403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kazakh President Holds Talks in Germany to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met separately with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss relations between the two countries.
During his meeting with Steinmeier, Tokayev described Germany as an important strategic partner for Kazakhstan in Europe, saying cooperation between the two nations is built on mutual trust, respect and common interests, according to his office.
Tokayev noted that the coming year will mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany and pointed to the progress made in bilateral cooperation over the past decades.
Steinmeier highlighted Tokayev’s personal role in expanding cooperation between Astana and Berlin and said he expected the visit to provide new momentum to bilateral relations and take them to a higher level.
After the talks, the two presidents signed a joint declaration reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and broadening cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transportation, digitalization and education.
The declaration also expressed support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter.
During his meeting with Steinmeier, Tokayev described Germany as an important strategic partner for Kazakhstan in Europe, saying cooperation between the two nations is built on mutual trust, respect and common interests, according to his office.
Tokayev noted that the coming year will mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany and pointed to the progress made in bilateral cooperation over the past decades.
Steinmeier highlighted Tokayev’s personal role in expanding cooperation between Astana and Berlin and said he expected the visit to provide new momentum to bilateral relations and take them to a higher level.
After the talks, the two presidents signed a joint declaration reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and broadening cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transportation, digitalization and education.
The declaration also expressed support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment