Would You Let AI Choose A Gift For Someone You Love?

Artificial intelligence has become part of everyday life. People now use it to write emails, plan holidays, compare products, organise schedules and make decisions in both their personal and professional lives. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As consumers become more comfortable relying on AI, its role is beginning to extend into more personal choices. But would people trust it to choose a gift for someone they love?

fnp is exploring how consumers feel about the potential role of AI in gifting and how much personal information they would be willing to share in exchange for a more convenient and personalised experience.

Imagine that your partner's birthday is approaching. Before you begin searching, a gifting platform remembers the occasion, considers what you bought previously and recommends three options within your budget. It could even help you write the card message.

For someone short on time, this could make gifting considerably easier. For someone concerned about privacy, it may feel like the platform knows too much.

This is the personalisation and privacy paradox facing the future of online gifting.

Unlike many other purchases, gifting is deeply emotional. A present can communicate affection, gratitude, celebration, apology or remembrance. While AI may help narrow down suitable options, the decision still carries personal meaning and judgement.

The real question is therefore not simply what AI can do but what customers would be comfortable allowing it to do.

Would shoppers permit a gifting platform to learn from their purchase history? Would they share recipient preferences, important occasions or previous card messages? Would they welcome AI suggesting an appropriate budget or would that feel too intrusive?

Comfort levels may also change depending on how much control AI is given. A customer might welcome product recommendations but hesitate to let AI prepare or place an order. They may appreciate help drafting a message while still wanting the final words to sound unmistakably their own.

Chirantan Bhattacharya, Vice President, Business, GCC at FNP, said:“AI is becoming part of how people make decisions every day but gifting remains deeply personal. Technology can help customers discover suitable options and express themselves more easily but it should never take ownership of the gesture. Responsible personalisation must begin with transparency, consent and customer choice.”

For fnp, the conversation is centred on understanding the difference between assistance and autonomy.

AI could reduce the stress of remembering occasions, searching through hundreds of products or finding the right words for an emotional message. However, greater convenience should not require customers to surrender control over their information or decisions.

The future of AI-enabled gifting will depend on giving customers a clear choice over what they share, how that information is used and how involved they want technology to become.

These examples explore possible future applications of AI in gifting. They do not imply that fnp currently accesses customers' contacts, previous card messages or recipient information for these purposes. They also do not suggest that the platform currently allows AI to prepare or place orders autonomously.

AI may eventually help someone identify the right bouquet, cake or keepsake. But the emotion, intention and final decision behind the gift should always remain human.