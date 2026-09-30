Hummingbird Executive: Where The World's Wealthiest Go Off-Market Created By A HNWI For Hnwis

One app,many opportunities

What if your assets, investments and travels could stay private-shared only with the right people, on a members-only platform?

- Deborah DCANNES, FRANCE, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hummingbird Executive Introduces a Private Digital Ecosystem for Off-Market Assets and Executive Lifestyle ServicesThe growing circulation of confidential property, yacht, aviation, investment and corporate-sale information through informal networks is highlighting a challenge within the off-market sector: how can valuable assets reach credible potential buyers without losing control over who can access the information?Hummingbird Executive, a private members-only platform serving UHNW individuals, Family Offices, wealth-management professionals and private investors, has developed a digital ecosystem focused on controlled access, confidentiality and direct connections.The issue is particularly relevant to assets marketed as“off-market.” Confidential opportunities can move from broker to intermediary, then into email chains, messaging groups and private databases. Information initially intended for a limited audience can consequently reach individuals with no purchasing capacity or legitimate role in the transaction.Hummingbird Executive is designed "not to replace brokers or take over their mandates and client relationships", but to provide a secure environment where owners and brokers can incorporate assets while retaining control over how and to whom the opportunity is presented.Selected assets can be made available inside the private ecosystem to verified members. Prospective members may be referred or introduced and undergo a controlled onboarding process involving identification, relevant documentation, proof of life and a video meeting before access is approved.The platform covers opportunities including luxury real estate, yachts, private aviation, rare automobiles, collectibles, commodities, investments and company acquisitions or disposals. Where appropriate, the platform can facilitate direct connections with owners, decision-makers and CEOs, reducing unnecessary intermediary layers.Privacy is central to the model. Asset information and transaction-related documentation are designed to remain within the application and its infrastructure rather than being routinely distributed through uncontrolled external channels. Hummingbird Executive also states that its business model does not rely on selling or commercially exploiting member information.The platform extends beyond asset access. "Platinum membership also incorporates a VIP concierge service" creating a dedicated environment for executive and private travel, restaurants and lifestyle arrangements worldwide. The service is headed by "Guillaume Nardini, Head of VIP Concierge" who oversees the personalised travel and lifestyle requirements of Platinum members.The objective is to bring two traditionally separate worlds into one private ecosystem: access to opportunities and access to high-level personal services.For brokers and asset owners, the model provides controlled exposure without requiring an opportunity to be placed into the public market. For Family Offices and private clients, it combines discreet access to investment and acquisition opportunities with a dedicated concierge infrastructure.Traditional“off-market” status has often meant simply that an asset is not publicly advertised. Hummingbird Executive proposes a more controlled approach: an opportunity can remain private while still being discoverable by a carefully screened audience.As the private-asset sector becomes increasingly digital, the platform positions controlled access, confidentiality and personalised service as complementary elements of the modern private-client ecosystem.

Guillaume Gaspa

Hummingbird

+33 7 86 35 73 47

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Hummingbird Executive: Where the World's Wealthiest Go Off-Market created by a HNWI for HNWIs News Provided By Hummingbird Executive September 30, 2026, 08:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry...



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