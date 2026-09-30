MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Briefing examines why long-range space weather science matters to the photographers and nature-focused brands whose work depends on the night sky

BUENOS ARIES, ARGENTINA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GreenBird, the communications management company showcasing photographers and nature-focused brands, today issued a briefing on the National Research Council's second decadal survey in heliophysics, which set out a comprehensive science and mission strategy for solar and space physics research spanning 2013 to 2022. The report, titled Solar and Space Physics: A Science for a Technological Society, presents a programme of basic and applied research designed to improve scientific understanding of the Sun's activity and to enhance forecasting capabilities for Earth's space environment.The consensus study report builds on research accomplishments realised during the prior decade and outlines a programme to determine the physical interactions of Earth's atmospheric layers within the connected Sun-Earth system. Its recommendations are directed primarily at NASA and the National Science Foundation (NSF), although related federal agencies, including NOAA, are also encouraged to participate in improving operational space weather forecasting.GreenBird's interest in the survey is a practical one. The astrophotographers, aurora chasers and outdoor brands it represents plan their work around solar activity, and reliable space weather forecasting is the difference between capturing a rare aurora display and missing it entirely. The same forecasting protects the satellite, GPS and communications infrastructure on which remote fieldwork depends.SCOPE AND OBJECTIVESThe decadal survey established a Heliophysics Survey Committee responsible for developing a comprehensive science and mission strategy for heliophysics research over a ten-year period. The committee, informed by up to five study panels established by the Space Studies Board, broadly canvassed the field of solar and space physics to identify priorities for federal investment and research coordination.Key objectives include improving scientific understanding of the mechanisms driving the Sun's activity and the fundamental physical processes underlying near-Earth plasma dynamics. The report also seeks to enhance the capability to provide realistic and specific forecasts of Earth's space environment that better serve societal needs.The publication runs to 466 pages (ISBN 0-309-16428-1, paperback; ISBN 0-309-16429-X, e-book) and represents a significant investment in long-term strategic planning for space science.EXPERT PERSPECTIVES“Having worked in the energy sector across multiple continents, I recognise the value of these kinds of long-term strategic documents. They force us to think beyond quarterly results and consider infrastructure that serves society over decades. Solar and space physics research may seem abstract, but the forecasting capabilities and technological spin-offs have real-world applications that touch everything from communications to power grids.”Bekbolat Bekenov, Retired Specialist (Argentina)“This decadal survey represents exactly the kind of coordinated, long-range planning that space science needs. Without these structured assessments, funding gets scattered across too many small projects. The challenge is always implementation, making sure the recommendations translate into actual missions and sustained research programmes rather than sitting on shelves as aspirational documents.”Sarah Chen, Senior Programme Manager“Space weather forecasting has enormous economic implications. Power grid failures, satellite disruptions and communication blackouts are not theoretical risks. When you invest in understanding solar physics and space environment prediction, you are protecting trillions of dollars of infrastructure that modern civilisation depends on. This report makes that case clearly.”Dr Michael Torres, Life Sciences DirectorIMPLEMENTATION CHALLENGESThe report acknowledges that successful execution requires consistent federal commitment across political cycles. Space science missions typically span a decade or more from conception to completion, demanding a budget stability that can be difficult to maintain in changing fiscal environments.NASA and the NSF bear primary responsibility for implementing the recommended research programmes, while NOAA's role focuses on operational space weather forecasting services. Coordination between these agencies remains critical to translating basic research into practical forecasting capabilities.

Claire Cairns

GreenBird

+447943774236 ext.

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GreenBird Spotlights Landmark National Academies Decadal Survey on Solar and Space Physics for a Technological Society News Provided By PR3 September 30, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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