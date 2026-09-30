Trans Power At AAPEX 2026 - Bringing A Full-Spectrum Bearing Lineup To North America's Biggest Aftermarket Stage

PUDONG, SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AAPEX is the world's largest professional B2B trade show for the automotive aftermarket - and Trans Power will be there. Here's what we're showcasing, why the North American market matters now more than ever, and how our China + Thailand dual supply chain gives buyers a competitive edge in today's trade environment.About the exhibitionThe World's Largest B2B Trade Show for the Automotive AftermarketAAPEX - the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo - is not just the largest automotive aftermarket trade fair in North America. It is the single most influential B2B platform for the global automotive aftermarket industry, held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jointly hosted by the Auto Care Association (AMAC) and MEMA (Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association), AAPEX connects every tier of the global aftermarket supply chain under one roof: manufacturers, distributors, warehouse dealers, independent repair shops, retailers, and fleet operators.The 2026 edition brings together participants from a $2.3 trillion global automotive aftermarket, spanning over 1,400 product categories and 550,000 square feet of exhibition space. For any manufacturer or supplier with serious ambitions in the North American market, AAPEX is not optional - it is the most direct access point to the highest-value purchasing decision-makers in the industry.2,500+Global exhibitors from around the world45,000+Professional buyers in attendance1,400+Product categories represented120+Participating countriesWhat makes AAPEX especially powerful as a sourcing event is the profile of its visitors. Research shows that 86% of AAPEX attendees discover new suppliers through the show - making it a uniquely high-conversion environment for suppliers looking to establish or expand relationships with North American distributors, warehouse dealers (WDs), and large independent repair chains. Three days in Las Vegas can open doors that would take years to unlock through conventional outreach alone.The exhibition spans the full breadth of the automotive aftermarket:wheel bearings & Hub AssembliesDrivetrain & Transmission ComponentsHeavy-Duty Truck & Trailer PartsEngine & Accessory Drive SystemsSuspension & Steering ComponentsAgricultural & Industrial Machinery PartsEV & Sensor-Integrated ComponentsAutomotive Spare Parts & Repair SolutionsMarket contextNorth America: The World's Most Valuable Aftermarket - and the Most Complex to NavigateThe North American automotive aftermarket is undergoing a period of exceptional structural change, and for suppliers with the right capabilities, the timing could not be more advantageous. The global automotive wheel bearing aftermarket alone is projected to reach approximately $14.1 billion in 2025, growing to an estimated $28.6 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of around 7.3%. North America sits at the epicenter of this growth, leading the world in technology upgrades and high-value bearing procurement.Several demand characteristics make North America uniquely compelling for a supplier like Trans Power. The region's vehicle parc is dominated by pickup trucks and SUVs - vehicle categories that generate outsized demand for center support bearings and wheel hub assemblies due to their powertrain architecture and higher operating weights. The aftermarket maintenance volume for heavy commercial vehicles - semi-trucks, trailers, and vocational fleets - is enormous and structurally stable. Independent repair shops (IAMs) hold a dominant position in the aftermarket channel and represent the core end-customer for the parts we manufacture. And rising EV penetration across the region is creating entirely new demand for integrated sensor hub units capable of interfacing with ABS and traction control systems.The trade policy environment adds another strategic layer. Following the imposition of Section 232 tariffs on automotive parts imports from China, US buyers have rapidly accelerated their search for supply chain diversification - particularly from Southeast Asian manufacturing bases. The current US-China trade agreement extends some tariff exemptions to November 10, 2026, providing an important window. Thailand, where Trans Power also operates a production facility, faces a lower overall tariff burden, making it an increasingly attractive sourcing origin for North American buyers seeking compliance and cost efficiency. This is not background noise - it is the defining supply chain story of 2026, and Trans Power is positioned to answer it directly.Trans Power at the showMeeting North America's Buyers Where Decisions Get MadeTrans Power is proud to announce our participation in AAPEX 2026 in Las Vegas. For us, this event represents a strategic commitment to the North American market - not a one-off appearance, but a deliberate investment in building long-term relationships with the distributors, warehouse dealers, and aftermarket professionals who power the US, Canadian, and Mexican aftermarket supply chains.Our product range is exceptionally well-aligned with North American demand patterns: broad vehicle model coverage spanning domestic, Japanese, Korean, and European brands, OEM-grade quality standards, and a supply chain structure designed to give buyers the flexibility and compliance confidence they need in the current trade environment. We look forward to putting that story in front of the right audience in Las Vegas.ExhibitionAAPEX 2026 - Automotive Aftermarket Products ExpoLocationLas Vegas, Nevada, USAExhibitorTrans Power International (Trans-Power / TP)BoothV13910Hosted byAuto Care Association (AMAC) & MEMAProduction basesChina & Thailand - dual-base supply chain flexibilityCatalog sizeOver 2,000 product types covering mainstream vehicle applicationsWhat we're bringingOur North American Product Lineup - Built Around What the Market Actually NeedsTrans Power's product range has been built around the real demand patterns of the North American aftermarket. From the Ford F-150 to the RAM 1500, from cross-country semi-truck fleets to corn belt agricultural machinery, every product category we are bringing to AAPEX has been selected for its alignment with high-velocity North American replacement cycles, broad vehicle model coverage, and OEM-interchangeable quality.CoreWheel Bearings & KitsFront and rear wheel bearings for mainstream passenger cars, SUVs & pickups - precision-sealed, maintenance-free, compatible with Ford, GM, Dodge, Honda, Toyota and 30+ brandsCoreHub Assemblies with ABS Sensor RingsIntegrated wheel assemblies with OE-interchangeable ABS sensor compatibility - covering mainstream American, Japanese, Korean & European models with strong North American demandFast MovingDriveshaft Center Support BearingsPurpose-built for full-size pickups & SUVs - high-frequency replacement items covering F-150, RAM 1500, Silverado and other top-selling North American platformsFast MovingClutch Release BearingsKey components of manual transmission clutch systems - precision manufactured, comprehensive fitment coverage for commercial and passenger vehiclesFast MovingBelt Tensioner & Pulley BearingsEngine front-end accessory drive components - tensioner bearings and idler gear assemblies compatible with mainstream engine models, steady replacement demandCommercialHeavy-Duty Truck Bearings & Wheel UnitsFor North American semi-trucks & heavy commercial vehicles - high load capacity, wear-resistant, FMSI-compliant, preferred by fleet maintenance operationsCommercialTrailer Product SeriesSpecialized trailer hub units and bearings for North American semi-trailer fleets - engineered for sustained heavy-load long-haul applicationsAgricultureAgricultural Machinery BearingsPurpose-designed for Disc Harrow, Planter, and Combine applications - outstanding dust and water resistance for demanding field conditions across North AmericaBeyond our core bearing and hub assembly lines, we will also be presenting ourAutomotive Spare Parts Series - a complementary portfolio of repair components that enriches our overall product offering and supports the one-stop sourcing needs of North American dealers and warehouse distributors. Whether you are building a comprehensive catalogue or filling specific gaps, our team in Las Vegas will be ready to match your requirements to the right products.Supply chain advantageChina + Thailand: A Dual Supply Chain Built for Today's Trade RealityIn a year defined by tariff uncertainty and supply chain restructuring, Trans Power's dual-base manufacturing model is one of our most tangible competitive advantages - and it is exactly what North American buyers are actively seeking.With production facilities in both China and Thailand, we give customers the ability to flex sourcing origin based on their compliance requirements, cost structures, and delivery timelines. This is not a contingency plan - it is an engineered supply chain strategy that allows our partners to navigate the current tariff environment with confidence.China Manufacturing BaseMature bearing manufacturing ecosystemComprehensive precision machining & QC systemsExtensive SKU coverage - most complete product lineR&D and product development centerRapid engineering response & stable OEM qualityThailand Manufacturing BaseSoutheast Asian manufacturing hub with location advantagesLower overall US tariff burden vs. Chinese-origin goodsEffective path to reduce North American import costsMeets diverse compliance requirements of US buyersKey hub for Southeast Asian automotive exportsThe current US-China trade agreement extends certain tariff exemptions to November 10, 2026, providing a near-term window for buyers to optimize their sourcing mix. Trans Power's dual-base model means you do not have to choose one or the other - we can structure supply arrangements that maximize your compliance advantage and minimize landed cost, regardless of how the trade policy landscape continues to evolve.Why source with usWhat North American Buyers Get With Trans PowerNorth American aftermarket buyers prioritize three things above all else: fast delivery, broad vehicle model coverage, and supplier stability. Trans Power is built around all three - and then some.Broad North American vehicle coverage: Our wheel hub assemblies and bearing lines cover 30+ brands including Ford, GM, Dodge, Honda, Toyota, and more - with fitment data aligned to the specific models that dominate North American roads: F-150, RAM 1500, Silverado, Tahoe, and the full range of popular SUV and crossover platforms.OEM-interchangeable quality: Every product in our North American lineup is engineered to OEM specifications and drop-in interchangeability standards - giving independent repair shops and distributors the confidence to list our parts alongside OE references without additional fitment verification.Tariff-resilient dual supply chain: With production in both China and Thailand, we offer sourcing flexibility that directly addresses the compliance and cost pressures facing North American importers in 2026 - including the ability to route supply through our Thailand base to reduce tariff exposure.EV-ready integrated hub units: As battery-electric vehicles gain market share across North America, our sensor-integrated hub assemblies with ABS ring compatibility ensure our product range remains fully relevant for the evolving vehicle parc - today and through the next decade.Full commercial and agricultural coverage: Beyond passenger vehicles, our heavy-duty truck bearings, trailer product series, and agricultural machinery bearings give buyers a single-source solution that spans the full spectrum of North American aftermarket demand.Find Us in Las Vegas - Let's Talk BusinessWe warmly invite distributors, warehouse dealers, independent repair chains, fleet operators, and automotive aftermarket professionals to visit the Trans Power booth at AAPEX 2026 in Las Vegas. Whether you are looking to diversify your supply chain, add a new bearing line to your catalogue, or explore a tariff-compliant sourcing strategy for the North American market, our team will be on the floor and ready to talk.Come by the booth, see our products in person, and let's explore what a long-term partnership with Trans Power can look like for your business.

Trans-power Co., Ltd.

Trans-power Co., Ltd.

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Trans Power at AAPEX 2026 - Bringing a Full-Spectrum Bearing Lineup to North America's Biggest Aftermarket Stage News Provided By Globalso September 30, 2026, 08:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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