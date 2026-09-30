Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market Forecast To 2035 By Method, Application, And End-User Mrna And Cell Therapy Fuel 5.7% CAGR And USD 0.40 Billion Opportunity

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Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market by Type of Non-Viral Transfection Method, Application Area, and End-User - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" Report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe non-viral transfection reagents market is projected to increase from USD 0.24 billion in the current year to USD 0.40 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising investment in gene editing, mRNA therapeutics, functional genomics, ex vivo cell engineering, oncology research and rare disease programs.

Europe has a mature life sciences ecosystem encompassing universities, research institutes, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical developers and advanced therapy organizations. Germany, France and the UK represent major centers of innovation and demand, while Italy, Spain and other European markets are expected to record steady growth as regional research capabilities expand.

The region also benefits from an established supplier and manufacturing base. Companies such as Biontex Laboratories, Lonza, MilliporeSigma, OZ Biosciences, PromoCell, QIAGEN, Sartorius and ScreenFect support demand across research, process development and translational applications. France-based Polyplus, part of Sartorius, is a notable provider of upstream technologies for biologics manufacturing and cell and gene therapy production.

Key Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market Drivers



Expansion of functional genomics research: European laboratories are increasing their use of transfection reagents in CRISPR-based screening, RNA interference studies, reporter assays, iPSC-derived models, organoid systems and disease-specific cellular models. Growth in high-throughput screening and cell-based assay programs is strengthening demand for reproducible, cell-type-specific reagents.

Growth of advanced therapy development: Investment in mRNA, gene-editing and cell therapy programs is increasing reagent requirements across discovery, preclinical research and process development. BioNTech's expanded collaboration with the UK government, involving planned investment of up to GBP 1 billion over ten years, illustrates the scale of regional commitment to mRNA and gene-modulation research.

Shift toward non-viral delivery: European developers are evaluating non-viral approaches to reduce dependence on viral vectors, streamline process development and maintain flexibility during candidate optimization. Demand is particularly strong in transient expression, construct screening, gene modulation and feasibility testing. Technology advancement: Continued development of lipid nanoparticle formulations, electroporation-based platforms and difficult-to-transfect cell workflows is expanding potential applications. Progress toward first-in-human studies involving non-viral CAR-T candidates also demonstrates increasing clinical translation.

Market Challenges

Performance variability across primary cells, immune cells, stem cells, iPSCs, organoids and patient-derived samples remains a significant technical barrier. Differences in delivery efficiency, cell viability and reproducibility often require cell-type-specific optimization, extending development timelines and complicating cross-laboratory standardization.

Commercial adoption can also be affected by reagent stability, the transition from research-grade products to GMP-compatible workflows and procurement constraints. Universities, public research institutes and hospital-affiliated laboratories frequently operate under grant cycles, institutional purchasing policies and country-specific budget limitations. These factors may slow the adoption of premium formulations and GMP-compatible products.

Market Segmentation and Outlook



By type of non-viral transfection method: Chemical methods, physical methods and other methods.

By application area: Research applications and clinical applications. By end-user: Academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturers and other end-users.

Chemical methods currently account for the largest market share and are expected to retain their leading position through 2035. Their use in plasmid DNA delivery, siRNA-based gene silencing, mRNA delivery and transient protein expression supports broad adoption across academic and commercial laboratories.

Physical methods, particularly electroporation-based systems, are forecast to expand at a comparatively faster rate. Growth is being driven by their use with primary cells, immune cells, stem cells and other difficult-to-transfect populations in ex vivo cell engineering, gene editing and early-stage cell therapy research.

Academic and research institutions represent the largest end-user segment, supported by Europe's extensive network of universities, public research institutes, hospital-linked centers and translational laboratories. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are expected to record faster growth as they increase the use of non-viral reagents for target validation, screening, lead optimization and early process development.

Report Coverage

The Europe non-viral transfection reagents market report provides revenue forecasts and opportunity analysis across methods, applications, end-users and country-level markets. It assesses compatible cell types, transfected molecules, carriers, cell culture requirements, serum compatibility and supplier characteristics. Dedicated analysis covers electroporation-based systems and other non-viral technologies, including waveform, pulse voltage and provider positioning.

The study also includes company and technology competitiveness benchmarking, profiles of prominent market participants, potential strategic partner identification, pricing analysis, patent activity, scientific publications and trends in ex vivo and in vivo therapy development. Market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges are evaluated to support evidence-based commercial planning.

Industry insights were informed by discussions with executives, researchers, business development professionals, product managers and R&D leaders from companies in Europe, the US and other international markets.

Strategic Value for Market Participants

The report is designed for distributors, channel partners, reagent suppliers, technology providers, investors and business development teams assessing the Europe non-viral transfection reagents market. It supports market entry planning, partner identification, product positioning, end-user targeting and go-to-market strategy development. Buyers also receive a complementary PPT insights pack, Excel data packs for analytical modules, 15% free content customization, a detailed walkthrough with the research team and a free updated report when the purchased edition is 6-12 months old or older.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5.1. Executive Summary: Market Landscape

5.2. Executive Summary: Market Trends

5.3. Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Introduction to Transfection

6.3. Methods of Transfection

6.3.1. Virus Based Transfection

6.3.1.1. Types of Viral Transfection Vectors

6.3.1.1.1. Adeno-associated Virus-based Vectors

6.3.1.1.2. Adenovirus-based Vectors

6.3.1.1.3. Herpes Virus-based Vectors

6.3.1.1.4. Lentivirus-based Vectors

6.3.1.1.5. Retrovirus-based Vectors

6.3.2. Non-Virus Based Transfections

6.3.2.1. Chemical Methods based Transfection

6.3.2.1.1. Lipoplexes-based Transfection

6.3.2.1.2. Polyplexes-based Transfection

6.3.2.1.3. Lipo-polyplexes-based Transfection

6.3.2.1.4. Dendrimer-based Transfection

6.3.2.1.5. Cell Penetrating Peptide-based Transfection

6.3.2.2. Physical Method based Transfections

6.3.2.2.1. Electroporation-based Transfection

6.3.2.2.2. Gene Gun-based Transfection

6.3.2.2.3. Sonoporation-based Transfection

6.3.2.2.4. Microinjection-based Transfection

6.3.2.2.5. Magnetofection-based Transfection

6.4. Applications of Transfection

6.4.1. Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Product Development

6.4.2. Gene Silencing

6.4.3. Generation of Stable Cell Lines

6.4.4. Large-scale Protein Production

6.4.5. Stem Cell Engineering

6.5. Future Perspective

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: EUROPE NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION REAGENTS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Compatible Cell Type / Line

7.2.2. Analysis by Transfected Molecule

7.2.3. Analysis by Type of Transfection Carrier Used

7.2.4. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture

7.2.5. Analysis by Serum Compatibility

7.3. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagent Providers Landscape

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

8. MARKET LANDSCAPE: EUROPE ELECTROPORATION-BASED TRANSFECTION SYSTEMS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Europe Electroporation-based Transfection Systems: Overall Market Landscape

8.2.1. Analysis by Compatible Cell Type / Line

8.2.2. Analysis by Transfected Molecule

8.2.3. Analysis by Type of Waveform

8.2.4. Analysis by Pulse Voltage

8.3. Europe Electroporation-based Transfection System Providers Landscape

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

8.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

8.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

8.3.4. Analysis by Leading Players

9. MARKET LANDSCAPE: EUROPE OTHER NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION TECHNOLOGIES / SYSTEMS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Europe Other Non-Viral Transfection Technologies / Systems: Market Landscape

9.2.1. Analysis by Type of Offering

9.2.2. Analysis by Compatible Cell Type / Line

9.2.3. Analysis by Transfected Molecule

9.3. Europe Other Non-Viral Transfection Technologies / System Providers Landscape

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

10. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

10.3. Methodology

10.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis

10.4.1. Non-Viral Transfection Reagent Providers based in Europe

11. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

11.3. Methodology

11.4. Technology Competitiveness Analysis: Electroporation-based Transfection Systems

11.4.1. Electroporation-based Transfection Systems Offered by Players based in Europe

11.5. Technology Competitiveness Analysis: Other Non-Viral Transfection Technology / Systems

11.5.1. Other Non-Viral Transfection Technologies / Systems Offered by Players based in Europe

12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Biontex Laboratories

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Information

12.2.3. Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Portfolio

12.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

12.3. Lonza

12.4. MilliporeSigma

12.5. OZ Biosciences

12.6. PromoCell

12.7. QIAGEN

12.8. Sartorius

12.9. ScreenFect

13. POTENTIAL STRATEGIC PARTNERS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

13.3. Scope and Methodology

13.4. Potential Strategic Partners for Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Providers based in Europe

13.4.1. Most Likely Partners

13.4.2. Likely Partners

13.4.3. Less Likely Partners

13.4.4. Least Likely Partners

14. MARKET TRENDS ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Ex-vivo and In-vivo Therapy Trends

14.3. Viral and Non-Viral Vector Trends

15. PATENT ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Scope and Methodology

15.3. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market: Patent Analysis

15.3.1. Analysis by Patent Publication Year

15.3.2. Analysis by Type of Patent and Publication Year

15.3.3. Analysis by Patent Application Year

15.3.4. Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

15.3.5. Analysis by CPC Symbols

15.3.6. Analysis by Type of Applicant

15.3.7. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

15.3.8. Leading Inventors: Analysis by Number of Patents

15.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

15.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics

15.5. Patent Valuation

16. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Scope and Methodology

16.3. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market: Publication Analysis

16.3.1. Analysis by Year of Publication

16.3.2. Most Active Publisher: Analysis by Number of Publications

16.3.3. Key Journals: Analysis by Journal Impact Factor

16.3.4. Most Popular Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications

16.4. Prominent Copyright Holders: Analysis by Number of Publications

17. ROOTS ANALYSIS PRICING STRATEGY FRAMEWORK

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Roots Analysis Framework

17.2.1. Methodology

17.2.2. Theoretical Framework and Price Evaluation Hypothesis

17.2.3. Results and Interpretation

17.2.3.1. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Based on Transfection Efficiency

17.2.3.2. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Based on Compatible Cell Type / Line

17.2.3.3. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Based on Type of Carrier Used

17.2.3.4. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Based on Type of Molecule Delivered

17.2.3.5. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Based on Type of Reagent

17.3. Concluding Remarks

18. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Market Drivers

18.3. Market Restraints

18.4. Market Opportunities

18.5. Market Challenges

19. EUROPE NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION REAGENTS MARKET

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3.1. Scenario Analysis

19.3.1.1. Conservative Scenario

19.3.1.2. Optimistic Scenario

19.4. Key Market Segmentations

20. EUROPE NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION REAGENTS MARKET, BY TYPE OF NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION METHOD

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market: Distribution by Type of Non-Viral Transfection Method

20.3.1. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Chemical Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3.2. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Physical Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3.3. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Other Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

21. EUROPE NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION REAGENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market: Distribution by Application Area

21.3.1. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Research Applications, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.3.2. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Clinical Applications, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

22. EUROPE NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION REAGENTS MARKET, BY END-USER

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market: Distribution by End-User

22.3.1. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Academic and Research Institutes, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.2. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.3. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.4. Europe Non-Viral Transfection Reagents Market for Other End-Users, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

23. CONCLUDING REMARKS

24. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

24.1. Chapter Overview

24.2. Executive Interviews

24.2.1. Former-Vice-President, Business Development and Partnerships

24.2.2. Former Global Business Development Manager, Clinical Operations

24.2.3. Researcher

24.2.4. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

24.2.5. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

24.2.6. Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of R&D

24.2.7. Chief Scientific Officers

24.2.8. Vice President of Cell Therapy Process Development

24.2.9. Group Leader of R&D Transfection, and Director and Senior Product Manager

24.2.10. Director, Senior Product Manager

24.2.11. Senior Vice President of Technical Applications

24.2.12. Head of Transfection R&D

25. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

26. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Biontex Laboratories

Lonza

MilliporeSigma

OZ Biosciences

PromoCell

QIAGEN

Sartorius ScreenFect

For more information about this report visit

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