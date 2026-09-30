Diplomats Call For Targeted Tourism Promotion To Put Bangladesh On Global Map

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh needs more targeted tourism marketing, better visitor facilities and stronger storytelling around its heritage to attract more international travelers, diplomats said at a tourism meeting in Dhaka.

The views were shared at an exchange meeting held September 30 at Parjatan Bhaban under the theme “Connecting Destination Bangladesh: Tourism as a Bridge for People-to-People Connectivity.”

Bangladesh Tourism Board CEO Barrister Mutasim Billah Faruqui attended the meeting alongside diplomats and representatives from several countries.

Participants included Dawa Tshering, minister counsellor for trade at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy; Huang Moucong, second secretary of the Culture Section at the Chinese Embassy; Feroz Ahmed, adviser for political and commercial affairs at the Oman Embassy; Philip Ong, chargé d'affaires of the Singapore High Commission; Iranian Ambassador Jalil Rahimi Jahan Abadi; and Ali Mutasher Alwash, chargé d'affaires of the Iraqi Embassy.

Participants said Bangladesh has tourism assets but lacks the facilities and developed products needed to effectively present them to international visitors.

They also stressed that many potential travelers remain unfamiliar with Bangladesh, making sustained promotion and destination marketing essential.

Rather than attempting to market every attraction in every market, participants recommended developing a limited number of tourism products tailored to specific countries and visitor segments.

They also emphasized storytelling as a way to connect heritage sites and monuments with travelers, helping turn historical attractions into more engaging tourism experiences.

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