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Syria Urges EU: Stop Israel's Attacks, Not Just Voicing Concern
(MENAFN) Syria's foreign minister pressed the European Union on Tuesday to go beyond expressions of worry and apply real pressure on Israel to end its ongoing attacks on his country.
“This systematic aggression against a country that is recovering requires more than statements of concern; it requires effective pressure to stop these attacks,” Asaad al-Shaibani told a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Damascus.
Demands for Brussels
Shaibani urged the EU Foreign Affairs Council to adopt “a decisive position by calling these attacks by their true name” and to demand that Israeli forces pull back to the lines they held on Dec. 8, 2024. He also asked that the issue be placed explicitly on the agenda of the EU's Political and Security Committee.
Europe's rejection of border changes by force, he said, should apply just as firmly on the other side of the Mediterranean.
Strikes since Assad's fall
Israel has launched repeated airstrikes and ground incursions in southern Syria since the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024. Damascus insists Israel must withdraw from all territory it seized after Dec. 8, 2024, and says it remains committed to the 1974 disengagement agreement.
Shaibani reiterated that the occupied Golan Heights are Syrian territory, noting that UN Security Council Resolution 497 deems Israel's annexation of the territory “null and void.”
He welcomed the EU's rejection of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan and affirmed Damascus's full commitment to the 1974 accord. Syria is also seeking active European backing for renewing the mandate of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).
Nearly 500 strikes
Last week, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa told the UN General Assembly that Israel had carried out nearly 500 air and artillery strikes, more than 1,200 incursions and around 300 arrests and detentions of Syrians. He repeated Damascus's demand for an Israeli withdrawal to the Dec. 8, 2024 lines.
“This systematic aggression against a country that is recovering requires more than statements of concern; it requires effective pressure to stop these attacks,” Asaad al-Shaibani told a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Damascus.
Demands for Brussels
Shaibani urged the EU Foreign Affairs Council to adopt “a decisive position by calling these attacks by their true name” and to demand that Israeli forces pull back to the lines they held on Dec. 8, 2024. He also asked that the issue be placed explicitly on the agenda of the EU's Political and Security Committee.
Europe's rejection of border changes by force, he said, should apply just as firmly on the other side of the Mediterranean.
Strikes since Assad's fall
Israel has launched repeated airstrikes and ground incursions in southern Syria since the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024. Damascus insists Israel must withdraw from all territory it seized after Dec. 8, 2024, and says it remains committed to the 1974 disengagement agreement.
Shaibani reiterated that the occupied Golan Heights are Syrian territory, noting that UN Security Council Resolution 497 deems Israel's annexation of the territory “null and void.”
He welcomed the EU's rejection of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan and affirmed Damascus's full commitment to the 1974 accord. Syria is also seeking active European backing for renewing the mandate of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).
Nearly 500 strikes
Last week, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa told the UN General Assembly that Israel had carried out nearly 500 air and artillery strikes, more than 1,200 incursions and around 300 arrests and detentions of Syrians. He repeated Damascus's demand for an Israeli withdrawal to the Dec. 8, 2024 lines.
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