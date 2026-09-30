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Qatar Relays US-Iran Messages as Fears of Escalation Mount
(MENAFN) Qatar said Tuesday it is acting as a go-between for Washington and Tehran, passing messages between the two sides as it works to end their war.
"Qatar’s mediation efforts are ongoing, and we are currently relaying messages between the American and Iranian sides," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.
Pressed on the possibility of a large-scale US military attack on Iran, Ansari said: "We are concerned about any escalation in the region and are working to find a peaceful solution."
The conflict began in February, when the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. Tehran responded with attacks on US assets across the region, and a ceasefire agreement was reached in April.
In June, the two adversaries signed a memorandum of understanding to halt hostilities and preserve navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Implementation has since stalled over disagreements on security in the strategic waterway, while tensions between the two sides continue to climb.
"Qatar’s mediation efforts are ongoing, and we are currently relaying messages between the American and Iranian sides," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.
Pressed on the possibility of a large-scale US military attack on Iran, Ansari said: "We are concerned about any escalation in the region and are working to find a peaceful solution."
The conflict began in February, when the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. Tehran responded with attacks on US assets across the region, and a ceasefire agreement was reached in April.
In June, the two adversaries signed a memorandum of understanding to halt hostilities and preserve navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Implementation has since stalled over disagreements on security in the strategic waterway, while tensions between the two sides continue to climb.
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