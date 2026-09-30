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US Delivers 47 Humvees, 5 Trucks to Lebanese Army in Beirut
(MENAFN) The Lebanese army said Tuesday it has taken delivery of 47 Humvee military vehicles and five trucks, the latest shipment of American military aid to the country's armed forces.
The vehicles arrived at Beirut port, according to a military statement.
"This grant comes within the framework of US authorities’ support for the military institution, with the aim of strengthening its operational capabilities and raising the readiness of its units," the statement said.
The statement added that the initiative "reflects the confidence of the US authorities in the army’s role in maintaining security and stability in Lebanon."
The handover follows a similar delivery just a week earlier, when the army received 70 containers of assorted ammunition at Beirut port, also under US assistance programs.
The shipments come as international efforts gather pace to rally support for the Lebanese army and the Internal Security Forces. On Sept. 17, Paris hosted a preparatory international meeting ahead of a broader donor conference for the two bodies, which is expected to take place in late 2026 or early 2027.
The vehicles arrived at Beirut port, according to a military statement.
"This grant comes within the framework of US authorities’ support for the military institution, with the aim of strengthening its operational capabilities and raising the readiness of its units," the statement said.
The statement added that the initiative "reflects the confidence of the US authorities in the army’s role in maintaining security and stability in Lebanon."
The handover follows a similar delivery just a week earlier, when the army received 70 containers of assorted ammunition at Beirut port, also under US assistance programs.
The shipments come as international efforts gather pace to rally support for the Lebanese army and the Internal Security Forces. On Sept. 17, Paris hosted a preparatory international meeting ahead of a broader donor conference for the two bodies, which is expected to take place in late 2026 or early 2027.
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