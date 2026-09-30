ENT & Allergy Associates Expands Pennsylvania Footprint With Melissa Schwartz, DO, And New Elkins Park Clinical Site

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENT & Allergy Associates of Pennsylvania today announced the addition of otolaryngologist Melissa Schwartz, DO, and her established clinical practice at 375 Township Line Road in Elkins Park, PA, effective January 1, 2027.

Tarrytown, New York, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT & Allergy Associates of Pennsylvania (ENTA-PA) today announced the addition of otolaryngologist Melissa Schwartz, DO, and her established clinical practice at 375 Township Line Road in Elkins Park, PA, effective January 1, 2027.

Dr. Schwartz brings nearly 30 years of experience treating adults and children with a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Her Elkins Park practice will become an ENTA-PA clinical site, strengthening the organization's presence in Montgomery County.

The Elkins Park office will join ENTA-PA's locations in Northeast Philadelphia, Richboro, and Horsham, extending access to ENT and Allergy services across the Philadelphia area. Dr. Schwartz's addition follows the recent recruitment of otolaryngologist Paul Frake, MD, to ENTA-PA's Horsham office. Together, they expand the organization's ENT services alongside its established allergy and asthma program.

ENTA-PA's allergists and immunologists include John Kuryan, MD, FACAAI; Min Ku, MD; Sheenal Patel, MD; Stephanie Eng, MD; and Sheryl Mathew, MD. For decades, this team has treated adults and children throughout the Philadelphia region, first as Allergy & Asthma Care and now as part of ENTA-PA.

A Philadelphia native, Dr. Schwartz has practiced locally since 1996 and has cared for patients at Montgomery County ENT Institute in Elkins Park since 2007. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) and an Executive MBA in Healthcare from Saint Joseph's University. She completed her residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery through PCOM-affiliated hospitals.

Dr. Schwartz is board-certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and is a Fellow of the American Osteopathic College of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy. She also serves as a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at PCOM.

Dr. Schwartz operates at Holy Redeemer Ambulatory Surgery Center and offers minimally invasive options in the office. She uses a shared decision-making approach, working with patients to choose the care that best fits their needs and preferences. Outside of her practice, Dr. Schwartz enjoys walking, Pilates, spending time with family, travel, volunteer work, and cooking.

In addition to ENT care, the Elkins Park clinical site will offer allergy, immunology, and audiology services, giving patients convenient access to coordinated specialty care in one location.

“Dr. Schwartz has spent nearly three decades caring for patients and building a trusted practice in Montgomery County,” said Steven Gold, MD, President of ENT & Allergy Associates.“We are proud to welcome her to ENTA-PA and continue that legacy of care through our new Elkins Park location. By bringing multiple specialties together under one roof, we will make it easier for patients and families to receive the care they need close to home.”

ENTA-PA was established following the integration of Allergy & Asthma Care into ENT & Allergy Associates. Today, the organization includes more than 475 clinicians practicing at more than 80 locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

To learn more about ENT & Allergy Associates, find a local office, or schedule an appointment, visit or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

The ENT & Allergy Associates Network: ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology network in the country, with over 475 clinicians who practice in over 80 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT & Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. Each year ENTA physicians are voted 'Top Doctor' by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

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Melissa Schwartz, DO

CONTACT: Jason Campbell ENT & Allergy Associates 914-984-2531...