Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (Hofh) - 7MM Market, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 Rnai And Targeted Therapies Expand Uptake And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize LDLR-independent, long-acting therapies, pediatric access and combination regimens as rising diagnosis and unmet needs create high-value HoFH opportunities across the 7MM.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) market is expected to expand through 2036, supported by improved genetic screening, earlier diagnosis, increasing disease awareness, and the adoption of targeted lipid-lowering therapies. The United States represents a significant share of the market, while continued growth is anticipated across the EU4 - Germany, France, Italy, and Spain - the United Kingdom, and Japan.

HoFH is a rare, inherited lipid disorder associated with extremely elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) from birth and rapidly progressive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Mutations involving LDLR, APOB, PCSK9, and other genes associated with cholesterol metabolism severely impair LDL clearance. Patients may present with untreated LDL-C levels above 500 mg/dL, xanthomas, corneal arcus, xanthelasmas, and cardiovascular complications during childhood or early adulthood.

Diagnosis is based on clinical assessment, lipid profiling, family history, and genetic testing. Cardiovascular imaging, including coronary artery calcium scoring and carotid ultrasound, may also support risk assessment. Early identification remains essential because delayed diagnosis can lead to irreversible cardiovascular damage, substantial morbidity, and premature mortality.

HoFH Epidemiology in the 7MM



Total diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH in the 7MM were estimated at approximately 1,840 in 2025.

The United States accounted for approximately 870 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025.

The EU4 and the United Kingdom represented approximately 40% of diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM.

Nearly 80% of analyzed US cases were associated with LDLR mutations. Germany recorded the highest diagnosed prevalence among the EU4 and the United Kingdom in 2025.

Although the diagnosed population is small, HoFH creates a disproportionate clinical and economic burden because patients generally require lifelong multidrug therapy, specialist monitoring, and, in some cases, regular LDL apheresis. Wider use of cascade screening and genetic testing is expected to increase the identifiable treatment population during the forecast period.

Current HoFH Treatment Landscape

HoFH treatment requires intensive combination therapy to reduce LDL-C and prevent premature cardiovascular events. High-intensity statins and ezetimibe remain foundational treatments, but their effectiveness is frequently limited by absent or impaired LDL receptor function. Patients may therefore require PCSK9 inhibitors, ANGPTL3 inhibitors, microsomal triglyceride transfer protein inhibitors, antisense therapies, and non-pharmacological intervention.

Evolocumab (REPATHA) and alirocumab (PRALUENT) inhibit PCSK9 and improve LDL receptor recycling, although treatment response depends on residual LDL receptor activity. Evinacumab (EVKEEZA), an ANGPTL3 inhibitor, acts independently of LDL receptors and has become an important option for patients with severe or treatment-resistant HoFH.

Lomitapide (JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA) reduces the production of ApoB-containing lipoproteins through microsomal triglyceride transfer protein inhibition. It received US FDA approval in December 2012, European approval in July 2013, and Japanese approval in September 2016. In March 2026, the US FDA approved Lomitapide for pediatric patients with HoFH, expanding its role in early disease management.

For patients who do not achieve sufficient LDL-C control with pharmacotherapy, LDL apheresis remains an important adjunctive option. Liver transplantation may be considered in exceptional cases. Treatment selection is influenced by genotype, residual receptor activity, cardiovascular risk, tolerability, administration requirements, reimbursement, and access to specialist care.

HoFH Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The HoFH clinical pipeline includes RNA interference therapies, next-generation PCSK9 inhibitors, ANGPTL3-targeted agents, long-acting treatments, and gene-editing technologies. These approaches are intended to improve LDL-C reduction, address residual cardiovascular risk, and reduce the burden associated with frequent dosing and apheresis.

Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3), developed by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, is an investigational subcutaneously administered RNA interference therapy designed to silence ANGPTL3 mRNA in hepatocytes. Clinical studies have demonstrated durable reductions in triglycerides, LDL-C, and other atherogenic lipoproteins. Lerodalcibep (LIB003) from LIB Therapeutics is another emerging therapy under investigation within the broader lipid-lowering landscape.

Companies active in the HoFH therapeutics market include:



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

CMP Pharma

Chiesi Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals LIB Therapeutics

Market Growth Drivers and Unmet Needs

Key factors supporting HoFH market growth include increasing diagnosis, broader genetic screening, greater physician awareness, pediatric label expansions, and demand for therapies that work independently of LDL receptor function. The transition toward mechanism-diverse combination regimens and long-acting treatments is also expected to influence drug uptake and competitive positioning through 2036.

Significant unmet needs remain across diagnosis, treatment access, and long-term disease control:



Limited treatment efficacy in patients with minimal or no LDL receptor function

Delayed or missed diagnosis caused by insufficient awareness and screening

High treatment burden associated with lifelong therapy and frequent LDL apheresis

High costs and reimbursement barriers for advanced lipid-lowering agents

Limited availability of curative or one-time treatment options

Uneven access to genetic testing and personalized treatment strategies Persistent cardiovascular risk despite intensive multidrug therapy

HoFH Market Report Scope

The "Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036" report evaluates historical and forecasted epidemiology, treatment practices, market size, therapy uptake, competitive dynamics, pricing trends, and unmet medical needs across the 7MM. The analysis covers the period from 2022 to 2036 and includes approved products, Phase I-III pipeline therapies, regulatory developments, clinical trial findings, patents, collaborations, and strategic partnerships.

The report also assesses patient burden by geography, therapy-specific market share, peak patient share, treatment addressable market, and commercial opportunities for current and emerging HoFH therapies. Epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting is supported by secondary research and insights from key opinion leaders across recognized clinical and academic centers.

Qualitative assessment includes SWOT and conjoint analyses based on efficacy, safety, route and frequency of administration, order of entry, probability of success, addressable patient population, and anticipated market access. These findings support business development, clinical development, product positioning, launch planning, and portfolio prioritization.

HoFH Market Outlook

The HoFH therapeutics market is positioned for steady growth through 2036 as treatment shifts toward long-acting, receptor-independent, and genetically targeted approaches. Established therapies will continue to support combination treatment, while ANGPTL3 inhibition, RNA-based agents, and potential gene therapies may reshape clinical practice. Companies that address diagnosis gaps, treatment burden, affordability, and access are expected to be best positioned to capture opportunities within this specialized rare disease market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. Key Conference Highlights

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

6. Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types

7.3. Symptoms

7.4. Causes

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Diagnosis

7.7. Treatment

7.7.1. Treatment Guidelines

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in the United States

8.4.2. Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in Japan

8.6.2. Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HoFH in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

10.2. Lomitapide (JUXTAPID/LOJUXTA): Chiesi Farmaceutici/Recordati's

10.2.1. Drug Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Clinical Development

10.2.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

10.2.6. Analyst Views

10.3. Evolocumab (REPATHA): Amgen

10.3.1. Drug Description

10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.3.5. Clinical Development

10.3.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

10.3.6. Analyst Views

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

11.2. ARO-ANG3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activity

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst Views

11.3. Lerodalcibep (LIB003): LIB Therapeutics

11.3.1. Drug Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activity

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.5. Analyst Views

12. Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH): 7MM Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

12.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.3.1. Cost Assumptions

12.3.2. Pricing Trends

12.3.3. Analogue Assessment

12.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.4. Conjoint Analysis of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

12.5. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) in the 7MM

12.6. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) by Therapies in the 7MM

12.7. The United States

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) in the United States

12.7.2. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) by Therapies in the United States

12.8. EU4 and the UK

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) in EU4 and the UK

12.8.2. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.9. Japan

12.9.1. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) in Japan

12.9.2. Total Market Size of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

14. SWOT Analysis of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

15. KOL Views of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

16.1. The United States

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [30]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

CMP Pharma

Chiesi

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals LIB therapeutics

For more information about this report visit

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