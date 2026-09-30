Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (Hofh) - 7MM Market, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 Rnai And Targeted Therapies Expand Uptake And Investment Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) market is expected to expand through 2036, supported by improved genetic screening, earlier diagnosis, increasing disease awareness, and the adoption of targeted lipid-lowering therapies. The United States represents a significant share of the market, while continued growth is anticipated across the EU4 - Germany, France, Italy, and Spain - the United Kingdom, and Japan.
HoFH is a rare, inherited lipid disorder associated with extremely elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) from birth and rapidly progressive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Mutations involving LDLR, APOB, PCSK9, and other genes associated with cholesterol metabolism severely impair LDL clearance. Patients may present with untreated LDL-C levels above 500 mg/dL, xanthomas, corneal arcus, xanthelasmas, and cardiovascular complications during childhood or early adulthood.
Diagnosis is based on clinical assessment, lipid profiling, family history, and genetic testing. Cardiovascular imaging, including coronary artery calcium scoring and carotid ultrasound, may also support risk assessment. Early identification remains essential because delayed diagnosis can lead to irreversible cardiovascular damage, substantial morbidity, and premature mortality.
HoFH Epidemiology in the 7MM
- Total diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH in the 7MM were estimated at approximately 1,840 in 2025. The United States accounted for approximately 870 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025. The EU4 and the United Kingdom represented approximately 40% of diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM. Nearly 80% of analyzed US cases were associated with LDLR mutations. Germany recorded the highest diagnosed prevalence among the EU4 and the United Kingdom in 2025.
Although the diagnosed population is small, HoFH creates a disproportionate clinical and economic burden because patients generally require lifelong multidrug therapy, specialist monitoring, and, in some cases, regular LDL apheresis. Wider use of cascade screening and genetic testing is expected to increase the identifiable treatment population during the forecast period.
Current HoFH Treatment Landscape
HoFH treatment requires intensive combination therapy to reduce LDL-C and prevent premature cardiovascular events. High-intensity statins and ezetimibe remain foundational treatments, but their effectiveness is frequently limited by absent or impaired LDL receptor function. Patients may therefore require PCSK9 inhibitors, ANGPTL3 inhibitors, microsomal triglyceride transfer protein inhibitors, antisense therapies, and non-pharmacological intervention.
Evolocumab (REPATHA) and alirocumab (PRALUENT) inhibit PCSK9 and improve LDL receptor recycling, although treatment response depends on residual LDL receptor activity. Evinacumab (EVKEEZA), an ANGPTL3 inhibitor, acts independently of LDL receptors and has become an important option for patients with severe or treatment-resistant HoFH.
Lomitapide (JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA) reduces the production of ApoB-containing lipoproteins through microsomal triglyceride transfer protein inhibition. It received US FDA approval in December 2012, European approval in July 2013, and Japanese approval in September 2016. In March 2026, the US FDA approved Lomitapide for pediatric patients with HoFH, expanding its role in early disease management.
For patients who do not achieve sufficient LDL-C control with pharmacotherapy, LDL apheresis remains an important adjunctive option. Liver transplantation may be considered in exceptional cases. Treatment selection is influenced by genotype, residual receptor activity, cardiovascular risk, tolerability, administration requirements, reimbursement, and access to specialist care.
HoFH Pipeline and Competitive Landscape
The HoFH clinical pipeline includes RNA interference therapies, next-generation PCSK9 inhibitors, ANGPTL3-targeted agents, long-acting treatments, and gene-editing technologies. These approaches are intended to improve LDL-C reduction, address residual cardiovascular risk, and reduce the burden associated with frequent dosing and apheresis.
Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3), developed by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, is an investigational subcutaneously administered RNA interference therapy designed to silence ANGPTL3 mRNA in hepatocytes. Clinical studies have demonstrated durable reductions in triglycerides, LDL-C, and other atherogenic lipoproteins. Lerodalcibep (LIB003) from LIB Therapeutics is another emerging therapy under investigation within the broader lipid-lowering landscape.
Companies active in the HoFH therapeutics market include:
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Amgen CMP Pharma Chiesi Pharmaceuticals Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals LIB Therapeutics
Market Growth Drivers and Unmet Needs
Key factors supporting HoFH market growth include increasing diagnosis, broader genetic screening, greater physician awareness, pediatric label expansions, and demand for therapies that work independently of LDL receptor function. The transition toward mechanism-diverse combination regimens and long-acting treatments is also expected to influence drug uptake and competitive positioning through 2036.
Significant unmet needs remain across diagnosis, treatment access, and long-term disease control:
- Limited treatment efficacy in patients with minimal or no LDL receptor function Delayed or missed diagnosis caused by insufficient awareness and screening High treatment burden associated with lifelong therapy and frequent LDL apheresis High costs and reimbursement barriers for advanced lipid-lowering agents Limited availability of curative or one-time treatment options Uneven access to genetic testing and personalized treatment strategies Persistent cardiovascular risk despite intensive multidrug therapy
HoFH Market Report Scope
The "Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036" report evaluates historical and forecasted epidemiology, treatment practices, market size, therapy uptake, competitive dynamics, pricing trends, and unmet medical needs across the 7MM. The analysis covers the period from 2022 to 2036 and includes approved products, Phase I-III pipeline therapies, regulatory developments, clinical trial findings, patents, collaborations, and strategic partnerships.
The report also assesses patient burden by geography, therapy-specific market share, peak patient share, treatment addressable market, and commercial opportunities for current and emerging HoFH therapies. Epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting is supported by secondary research and insights from key opinion leaders across recognized clinical and academic centers.
Qualitative assessment includes SWOT and conjoint analyses based on efficacy, safety, route and frequency of administration, order of entry, probability of success, addressable patient population, and anticipated market access. These findings support business development, clinical development, product positioning, launch planning, and portfolio prioritization.
HoFH Market Outlook
The HoFH therapeutics market is positioned for steady growth through 2036 as treatment shifts toward long-acting, receptor-independent, and genetically targeted approaches. Established therapies will continue to support combination treatment, while ANGPTL3 inhibition, RNA-based agents, and potential gene therapies may reshape clinical practice. Companies that address diagnosis gaps, treatment burden, affordability, and access are expected to be best positioned to capture opportunities within this specialized rare disease market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Events
4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts
4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations
4.3. Key Conference Highlights
4.4. News Flow
5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
6. Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Overview at a Glance
6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)
6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025
6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036
7. Disease Background and Overview of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Types
7.3. Symptoms
7.4. Causes
7.5. Pathophysiology
7.6. Diagnosis
7.7. Treatment
7.7.1. Treatment Guidelines
8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Assumptions and Rationale
8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in the 7MM
8.4. The United States
8.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in the United States
8.4.2. Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in the United States
8.5. EU4 and the UK
8.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in EU4 and the UK
8.5.2. Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in EU4 and the UK
8.6. Japan
8.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in Japan
8.6.2. Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in Japan
9. Patient Journey of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
10. Marketed Therapies
10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
10.2. Lomitapide (JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA): Chiesi Farmaceutici/Recordati's
10.2.1. Drug Description
10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
10.2.5. Clinical Development
10.2.5.1. Clinical Trial Information
10.2.6. Analyst Views
10.3. Evolocumab (REPATHA): Amgen
10.3.1. Drug Description
10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones
10.3.3. Other Developmental Activities
10.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
10.3.5. Clinical Development
10.3.5.1. Clinical Trial Information
10.3.6. Analyst Views
11. Emerging Therapies
11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
11.2. ARO-ANG3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
11.2.1. Drug Description
11.2.2. Other Developmental Activity
11.2.3. Clinical Development
11.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information
11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
11.2.5. Analyst Views
11.3. Lerodalcibep (LIB003): LIB Therapeutics
11.3.1. Drug Description
11.3.2. Other Developmental Activity
11.3.3. Clinical Development
11.3.3.1. Clinical Trials Information
11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy
11.3.5. Analyst Views
12. Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH): 7MM Analysis
12.1. Key Findings
12.2. Market Outlook of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
12.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions
12.3.1. Cost Assumptions
12.3.2. Pricing Trends
12.3.3. Analogue Assessment
12.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes
12.4. Conjoint Analysis of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia
12.5. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) in the 7MM
12.6. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) by Therapies in the 7MM
12.7. The United States
12.7.1. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) in the United States
12.7.2. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) by Therapies in the United States
12.8. EU4 and the UK
12.8.1. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) in EU4 and the UK
12.8.2. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
12.9. Japan
12.9.1. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) in Japan
12.9.2. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) by Therapies in Japan
13. Unmet Needs of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
14. SWOT Analysis of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
15. KOL Views of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
16.1. The United States
16.2. EU4 and the UK
16.2.1. Germany
16.2.2. France
16.2.3. Italy
16.2.4. Spain
16.2.5. United Kingdom
16.3. Japan
16.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025
16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) Therapies
17. Appendix
17.1. Bibliography
17.2. Report Methodology
18. Analyst's Capabilities
19. Disclaimer
20. About the Publisher
List of Tables [35]
List of Figures [30]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Amgen CMP Pharma Chiesi Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals LIB therapeutics
For more information about this report visit
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