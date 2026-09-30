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Route 463 Reopening Threatens to Isolate 8 Villages Near Ramallah
(MENAFN) A Palestinian commission sounded the alarm Tuesday over an Israeli plan to reopen Route 463 to occupiers, a move it says could cut eight villages and two major residential neighborhoods in northern Ramallah and Al-Bireh off from areas to the south.
“The road runs through the urban area of Ramallah and Al-Bireh in the central occupied West Bank, separating its northern and southern parts,” the commission said in a statement.
Opening the route to occupiers, it cautioned, would sever those northern communities from the rest of the governorate.
“The measure would force tens of thousands of Palestinians to use an old alternative road near the Jalazone refugee camp,” it said.
“The alternative route already suffers from severe traffic congestion and cannot accommodate additional vehicles, further complicating Palestinian movement between northern and southern Ramallah,” the statement said.
A broader pattern
The commission rejected the idea that the reopening is an “isolated step.” It described the move as one piece of a wider series of changes reshaping the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, where about 400,000 Palestinians live across roughly 80 communities. It called the plan part of a systematic effort, saying: “The plan is a part of a systematic policy to fragment Palestinian geographic and demographic contiguity”
The area is already fragmented by Area C, illegal settlements, bypass roads, military checkpoints and gates, the commission said, as Israeli restrictions on Palestinian movement intensify.
Under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, a deal meant as a temporary arrangement, the West Bank was split into three zones. Area A is under full Palestinian control. Area B falls under Palestinian civil authority and Israeli security control. Area C, roughly 60% of the West Bank, remains entirely under Israeli control.
Mounting occupier pressure
The commission warned that reopening the road would mark another step toward de facto annexation and would cut Area C off from its vital Palestinian geographic links.
According to the commission, Route 463 was built in 1994 to link the illegal settlements of Beit El and Dolev. After the Second Intifada erupted in 2000, the Israeli army temporarily barred both occupiers and Palestinians from parts of the road, citing “security reasons”.
Pressure from occupiers to fully reopen the road has grown in recent months, the commission said. They have staged protests along stretches of the route, waving Israeli flags and holding events near Palestinian areas under the protection of Israeli forces.
On Sept. 8, occupiers blocked a roundabout near the Ein Ayoub area, close to the village of Ras Karkar, and hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles, damaging at least one, the commission said. It described the incident as part of a widening wave of occupier attacks on Palestinians and their vehicles on roads throughout the governorate, coupled with Israeli military movement restrictions.
The governorate has an extensive road network linking its towns and villages to its main urban center. Since October 2023, however, closures of military checkpoints, gates and major roads have pushed Palestinians ever more onto secondary and alternative routes to travel between communities
“The road runs through the urban area of Ramallah and Al-Bireh in the central occupied West Bank, separating its northern and southern parts,” the commission said in a statement.
Opening the route to occupiers, it cautioned, would sever those northern communities from the rest of the governorate.
“The measure would force tens of thousands of Palestinians to use an old alternative road near the Jalazone refugee camp,” it said.
“The alternative route already suffers from severe traffic congestion and cannot accommodate additional vehicles, further complicating Palestinian movement between northern and southern Ramallah,” the statement said.
A broader pattern
The commission rejected the idea that the reopening is an “isolated step.” It described the move as one piece of a wider series of changes reshaping the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, where about 400,000 Palestinians live across roughly 80 communities. It called the plan part of a systematic effort, saying: “The plan is a part of a systematic policy to fragment Palestinian geographic and demographic contiguity”
The area is already fragmented by Area C, illegal settlements, bypass roads, military checkpoints and gates, the commission said, as Israeli restrictions on Palestinian movement intensify.
Under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, a deal meant as a temporary arrangement, the West Bank was split into three zones. Area A is under full Palestinian control. Area B falls under Palestinian civil authority and Israeli security control. Area C, roughly 60% of the West Bank, remains entirely under Israeli control.
Mounting occupier pressure
The commission warned that reopening the road would mark another step toward de facto annexation and would cut Area C off from its vital Palestinian geographic links.
According to the commission, Route 463 was built in 1994 to link the illegal settlements of Beit El and Dolev. After the Second Intifada erupted in 2000, the Israeli army temporarily barred both occupiers and Palestinians from parts of the road, citing “security reasons”.
Pressure from occupiers to fully reopen the road has grown in recent months, the commission said. They have staged protests along stretches of the route, waving Israeli flags and holding events near Palestinian areas under the protection of Israeli forces.
On Sept. 8, occupiers blocked a roundabout near the Ein Ayoub area, close to the village of Ras Karkar, and hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles, damaging at least one, the commission said. It described the incident as part of a widening wave of occupier attacks on Palestinians and their vehicles on roads throughout the governorate, coupled with Israeli military movement restrictions.
The governorate has an extensive road network linking its towns and villages to its main urban center. Since October 2023, however, closures of military checkpoints, gates and major roads have pushed Palestinians ever more onto secondary and alternative routes to travel between communities
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