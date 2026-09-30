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Sweden Begins New Parliamentary Year Amid Government Talks
(MENAFN) Sweden’s newly elected parliament officially began its new session in Stockholm on Tuesday, opening the 2026-2027 parliamentary year as political parties continued negotiations to form a government following the election.
King Carl XVI Gustaf formally opened the Riksdag at the request of the speaker during a ceremony attended by members of the royal family, the prime minister and parliamentary officials. The event followed a service at Stockholm’s Storkyrkan church.
The parliamentary opening came one day after Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson ended her efforts to explore forming a government. Neither Andersson nor Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson clearly indicated during interviews on Tuesday that they were seeking the next mandate to form a government.
Andersson said Kristersson should be given the opportunity to determine whether he could assemble a government, while Kristersson said he would follow the instructions of Speaker Andreas Norlen.
Norlen, who was re-elected as speaker, is due to hold another round of discussions with party leaders on Wednesday. He said he would not exclude the possibility of presenting a prime ministerial candidate to parliament for a vote even if that candidate acknowledged that attempts to form a government had failed.
King Carl XVI Gustaf formally opened the Riksdag at the request of the speaker during a ceremony attended by members of the royal family, the prime minister and parliamentary officials. The event followed a service at Stockholm’s Storkyrkan church.
The parliamentary opening came one day after Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson ended her efforts to explore forming a government. Neither Andersson nor Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson clearly indicated during interviews on Tuesday that they were seeking the next mandate to form a government.
Andersson said Kristersson should be given the opportunity to determine whether he could assemble a government, while Kristersson said he would follow the instructions of Speaker Andreas Norlen.
Norlen, who was re-elected as speaker, is due to hold another round of discussions with party leaders on Wednesday. He said he would not exclude the possibility of presenting a prime ministerial candidate to parliament for a vote even if that candidate acknowledged that attempts to form a government had failed.
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