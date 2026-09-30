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Iraqi Airways Plans to Resume Iran Flights After Sanctions Exemption
(MENAFN) Iraqi Airways, Iraq’s national carrier, said Tuesday that it plans to restart flights to and from Iran in October after receiving a “special exemption” from US sanctions that had affected air services involving Iranian airlines.
The airline said the exemption was secured following “diligent efforts” by the Iraqi government, according to reports.
Iraqi Airways had already restarted flights between Najaf and Iranian airports on Monday, reports said.
Iraq, along with Azerbaijan, Georgia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, had previously suspended flights to and from Iran after the United States introduced new sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation sector.
The airline said the exemption was secured following “diligent efforts” by the Iraqi government, according to reports.
Iraqi Airways had already restarted flights between Najaf and Iranian airports on Monday, reports said.
Iraq, along with Azerbaijan, Georgia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, had previously suspended flights to and from Iran after the United States introduced new sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation sector.
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