2Nd ODI: Shifting To Batting In Middle Order Comes With Different Challenges, Says Gaikwad

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 30 (IANS) Admitting that long gaps between international appearances bring a degree of nervousness, India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad said transitioning from his regular opening role to the middle order at the highest level requires comes with different challenges, including making tactical adjustments.

Gaikwad, who has primarily operated as an opener for the bulk of his playing career, has batted at number four spot for India whenever a vacancy was created in the playing eleven. In ten ODIs, Gaikwad has hit a century and a fifty while amassing 241 runs.

"There is a lot of difference. As I said, I've been opening the batting for almost more than 100 innings now at the first-class level. So, batting middle order, especially at international cricket, comes with different challenges. You have to rotate the strike. You have to make sure that you take the right option.

“And often when we are batting in powerplay, you get those easy boundaries, the fielders are inside. But batting middle order, you just have to make sure you make that adjustment and, as I said, just back your strengths, whatever it is," Gaikwad said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

The nervousness of playing for India again is present for Gaikwad, who was unbeaten on 13 in the eight-wicket win in Thiruvananthapuram. "Well, that was a long way ago (the century against South Africa in December 2025), to be honest. I had many innings in between. Obviously IPL was there as well.

“So played in different conditions, played at different numbers. So obviously to come back at international level after a long time, obviously there is a lot of nervousness. But I think last game it was much better to just go in there and just hang around a bit," he added.

Addressing the sporadic nature of his opportunities in the national setup and how he processes the uncertainty surrounding his place in the side, Gaikwad stated that focusing on the present rather than looking too far ahead has been the key for him.

"Well, it is just about giving your best. As long as you are getting to play for India, getting the opportunity to play for India, it is just about going in there and giving your best and not thinking too far ahead about whether the opportunities will come or not. Yes, sometimes it's hard to process, but obviously, you have to enjoy it. You have to enjoy playing for your country," he concluded.