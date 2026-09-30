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Italy Ends 12-Year Iraq Deployment, Completes Troop Withdrawal
(MENAFN) Italy has pulled out the last of its armed forces from Iraq, closing a 12-year military deployment, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Tuesday.
The final personnel, who had stayed behind to recover and hand over logistical equipment, have returned home, Crosetto said in a statement. The withdrawal was finished ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline agreed with Iraqi authorities.
“From tomorrow, therefore, our military presence in Iraq will end,” Crosetto said. He described the move as part of a new phase agreed with Iraq and partner countries, under which Iraqi security forces will take on full responsibility for the country's security.
The US-led coalition's Operation Inherent Resolve and NATO Mission Iraq will keep operating from other countries, he said. The NATO mission will temporarily be based at the alliance's Joint Force Command in Lago Patria, near Naples.
Thousands of Italian troops served in Iraq over the past 12 years, Crosetto said, helping fight ISIS (Daesh) and training Iraqi armed forces and security forces in the Kurdish region.
Italy intends to keep working with Iraq through training, exchanges of expertise and efforts to build up Iraqi military capabilities, he added.
The Defense Ministry said the Italian pullout had largely been completed by March. Two Italian Carabinieri remain in Iraq as part of the separate EU Advisory Mission, EUAM Iraq, which is authorized by the Iraqi government.
The final personnel, who had stayed behind to recover and hand over logistical equipment, have returned home, Crosetto said in a statement. The withdrawal was finished ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline agreed with Iraqi authorities.
“From tomorrow, therefore, our military presence in Iraq will end,” Crosetto said. He described the move as part of a new phase agreed with Iraq and partner countries, under which Iraqi security forces will take on full responsibility for the country's security.
The US-led coalition's Operation Inherent Resolve and NATO Mission Iraq will keep operating from other countries, he said. The NATO mission will temporarily be based at the alliance's Joint Force Command in Lago Patria, near Naples.
Thousands of Italian troops served in Iraq over the past 12 years, Crosetto said, helping fight ISIS (Daesh) and training Iraqi armed forces and security forces in the Kurdish region.
Italy intends to keep working with Iraq through training, exchanges of expertise and efforts to build up Iraqi military capabilities, he added.
The Defense Ministry said the Italian pullout had largely been completed by March. Two Italian Carabinieri remain in Iraq as part of the separate EU Advisory Mission, EUAM Iraq, which is authorized by the Iraqi government.
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