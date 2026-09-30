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Trump Orders Federal Agencies to Connect Services with America.gov
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday directing federal agencies to connect their public services to the newly launched America.gov, an AI-powered platform intended to serve as a central gateway for government assistance.
Trump said the order instructs agencies to make their services available through America.gov “as soon as possible,” presenting the platform as a major shift in the way people access federal government services.
“Our goal is that anything you might need from the United States government will be accessible at your fingertips and very quickly at your command,” Trump said before signing the order.
He said the platform would reduce the need for Americans to navigate “10,000 forms” and thousands of separate government websites by allowing users to request services and obtain assistance through a single system.
Trump also said privacy and cybersecurity would be key considerations in the platform’s development. “To ensure that your personal information is not collected or stored, and your conversation disappears when you leave, and everything stays totally private.”
“Cannot, in theory, be hacked into. And when they figure a way to do that, we'll end it,” he added.
Trump said the order instructs agencies to make their services available through America.gov “as soon as possible,” presenting the platform as a major shift in the way people access federal government services.
“Our goal is that anything you might need from the United States government will be accessible at your fingertips and very quickly at your command,” Trump said before signing the order.
He said the platform would reduce the need for Americans to navigate “10,000 forms” and thousands of separate government websites by allowing users to request services and obtain assistance through a single system.
Trump also said privacy and cybersecurity would be key considerations in the platform’s development. “To ensure that your personal information is not collected or stored, and your conversation disappears when you leave, and everything stays totally private.”
“Cannot, in theory, be hacked into. And when they figure a way to do that, we'll end it,” he added.
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