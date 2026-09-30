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Norwegian Parliament Questions Ministers Over Epstein-Linked Revelations
(MENAFN) Norway’s parliament is preparing to question 11 current and former ministers over Foreign Ministry practices that have come under scrutiny following revelations involving Jeffrey Epstein, with hearings scheduled to begin Wednesday.
The two-day sessions will examine what government officials knew about concerns within the Foreign Ministry, including funding provided to the International Peace Institute, a think tank previously led by Terje Rod-Larsen, who maintained close contact with Epstein.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store is among those expected to appear before parliament’s control committee. He previously served as foreign minister from 2005 to 2012.
Committee chairman Per-Willy Amundsen called the information disclosed so far “disturbing,” while warning that the scheduled hearings would not be enough to establish a complete picture of the issues being investigated.
A separate commission is conducting a broader inquiry into the revelations and is expected to publish its findings in January 2028.
Norway’s economic crime authority, Okokrim, is also examining specific corruption allegations involving former ambassador Mona Juul, Rod-Larsen and former Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland.
The two-day sessions will examine what government officials knew about concerns within the Foreign Ministry, including funding provided to the International Peace Institute, a think tank previously led by Terje Rod-Larsen, who maintained close contact with Epstein.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store is among those expected to appear before parliament’s control committee. He previously served as foreign minister from 2005 to 2012.
Committee chairman Per-Willy Amundsen called the information disclosed so far “disturbing,” while warning that the scheduled hearings would not be enough to establish a complete picture of the issues being investigated.
A separate commission is conducting a broader inquiry into the revelations and is expected to publish its findings in January 2028.
Norway’s economic crime authority, Okokrim, is also examining specific corruption allegations involving former ambassador Mona Juul, Rod-Larsen and former Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland.
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