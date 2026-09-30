Mexico Recommerce Market Size, Share And Forecast Intelligence Databook - 60+ Kpis, 2021-2030 Market Poised For 11.7% CAGR As Trade-In And Certified Resale Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drive ROI through trade-in partnerships, certified refurbishment, reverse-logistics inventory, stronger trust controls and targeted digital engagement

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recommerce market in Mexico is forecast to grow by 14% annually, reaching US$1.87 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 17.2% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2026-2030. Mexico recommerce market value is projected to increase from USD 1.64 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 2.92 billion by 2030.

Growth is being supported by the formalization of second-hand fashion, expansion of electronics trade-in programs, improved reverse logistics, and stronger institutional support for repair, reuse, and refurbished products. These developments are moving recommerce beyond informal transactions and creating a more structured market built around digital platforms, verified product quality, transparent valuations, and professional after-sales support.

Key Mexico Recommerce Market Trends



Second-hand fashion becomes structured digital commerce: Platforms such as GoTrendier are helping transform apparel resale into a repeat shopping and selling activity. Household budget pressures, familiarity with ecommerce, and the opportunity to generate income from unused clothing are increasing participation. Continued growth will depend on stronger seller onboarding, effective merchandising, visible trust mechanisms, authenticity controls, and improved fraud prevention.

Electronics recommerce enters the device upgrade journey: Samsung Mexico, Telcel, Reuse, Oppo, Coppel, and MacStore are connecting trade-in and refurbishment programs with new-device purchases. Consumers benefit from lower technology costs, formal product assessments, and clearer exchange terms, while brands and retailers improve retention by keeping customers within their ecosystems. This model is expected to expand beyond smartphones into appliances, monitors, screens, and other electronics.

Reverse logistics creates resale inventory: Rising ecommerce returns are increasing demand for inspection, repackaging, triage, refurbishment, and recycling capabilities. Retailers and recommerce operators that manage returned and exchanged products efficiently can protect margins while developing dependable inventory sources. Inspection hubs, refurbishment workflows, and specialized logistics partnerships are therefore expected to become increasingly important. Policy supports refurbished and repaired products: Profeco encouraged repair, reuse, and refurbished electronics purchasing in 2025, while Mexico's Senate approved a General Circular Economy Law focused on longer product lifespans and waste recovery. This policy direction is expected to strengthen consumer confidence and favor professional operators offering traceability, documented condition, warranties, and service support.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Mexico recommerce market remains fragmented across peer-to-peer fashion, curated luxury resale, certified refurbished electronics, and retailer-led trade-in programs. Fashion platforms compete primarily on customer traffic, trust, product selection, and seller liquidity. Electronics providers compete through sourcing capabilities, grading standards, trade-in valuations, warranties, and retail partnerships.

GoTrendier is a visible participant in mainstream fashion resale, while Troquer serves the pre-owned luxury apparel and accessories segment. Reuse is strengthening its position in electronics by supporting trade-in and refurbishment relationships with Samsung, Oppo, Coppel, and MacStore. Samsung and Telcel are also influential because they integrate used-device collection into official upgrade journeys. Refurbi's announced expansion into Mexico indicates growing interest from regional refurbished-electronics companies.

Recent competitive activity has focused more on launches and commercial partnerships than major mergers and acquisitions. Over the next 2-4 years, the strongest operators are likely to be those that combine customer acquisition, product intake, inspection, refurbishment, resale, and after-sales service. New entrants will require either reliable sourcing networks or differentiated trust propositions to compete effectively.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

This data-centric report provides forecasts and competitive intelligence for the Mexico recommerce market from 2021 to 2030. Supported by 40+ tables, 60+ charts, and over 60+ KPIs, it evaluates transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, market shares, consumer behavior, payment preferences, device usage, and city-level penetration.

Market coverage includes:



Sectors: Retail shopping, home improvement, and other sectors.

Retail categories: Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Home Decor & Essentials, Books, Toys & Hobbies, Automotive Parts & Accessories, Sports & Fitness Equipment, and other product categories.

Channels: Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), and Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs.

Sales models: Resale, rental, and Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned.

Digital engagement: Website-Based Resale, App-Based Resale, and Social Media Driven Resale.

Platform types: Generalist Marketplaces and Vertical-Specific Platforms.

Technology and geography: Mobile vs Desktop, Android, iOS, and penetration across Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, and Tier 3 Cities.

Payments: Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallets, other digital payments, and cash. Consumer demographics: Age, income, gender, product condition, fulfilment speed, and seller professionalization.

Reasons to Buy



Assess Mexico recommerce market size, growth, transaction volume, GMV, and average transaction value through 2030.

Identify opportunities across resale, rental, refurbishment, fashion, electronics, home goods, automotive, and home improvement.

Benchmark key players using market share, category positioning, partnership activity, and competitive strategy.

Evaluate performance across C2C, B2C, and retailer-led trade-in programs, including app, website, and social media engagement.

Understand demand patterns by age, income, gender, city tier, device, operating system, payment method, and product condition. Support market entry, investment planning, product development, partnership selection, and long-term growth strategies with independent, data-driven analysis.

The research applies industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to identify emerging business and investment opportunities. It provides organizations with a structured view of how Mexico's recommerce ecosystem is evolving as consumers, retailers, manufacturers, carriers, and digital platforms place greater emphasis on affordability, product recovery, circular commerce, and trusted resale experiences.

For more information about this report visit

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