk of bone metastases

Growing adoption of precision oncology, radiopharmaceuticals, and biomarker-guided treatment

Advances in the understanding of osteoclast activity, angiogenesis, and tumor-bone interactions

Expansion of combination strategies targeting systemic disease and the bone microenvironment Continued need to reduce skeletal-related events, treatment resistance, pain, and functional decline

Current Treatment Landscape

Management focuses on controlling the primary malignancy, reducing skeletal-related events, relieving pain, preserving mobility, and maintaining quality of life. Treatment selection is influenced by tumor type, disease stage, extent of skeletal involvement, fracture risk, spinal stability, symptoms, and patient performance status.

Systemic options include chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and radiopharmaceutical treatment. External beam radiation therapy remains important for pain relief and local disease control, while surgery is used for pathological fractures, spinal instability, and selected high-risk lesions.

Denosumab and bisphosphonates remain central to supportive management. Denosumab, marketed by Amgen as XGEVA, inhibits RANKL and reduces osteoclast-mediated bone resorption. It is widely used to prevent fractures, spinal cord compression, and the need for surgery or radiation in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors. Zoledronic acid, marketed as ZOMETA, also continues to play an established role in reducing skeletal morbidity.

In March 2024, Sandoz announced FDA approval of Wyost and Jubbonti (denosumab-bbdz), the first biosimilars to denosumab. Wyost received approval for the indications of the reference product, including prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors or multiple myeloma.

Pipeline and Emerging Therapy Outlook

The Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor pipeline increasingly emphasizes disease-modifying approaches rather than supportive care alone. Investigational strategies include tyrosine kinase inhibitors, radioligand therapies, immunotherapies, targeted radionuclide treatments, and agents designed to disrupt metastatic colonization and tumor-driven bone remodeling.

Cabozantinib, developed by Exelixis and marketed under brands including CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ, inhibits MET, VEGFR2, AXL, RET, and FLT3. Its clinical activity across advanced solid tumors has supported continued evaluation in cancers with substantial bone metastatic burden. Research is also examining combinations with immune checkpoint inhibitors and established bone-targeted agents.

Radiopharmaceuticals are expected to gain importance because they can deliver targeted radiation to metastatic skeletal lesions. Radium-223 dichloride, marketed by Bayer as XOFIGO, is an established example, while emerging radioligand platforms may broaden treatment opportunities across additional tumor types.

Unmet Medical Needs



Limited availability of therapies capable of preventing or reversing metastatic progression in bone

Persistent fractures, spinal cord compression, hypercalcemia, severe pain, and mobility loss despite treatment

Insufficient survival improvement from supportive bone-targeted therapies in many patient populations

Few effective options for resistant or rapidly progressing metastatic disease

Lack of validated biomarkers for risk assessment, treatment selection, and response monitoring Need for combinations that control systemic tumor growth while preserving skeletal integrity

Epidemiology and Patient Burden

Published research demonstrates substantial variation in the frequency of bone metastases by primary cancer type. Shibata et al. reported rates reaching 75% in breast and prostate cancer autopsy cases, compared with 22% in stomach and colon cancers. Coleman et al. reported metastatic bone disease in approximately 70% of breast cancer, 85% of prostate cancer, and 40% of lung and kidney cancer cases in the referenced populations.

The American Cancer Society has estimated approximately 400,000 new cases of malignant bone metastasis annually in the United States. Hernandez et al. estimated that about 330,000 adults were living with solid tumors and bone metastases in 2012. The United States accounted for the largest share of the 7MM Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor market in 2025, supported by its oncology infrastructure, treatment access, and adoption of advanced therapies.

Competitive Landscape

Companies active in the Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor treatment landscape include Exelixis, Ipsen, Novartis, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb, Novocure, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Telix Pharmaceuticals. Competition is expected to intensify as developers pursue targeted therapies, radiopharmaceuticals, immunotherapy combinations, and bone microenvironment-directed agents.

Market Access, Pricing, and Therapy Uptake

Reimbursement decisions will remain critical to commercial adoption, particularly for high-cost targeted therapies and radiopharmaceuticals. Payers are expected to evaluate clinical benefit, reduction in skeletal complications, survival outcomes, quality-of-life improvement, and total healthcare costs. Biosimilar competition may also influence pricing and access within the denosumab segment.

XGEVA and ZOMETA are expected to remain widely used during the forecast period, while uptake of newer therapies will depend on efficacy, safety, route and frequency of administration, biomarker requirements, regulatory approvals, and positioning within combination regimens. Treatment patterns are anticipated to shift toward personalized strategies integrating bone-targeted therapy with systemic tumor control.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value

The report provides historical and forecast epidemiology, patient population analysis, market sizing, therapy-level revenue assessment, drug uptake projections, competitive intelligence, pipeline profiles, pricing trends, and market access insights for 2022-2036. It also evaluates clinical development, treatment algorithms, unmet needs, patient journeys, and regional opportunities across the 7MM.

Primary research incorporates perspectives from key opinion leaders and subject matter experts associated with major cancer centers. SWOT and conjoint analyses assess therapeutic performance across efficacy, safety, administration, market entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population. These insights support portfolio planning, clinical development, commercialization, market access, and investment decisions within the evolving Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors

6. Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (by Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types

7.3. Symptoms

7.4. Causes

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Diagnosis

7.7. Treatment

7.7.1. Treatment Guidelines

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors in the United States

8.4.2. Total Cases of Bone Metastasis by Solid Tumor Type in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Total Cases of Bone Metastasis by Solid Tumor Type in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors in Japan

8.6.2. Total Cases of Bone Metastasis by Solid Tumor Type in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors

10. Approved Drugs

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors

10.2. Denosumab (XGEVA): Amgen

10.2.1. Drug Description

10.2.2. Other Developmental Activity

10.2.3. Clinical Development

10.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

10.2.4. Analyst Views

11. Emerging Drugs

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors

11.2. Cabozantinib: Exelixis

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activity

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.2.4. Analyst Views

12. Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor: 7MM Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors

12.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.3.1. Cost Assumptions

12.3.2. Pricing Trends

12.3.3. Analogue Assessment

12.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.4. Conjoint Analysis of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors

12.5. Total Market Size of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors in the 7MM

12.6. Total Market Size of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors by Therapies in the 7MM

12.7. The United States

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors in the United States

12.7.2. Total Market Size of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors by Therapies in the United States

12.8. EU4 and the UK

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors in EU4 and the UK

12.8.2. Total Market Size of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.9. Japan

12.9.1. Total Market Size of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors in Japan

12.9.2. Total Market Size of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors

14. SWOT Analysis of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors

15. KOL Views of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors

16.1. The United States

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [39]

List of Figures [35]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Exelixis

Actuate therapeutics

Ipsen

Novartis

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Pfizer

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Novocure

Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Telix Pharmaceuticals

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