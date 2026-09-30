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Hurricane Polo Hits Mexico Coast, Moves Toward Sonora
(MENAFN) Hurricane Polo reached Mexico’s Baja California Sur as a Category 2 storm early Tuesday before weakening as it moved toward Sonora in the country’s northwest, according to Mexican authorities and the US National Hurricane Center.
The storm came ashore near Las Barrancas in the Comondu municipality on the western side of Baja California Sur, bringing maximum sustained winds of around 175 kilometers (110 miles) per hour.
Polo then moved northeast across the Gulf of California toward southern Sonora, where forecasters expected the storm to make another landfall.
The National Hurricane Center warned of potentially life-threatening flooding and mudslides. It predicted rainfall of 150 to 305 millimeters (6 to 12 inches) in parts of Baja California Sur and 100 to 150 millimeters (4 to 6 inches) across southern and central Sonora, with isolated amounts reaching 200 millimeters (8 inches).
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings remained in effect across the Baja California Peninsula and parts of northwestern Mexico as Polo approached the mainland.
Authorities in Baja California Sur opened 169 temporary shelters across the state’s five municipalities, with enough space to accommodate more than 24,000 people.
The storm came ashore near Las Barrancas in the Comondu municipality on the western side of Baja California Sur, bringing maximum sustained winds of around 175 kilometers (110 miles) per hour.
Polo then moved northeast across the Gulf of California toward southern Sonora, where forecasters expected the storm to make another landfall.
The National Hurricane Center warned of potentially life-threatening flooding and mudslides. It predicted rainfall of 150 to 305 millimeters (6 to 12 inches) in parts of Baja California Sur and 100 to 150 millimeters (4 to 6 inches) across southern and central Sonora, with isolated amounts reaching 200 millimeters (8 inches).
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings remained in effect across the Baja California Peninsula and parts of northwestern Mexico as Polo approached the mainland.
Authorities in Baja California Sur opened 169 temporary shelters across the state’s five municipalities, with enough space to accommodate more than 24,000 people.
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