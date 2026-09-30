MEMPHIS Expands Its Linecard With NOR Flash And EEPROM Solutions From Puya Semiconductor

MEMPHIS adds Puya to its linecard

Marco Mezger, Global President of MEMPHIS Electronic

MEMPHIS Electronic has signed a distribution agreement with Puya Semiconductor to bring Puya's NOR Flash and EEPROM product families to customers worldwide.

- Marco Mezger, Global President of MEMPHIS ElectronicBAD HOMBURG, GERMANY, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MEMPHIS Electronic, the Memory Competence Center with over 35 years of memory experience, has signed a distribution agreement with Puya Semiconductor that will bring Puya's NOR Flash and EEPROM product families to MEMPHIS customers worldwide.Founded in Shanghai in 2016, Puya Semiconductor has established itself as a significant supplier of NOR Flash and EEPROM memories spanning a wide range of densities, voltage options, temperature grades, and package configurations for industrial, consumer, wearable, PC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications. The company's focus on innovation, quality, and long-term product development aligns closely with MEMPHIS Electronic's commitment to providing reliable memory solutions for demanding industrial applications."At MEMPHIS, our mission is to help customers navigate an increasingly complex memory market by offering the broadest possible selection of technologies and manufacturers," said Marco Mezger, President of MEMPHIS Electronic. "While NOR and EEPROM might not be groundbreaking memory technologies, they are still vital for many products. By adding Puya Semiconductor to our linecard, we are expanding the options available to design engineers and procurement teams.”With more than 35 years of experience in the memory market, MEMPHIS Electronic has built a reputation as a trusted advisor and supply partner for customers requiring long-term availability, technical expertise, and secure sourcing strategies. The company maintains one of the industry's broadest memory-focused linecards, which contains products from over 18 manufacturers and supports customers globally through a network of memory specialists and regional offices.The newly added Puya NOR Flash and EEPROM products are available immediately through MEMPHIS Electronic's global sales organization.About MEMPHIS ElectronicMEMPHIS Electronic has been in the memory business for 35 years. Due to the company's focus on memory only, it has developed into a Memory Competence Center with an unmatched line card of over 18 different memory manufacturers and comprehensive supply chain solutions. Memory experts in 15 locations worldwide provide regional support and manufacturer recommendations to ensure customers find the most suitable technology solution for every project. For this reason, MEMPHIS also configures DRAM modules with components from all available manufacturers, specifically to customer needs, with a fixed bill of materials over the complete life cycle. For more information visit:About Puya SemiconductorPuya Semiconductor was founded in Shanghai in 2016 and specializes in non-volatile memory and microcontroller technologies. The company supplies NOR Flash and EEPROM memory, as well as MCU and analog products for a wide range of applications, including industrial, IoT, consumer, automotive, mobile, wearable, and computing markets. For more information visit:

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MEMPHIS Electronic

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MEMPHIS Expands its Linecard with NOR Flash and EEPROM Solutions from Puya Semiconductor News Provided By Neumonda GmbH September 30, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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