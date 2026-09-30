Azerbaijan, Jordan Agree On Mutual Visa Exemption For Ordinary Passport Holders

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Jordan will mutually exempt holders of ordinary passports from visa requirements, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The issue was discussed at today's plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament. The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the mutual exemption of ordinary passport holders from visa requirements was signed in Baku on July 8, 2026.

The agreement aims to promote the development of interstate relations and facilitate travel procedures for citizens of the two countries.

The document consists of 10 articles. Under the agreement, citizens of each country holding valid ordinary passports will be exempt from visa requirements for entering, leaving, transiting through and staying in the territory of the other country for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Foreign citizens intending to stay for longer than this period, obtain residency rights, engage in employment, education or other activities requiring prior authorization from the competent authorities of the other country must apply for the relevant visa before entering its territory.

The parties will exchange samples of their valid ordinary passports through diplomatic channels no later than 30 days after the date of signing the agreement.

The parties reserve the right to temporarily suspend the application of the agreement, in whole or in part, for reasons of national security, public order or public health. Such a decision will not affect the rights of citizens who have already entered the territory of the other country.

Amendments to the agreement may be made by mutual consent. Such amendments will be formalized in separate protocols that constitute an integral part of the agreement.

Any disputes that may arise regarding the interpretation or application of the provisions of the agreement will be resolved through mutual consultations or negotiations.

Following discussions, the draft law on the approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the mutual exemption of ordinary passport holders from visa requirements was put to a vote and adopted in one reading.