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German Chancellor Says Russia Shows No Interest in Peace Talks
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday that Russia currently appears unwilling to enter negotiations with Ukraine aimed at ending the war.
“We are making extensive diplomatic efforts. One of these was the German foreign minister’s visit to New York and his meeting with the Russian foreign minister. Russia’s final assessment of that meeting has shown that Russia is apparently not at all interested in serious talks at this time,” Merz said during a press briefing with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Berlin.
Merz renewed his call for Moscow to return to negotiations and pursue a diplomatic path toward ending the conflict.
He also pledged Germany’s "continued support for Ukraine, not only militarily, but also politically, financially, and economically.”
The German chancellor reiterated that Russia will “not win this war.”
When asked whether he would be prepared to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit in the United States, Merz did not directly answer.
Germany has remained one of Ukraine’s major military supporters in Europe since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022.
“We are making extensive diplomatic efforts. One of these was the German foreign minister’s visit to New York and his meeting with the Russian foreign minister. Russia’s final assessment of that meeting has shown that Russia is apparently not at all interested in serious talks at this time,” Merz said during a press briefing with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Berlin.
Merz renewed his call for Moscow to return to negotiations and pursue a diplomatic path toward ending the conflict.
He also pledged Germany’s "continued support for Ukraine, not only militarily, but also politically, financially, and economically.”
The German chancellor reiterated that Russia will “not win this war.”
When asked whether he would be prepared to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit in the United States, Merz did not directly answer.
Germany has remained one of Ukraine’s major military supporters in Europe since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022.
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