Asian Games: Men's Volleyball QF Brings Familiar Rivals India-Pakistan Together (Preview)

MENAFN - IANS) Aichi, Sep 30 (IANS) A place in the Asian Games 2026 men's volleyball semifinals will be at stake when India face familiar rivals Pakistan in a high-stakes quarter-final at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium on Thursday.

India arrive in the knockout stage unbeaten after an impressive run through Pool C. Three victories from three matches saw them finish at the top of the group, although their final outing provided a stern test of their ability to recover under pressure.

After opening the tournament with successive 3-0 victories over Vietnam and Hong Kong China, India were pushed to the limit by Qatar. They dropped the first two sets before mounting a remarkable comeback to win the match 3-2. The Indian side eventually prevailed 26-28, 25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 24-22 in a contest that lasted five sets and over three hours, securing top spot in the pool and setting up a quarter-final against Pakistan.

Pakistan enter the knockout stage as Pool A runners-up. They began their campaign with victories over Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan but were beaten 3-0 by hosts Japan in their final pool match.

The rankings also give Pakistan a statistical edge heading into the contest. Pakistan are ranked 39th in the world, nine places above India.

Thursday's quarter-final renews a rivalry that produced a one-sided result when the teams last met at the Asian Games. At Hangzhou 2023, Pakistan defeated India 3-0 in the fifth-place classification match. Pakistan consequently finished fifth, while India ended the tournament in sixth.

Pakistan also emerged victorious when the teams met at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, winning that encounter 3-1. India will therefore be looking to reverse the recent head-to-head trend when the stakes are considerably higher in Aichi-Nagoya.

Beyond the rivalry, the quarter-final carries significance for India's long-term Asian Games campaign. The Indian men's team is attempting to end a 40-year wait for an Asian Games volleyball medal. Its most recent podium finish came at Seoul 1986, where India secured bronze.

India have won three men's volleyball medals in Asian Games history: silver at Jakarta 1962 and bronze at Tokyo 1958 and Seoul 1986. Pakistan's men's team has one Asian Games medal to its name, a bronze won at Jakarta 1962, the same Games where India claimed silver.

With a semifinal berth now within reach, India's unbeaten start will be tested against a Pakistan side that has already defeated them at the previous two editions. The winner of Thursday's contest will move one step closer to a place on the Asian Games podium.