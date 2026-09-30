Lovell Government Services Announces The Lovell Podcast, Hosted By Founder And CEO Chris Lovell

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New podcast featuring candid conversations on leadership, service, healthcare innovation, and the future of federal healthcare.

- Chris Lovell, Founder and CEO of Lovell Government Services, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LovellGovernment Services, a leading Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving the federal healthcare market, today announced the launch of The Lovell Podcast, a new podcast hosted by Lovell Founder and CEO Chris Lovell. The podcast is expected to premiere on October 15, 2026, with new episodes featuring conversations with leaders and innovators whose experiences and ideas are shaping healthcare, business, leadership, and service.The Lovell Podcast will bring together entrepreneurs, healthcare executives, Veterans, industry leaders, and changemakers for candid, wide-ranging conversations about their experiences, the lessons they have learned, and the challenges and opportunities they see ahead. Discussions will explore topics including leadership, entrepreneurship, military service, healthcare innovation, federal healthcare, and the ideas driving meaningful change for Veterans and military communities.Lovell founded Lovell Government Services in 2013 with a mission to improve access to innovative healthcare solutions for America's Veterans, military service members, and federal healthcare systems. A retired U.S. Marine Corps Major and entrepreneur, Lovell has since grown the company into one of the nation's leading SDVOSBs serving the federal healthcare market. Today, Lovell Government Services works with more than 250 healthcare manufacturers and has been recognized multiple times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.“The Lovell Podcast gives us an opportunity to have conversations with people who have built companies, led teams, served our country, developed new technologies, and found ways to make a difference,” said Chris Lovell, Founder and CEO of Lovell Government Services.“There are a lot of lessons and great stories behind the people moving healthcare and business forward, and I want this podcast to be a place where we can hear those stories, learn from their experiences, and share ideas that can ultimately help us better serve Veterans and our military communities.”The podcast will also provide a platform to explore the people and stories behind innovation in federal healthcare. Through conversations with leaders from across the public and private sectors, The Lovell Podcast will examine how new ideas, technologies, partnerships, and approaches can help address healthcare challenges and improve the way products and services reach federal healthcare providers and the patients they serve.While federal healthcare will remain an important part of the conversation, the podcast will extend beyond healthcare to explore the experiences that shape successful leaders and organizations. Guests will discuss pivotal moments in their careers, lessons from successes and setbacks, approaches to leadership and team building, and the personal experiences that have influenced how they lead.“At its core, this podcast is about people,” Lovell added.“Whether someone has served in uniform, built a business, developed an innovative healthcare technology, or led an organization through difficult challenges, there is something we can learn from their experience. I'm looking forward to sitting down with some incredible people and sharing those conversations.”The Lovell Podcast is expected to premiere October 15, 2026, and will be available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, with additional content and highlights shared through Lovell Government Services' digital and social media channels.For more information about The Lovell Podcast and Lovell Government Services, visit .About The Lovell PodcastThe Lovell Podcast is hosted by Chris Lovell, Founder and CEO of Lovell Government Services and a retired U.S. Marine Corps Major. Each episode features candid conversations with leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, Veterans, and changemakers about leadership, service, healthcare innovation, and the ideas shaping the future of federal healthcare. At its core, The Lovell Podcast is about the people and ideas moving healthcare forward-and continuing the mission of serving those who served.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services is a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that has been helping companies succeed in the federal market since 2013. As a multiple-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Lovell partners with medical device, pharmaceutical, and healthcare technology companies to serve Veterans and military communities through federal contracting while helping suppliers expand their government sales and secure contract opportunities.Learn more at .

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Lovell Government Services Announces The Lovell Podcast, Hosted by Founder and CEO Chris Lovell News Provided By Lovell Government Services September 30, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry



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