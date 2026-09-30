Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer - 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2036 Rising Resistance Unlocks Next-Generation Immunotherapy Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on post-ICI unmet need through differentiated, biomarker-guided therapies, strategic pipeline prioritization, competitive benchmarking, and market access planning across the 7MM.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the treatment landscape, patient burden, clinical pipeline, competitive environment, and commercial outlook across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The checkpoint-inhibitor refractory cancer market is expected to evolve significantly during 2026-2036 as immune checkpoint inhibitors are adopted across more tumor types and earlier treatment lines. Although PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4 inhibitors have transformed oncology care, many patients experience primary resistance or disease progression after an initial response. This growing patient population has created substantial demand for therapies that restore antitumor immunity and deliver durable outcomes after checkpoint inhibitor failure.

Checkpoint-inhibitor refractory disease is an important clinical challenge in melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), renal cell carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, and other solid tumors. Current management may involve chemotherapy, targeted agents, radiotherapy, antiangiogenic therapies, alternative immunotherapy combinations, tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, and clinical trial enrollment. Outcomes remain suboptimal for many patients with advanced or heavily pretreated disease.

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Drivers



Expanding checkpoint inhibitor use: Broader utilization of immunotherapy is increasing the number of patients who develop primary or acquired resistance.

High unmet medical need: Limited durable treatment options after checkpoint inhibitor failure support demand for differentiated post-immunotherapy therapies.

Advances in resistance biology: Research into T-cell exhaustion, impaired antigen presentation, alternative immune checkpoints, interferon pathway loss, myeloid-driven immune suppression, and the tumor microenvironment is enabling new therapeutic strategies.

Next-generation immuno-oncology development: LAG-3, TIM-3, TIGIT, CTLA-4 combinations, cytokine-based treatments, bispecific antibodies, cancer vaccines, cellular immunotherapies, and immune microenvironment modulators are expanding the pipeline. Precision oncology adoption: Molecular profiling and immunologic biomarkers are supporting more targeted treatment selection and clinical trial design.

Diagnosis and Treatment Landscape

Diagnosis is based primarily on clinical and radiographic evidence of progression during or after immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment. Serial computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, or positron emission tomography may be evaluated using RECIST or immune-related response criteria. Molecular profiling, PD-L1 testing, tumor mutational burden analysis, microsatellite instability testing, and tumor immune microenvironment assessment may help characterize resistance and guide subsequent therapy.

Treatment selection depends on tumor type, prior response, molecular characteristics, disease burden, performance status, and the suspected resistance mechanism. The evolving algorithm incorporates immunotherapy-based combinations, targeted therapies, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, adoptive cell therapies, and biomarker-guided interventions. Early recognition of progression and timely treatment modification remain critical in patients with aggressive, treatment-refractory disease.

Emerging approaches are designed to enhance T-cell activation, reverse immune suppression, modify the tumor microenvironment, and restore sensitivity to immune checkpoint blockade. Therapies under investigation include Botensilimab + Balstilimab, Domvanalimab + Zimberelimab, Sitravatinib + Nivolumab, Bemcentinib + Pembrolizumab, Visugromab (CTL-002), CUE-101, CMP-001 + Nivolumab, and TAVO + Pembrolizumab.

Approved Therapy: Lifileucel (AMTAGVI)

Lifileucel, developed and marketed by Iovance Biotherapeutics, is an autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy for eligible adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma previously treated with a PD-1 blocking antibody and, for patients with a BRAF V600 mutation, a BRAF inhibitor with or without a MEK inhibitor in the United States. The treatment uses ex vivo expansion of tumor-reactive T cells followed by reinfusion after lymphodepleting chemotherapy.

As the first FDA-approved tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy, Lifileucel (AMTAGVI) established a new treatment option for advanced melanoma progressing after checkpoint inhibitor therapy. In February 2026, Iovance Biotherapeutics announced real-world clinical findings reporting high response rates among patients with advanced melanoma treated with commercial lifileucel.

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Pipeline and Drug Updates

Sitravatinib is an oral spectrum-selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting TAM family receptors, VEGFR, and MET pathways. Its combination with nivolumab is being evaluated in advanced solid tumors progressing after prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy, including NSCLC and renal cell carcinoma. Updated Phase II data reported in April 2025 indicated continued clinical activity in metastatic clear-cell renal cell carcinoma after prior immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment.

In May 2026, Agenus presented Phase II findings for botensilimab plus balstilimab in advanced cutaneous melanoma refractory or resistant to prior anti-PD-(L) 1 therapy. The study included heavily pretreated patients, including those previously exposed to CTLA-4 inhibitors. In April 2026, Agenus also reported Phase II data for botensilimab and balstilimab combined with agenT-797 in PD-1-refractory gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, including a reported disease control rate of 77% and durable survival outcomes.

Other marketed or emerging products relevant to the competitive landscape include Tavo+ Pembrolizumab, Visugromab (CTL-002), Bemcentinib + Pembrolizumab, Cemiplimab (LIBTAYO), and Durvalumab (IMFINZI).

Epidemiology and Patient Burden in the 7MM



Across malignancies including melanoma, NSCLC, renal cell carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, and head and neck cancers, approximately 40-60% of patients may experience primary resistance to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapy, while some initial responders subsequently develop acquired resistance.

The checkpoint-inhibitor refractory cancer population is forecast to grow as immunotherapy expands across tumor types and treatment settings.

The United States is expected to represent the largest patient and commercial market within the 7MM due to its large cancer population, high immunotherapy utilization, developed oncology infrastructure, and access to innovative therapies.

Germany is expected to account for the highest patient burden among the EU4 and the UK, followed by France and Italy. Japan is anticipated to experience continued growth as checkpoint inhibitor use expands and development activity focuses on resistant disease.

Key Unmet Needs



Effective post-immunotherapy options: Patients with primary or acquired resistance continue to face limited therapeutic choices and poor prognoses.

Validated predictive biomarkers: Reliable tools are needed to identify resistance risk and predict response to subsequent therapies.

Durable, broadly applicable treatments: Existing strategies often provide tumor-specific or short-lived benefits.

Improved management of immune evasion: Impaired antigen presentation, T-cell exhaustion, immunosuppressive signaling, alternative checkpoint activation, and interferon pathway loss continue to restrict treatment efficacy. Accessible combination therapies: Development complexity, toxicity management, manufacturing requirements, and treatment cost may affect adoption.

Market Outlook and Drug Uptake

The checkpoint-inhibitor refractory cancer therapeutics market includes TIL and adoptive cell therapies, next-generation checkpoint inhibitor combinations, kinase inhibitors, immune microenvironment modulators, innate immune activators, pattern-recognition receptor agonists, antigen-specific T-cell activators, and cytokine- and immune-reprogramming-based therapies.

Conventional chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and tumor-specific salvage regimens are expected to retain meaningful utilization because of established clinical experience and broad availability. Their uptake may be limited by cumulative toxicity, short response duration, and inadequate efficacy after PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor progression. Adoption of emerging therapies will depend on clinical differentiation, safety, administration requirements, addressable patient populations, biomarker strategies, regulatory outcomes, reimbursement, and integration into treatment guidelines.

Market access will be particularly important for high-cost cellular and combination immunotherapies. Payers are expected to evaluate treatment price against clinical benefit, durability, healthcare resource utilization, and eligible patient volume. Analogue assessment and pricing analysis can help forecast how cost may influence access, adherence, and long-term uptake across the 7MM.

Report Coverage and Strategic Analysis



Historical and forecasted epidemiology and market analysis for 2022-2036

Patient population, diagnosis, progression, and treatment trends by geography

Market size, therapy share, drug uptake, peak patient share, and revenue forecasts

Approved and emerging therapy profiles across Phase I-III development

Mechanisms of action, clinical data, patents, approvals, collaborations, and partnerships

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer competitive landscape and pipeline analysis

Pricing trends, analogue assessment, market access, and reimbursement considerations

SWOT and conjoint analysis based on efficacy, safety, administration, entry timing, probability of success, and addressable population

Epidemiology-based (Epi-based) bottom-up forecasting and 11-year market projections Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Treatment Addressable Market (TAM) analysis

The research incorporates insights from Key Opinion Leaders and Subject Matter Experts across the 7MM. More than 10 experts were contacted, with interviews conducted with more than six KOLs. Institutions approached included The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School, and the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center. These perspectives support validation of epidemiology, treatment practices, unmet needs, therapy adoption, accessibility challenges, and pipeline priorities.

Business Value of the Report

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors, healthcare organizations, and market access teams seeking to evaluate the Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market. It identifies growth opportunities by geography, assesses leading drug classes, examines future treatment dynamics, and highlights emerging competitors. The analysis also provides strategic insight into patient burden, clinical differentiation, pricing, reimbursement, treatment adoption, and launch planning through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types

7.3. Symptoms

7.4. Causes

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Diagnosis

7.7. Treatment

7.7.1. Treatment Guidelines

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale

8.3. Total Incident Cases of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Incidence by tumor type in the United States

8.4.2. Total Checkpoint-Inhibitor treated patients in the United States

8.4.3. Checkpoint-Inhibitor refractory patients in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Incidence by tumor type in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Total Checkpoint-Inhibitor treated patients in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Checkpoint-Inhibitor refractory patients in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Incidence by tumor type in Japan

8.6.2. Total Checkpoint-Inhibitor treated patients in Japan

8.6.3. Checkpoint-Inhibitor refractory patients in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

10. Emerging Drugs

10.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

10.2. Sitravatinib + Nivolumab: Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol Myers Squibb

10.2.1. Drug Description

10.2.2. Other Developmental Activity

10.2.3. Clinical Development

10.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

10.2.4. Analyst Views

10.3. TAVO + Pembrolizumab: OncoSec Medical

10.3.1. Drug Description

10.3.2. Other Developmental Activity

10.3.3. Clinical Development

10.3.4. Clinical Trials Information

10.3.5. Analyst Views

11. Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer: 7MM Analysis

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Market Outlook of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

11.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

11.3.1. Cost Assumptions

11.3.2. Pricing Trends

11.3.3. Analogue Assessment

11.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

11.4. Conjoint Analysis of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

11.5. Total Market Size of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer in the 7MM

11.6. Total Market Size of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer by Therapies in the 7MM

11.7. The United States

11.7.1. Total Market Size of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer in the United States

11.7.2. Total Market Size of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer by Therapies in the United States

11.8. EU4 and the UK

11.8.1. Total Market Size of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer in EU4 and the UK

11.8.2. Total Market Size of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

11.9. Japan

11.9.1. Total Market Size of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer in Japan

11.9.2. Total Market Size of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer by Therapies in Japan

12. Unmet Needs of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

13. SWOT Analysis of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

14. KOL Views of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

15. Market Access and Reimbursement of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

15.1. The United States

15.2. EU4 and the UK

15.2.1. Germany

15.2.2. France

15.2.3. Italy

15.2.4. Spain

15.2.5. United Kingdom

15.3. Japan

15.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16. Appendix

16.1. Bibliography

16.2. Report Methodology

17. Analyst's Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About the Publisher

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [35]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Bristol Myers Squibb

Merck & Co.

Roche

AstraZeneca

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Arcus Biosciences

Gilead Sciences

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Immutep

BeiGene

BioNTech

Moderna

Agenus

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Lyell Immunopharma

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