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Lavrov Defends Force in Ukraine, Accuses Europe of Waging War
(MENAFN) : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused European countries on Tuesday of waging war against Russia, saying the weapons Europe sends to Ukraine are being used against Russian targets.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Valdai forum in Moscow, Lavrov delivered a blunt assessment of Europe's role in the conflict. “This is a war that Europe is waging against us,” Lavrov said. He rejected European accusations that Russian strikes on cargo vessels carrying Western weapons to Ukraine amounted to a “hybrid covert war” by Moscow.
Lavrov insisted that Russia's use of force in Ukraine is strictly defensive and aimed at eliminating threats. “If you mean the destruction of infrastructure that is being used by the Nazi regime, with Western support, to wage war against the Russian Federation, then we are using force to suppress this direct threat to us,” he said.
US-Russia talks
Lavrov said planned talks with the United States will take place soon, with experts to settle the timing and venue. “We agreed with (US Secretary of State) Marco Rubio that this will happen. Experts should coordinate the specific dates and the specific place,” he noted.
He named the return of Russian diplomatic property seized by the US as one of the unresolved issues between Moscow and Washington. Russia has received no encouraging signals on the matter from the administration of US President Donald Trump, he said. “There have never been any encouraging comments from the Americans, already under the administration of Donald Trump, on this issue,” he said.
Lavrov acknowledged that the US continues to pursue its own unilateral interests. He said Washington is nonetheless forced to deal with countries including Russia and China.
Berlin scared of 'missing the train'
Asked about Poland's plans to produce Patriot missiles and about Europe's involvement in the Ukraine conflict, Lavrov urged European countries to study Russia's military doctrine.
Lavrov also discussed his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He said Berlin may want a role in efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict because it does not want to “miss the train.”
“It is difficult for me to judge what Germany is seeking. I think one explanation that is obvious is simply the desire not to miss the train. They believe the train has already gained momentum — I don't know if that's true, it's hard for me to judge, if they mean the Ukrainian crisis,” he said.
Asked about the meeting's agenda, Lavrov said Wadephul spoke of the “militarization of the European Union,” repeated calls for NATO to expand and admit Ukraine, and asserted that “Russia is an eternal enemy” and that “in three years we will be at war.”
“If such incantations are being voiced, and the goal, as Mr. Wadephul himself announced it, is simply to reproduce these incantations behind closed doors, without the press, so that Russia supposedly understands that this is all really the case — then this is a futile, and I would even say harmful, undertaking,” he said.
Lavrov called it “very sad” that some EU and NATO officials were effectively acting as “spokesmen” for what he described as the European position.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Valdai forum in Moscow, Lavrov delivered a blunt assessment of Europe's role in the conflict. “This is a war that Europe is waging against us,” Lavrov said. He rejected European accusations that Russian strikes on cargo vessels carrying Western weapons to Ukraine amounted to a “hybrid covert war” by Moscow.
Lavrov insisted that Russia's use of force in Ukraine is strictly defensive and aimed at eliminating threats. “If you mean the destruction of infrastructure that is being used by the Nazi regime, with Western support, to wage war against the Russian Federation, then we are using force to suppress this direct threat to us,” he said.
US-Russia talks
Lavrov said planned talks with the United States will take place soon, with experts to settle the timing and venue. “We agreed with (US Secretary of State) Marco Rubio that this will happen. Experts should coordinate the specific dates and the specific place,” he noted.
He named the return of Russian diplomatic property seized by the US as one of the unresolved issues between Moscow and Washington. Russia has received no encouraging signals on the matter from the administration of US President Donald Trump, he said. “There have never been any encouraging comments from the Americans, already under the administration of Donald Trump, on this issue,” he said.
Lavrov acknowledged that the US continues to pursue its own unilateral interests. He said Washington is nonetheless forced to deal with countries including Russia and China.
Berlin scared of 'missing the train'
Asked about Poland's plans to produce Patriot missiles and about Europe's involvement in the Ukraine conflict, Lavrov urged European countries to study Russia's military doctrine.
Lavrov also discussed his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He said Berlin may want a role in efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict because it does not want to “miss the train.”
“It is difficult for me to judge what Germany is seeking. I think one explanation that is obvious is simply the desire not to miss the train. They believe the train has already gained momentum — I don't know if that's true, it's hard for me to judge, if they mean the Ukrainian crisis,” he said.
Asked about the meeting's agenda, Lavrov said Wadephul spoke of the “militarization of the European Union,” repeated calls for NATO to expand and admit Ukraine, and asserted that “Russia is an eternal enemy” and that “in three years we will be at war.”
“If such incantations are being voiced, and the goal, as Mr. Wadephul himself announced it, is simply to reproduce these incantations behind closed doors, without the press, so that Russia supposedly understands that this is all really the case — then this is a futile, and I would even say harmful, undertaking,” he said.
Lavrov called it “very sad” that some EU and NATO officials were effectively acting as “spokesmen” for what he described as the European position.
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