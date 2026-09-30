Global Pre-Engineered Building Market Size, Trends And Forecast 2026-2034 US$32.65 Billion Opportunity Driven By Industrial, Logistics And Sustainable Construction Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through vertical integration, BIM, automated fabrication and long-term steel procurement to reduce delays, waste, lifecycle costs and price volatility

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pre-engineered Building Market Global Report by Product, End User, Country & Company Analysis | Forecasts 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pre-engineered building market is projected to reach US$ 32.65 billion by 2034, up from US$ 13.24 billion in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 10.55% from 2026 to 2034. Rapid industrialization, warehouse development, infrastructure investment, e-commerce growth, and demand for cost-effective and sustainable construction solutions are accelerating market expansion.

Pre-engineered building systems are gaining traction across industrial facilities, logistics centers, warehouses, commercial complexes, airports, sports venues, healthcare facilities, and institutional projects. Faster completion, design flexibility, lower material waste, recyclable steel components, and reduced lifecycle costs make these systems increasingly attractive to developers. Building Information Modeling, digital engineering, automated fabrication, and energy-efficient technologies are further improving project accuracy, structural performance, and construction speed.

Key Pre-engineered Building Market Growth Drivers

Industrial and Infrastructure Investment

Government and private-sector investment in industrial parks, manufacturing facilities, logistics hubs, data centers, and commercial infrastructure is generating strong demand for pre-engineered steel buildings. These systems support rapid construction, large column-free spaces, efficient resource use, and future expansion. Their advantages are particularly valuable in emerging economies, where industrial estates and transportation networks are developing rapidly.

In April 2025, Zamil Steel signed a contract with Hamat Holding to supply 15,000 tonnes of structural steel for the Masar Mall project in Makkah. The agreement demonstrates the growing use of pre-engineered steel solutions in complex, large-scale commercial developments.

Modular Housing and Off-site Construction

Affordable housing shortages, urban population growth, labor constraints, and pressure to accelerate project delivery are increasing investment in modular and off-site construction. Pre-engineered systems help developers standardize production, improve quality control, reduce on-site labor requirements, and shorten construction schedules.

In January 2026, Skanska partnered with a Swedish pension fund to develop 2,000 modular apartments across three cities by 2028. The apartments are expected to be offered at approximately 20% below prevailing market rents, highlighting the role of modular construction in expanding affordable housing.

Integrated Prefabrication Supply Chains

Construction companies are investing in manufacturing facilities to strengthen control over prefabricated components, delivery schedules, and product quality. Vertical integration reduces dependence on external suppliers and supports faster execution across industrial, commercial, and residential developments.

In December 2025, Lendlease acquired a precast manufacturing facility in Melbourne for AUD 85 million, equivalent to approximately USD 57 million. The investment expanded its in-house production capabilities for prefabricated building modules.

Recent Pre-engineered and Modular Construction Developments



November 2025: NHS England launched a USD 1.3 billion Commercial Solutions framework, including USD 760 million for modular construction projects through 2029. The program is intended to accelerate healthcare infrastructure delivery.

September 2025: The Scottish Government introduced its Housing Emergency Action Plan, committing USD 6.1 billion over four years and requiring Modern Methods of Construction for 90% of government-funded housing developments.

July 2025: ZED PODS completed the 12-unit Marshall Walk modular housing project in Bristol. The development incorporated off-site construction and a social employment initiative involving day-release prisoners. February 2025: Safe & Green Holdings Corp. signed a merger agreement with New Asia Holdings, integrating Olenox Corp. and Machfu.com to expand its modular construction portfolio through sustainable energy and industrial IoT capabilities.

Market Challenges

Steel price volatility remains a significant constraint because structural steel represents a substantial share of project costs. Raw material fluctuations, energy prices, trade restrictions, and supply chain disruption can affect margins, budgets, and investment schedules. Manufacturers are responding through long-term procurement agreements, production optimization, and more efficient material use.

Adoption also remains limited in markets where conventional concrete construction is deeply established. Regulatory differences, conservative procurement practices, limited technical awareness, and shortages of trained installation professionals can slow implementation. Demonstration projects, workforce training, updated building regulations, and government support for modern construction methods will be important for broader market penetration.

Regional Market Outlook

United States: Growth is supported by investment in warehouses, logistics centers, manufacturing plants, data centers, and smart industrial infrastructure. E-commerce expansion, sustainable construction targets, and advanced prefabrication technologies are increasing demand for durable, flexible, and cost-efficient steel building systems.

United Kingdom: Government support for modern construction methods, combined with housing demand and labor shortages, is encouraging off-site construction across healthcare, education, industrial, and commercial projects. In January 2026, the Scottish Government published the Infrastructure Delivery Pipeline 2026, identifying future housing, healthcare, and education projects suitable for off-site delivery.

India: Rapid industrialization, manufacturing expansion, e-commerce growth, industrial corridors, Make in India, and smart city investment are strengthening demand for pre-engineered buildings. Warehousing, logistics, industrial, institutional, and commercial projects represent major opportunities.

Saudi Arabia: Vision 2030 investment in manufacturing, logistics, airports, industrial parks, and mega projects is accelerating pre-engineered building adoption. In February 2025, Alghanim Industries began construction of a Kirby Building Systems facility in Sudair Industrial City. The 256,000-square-meter plant is designed to produce 200,000 metric tons of structural steel and pre-engineered buildings annually.

Market Segment Highlights

The industrial sector is the largest end-use segment, driven by manufacturing plants, automotive facilities, food processing sites, warehouses, and logistics hubs. Demand is supported by rapid installation, scalability, large column-free areas, energy-efficient roofing, automated fabrication, and integration with digital building management systems.

Concrete structures remain important for foundations, flooring, parking facilities, and multi-storey developments. Hybrid systems combining concrete foundations with pre-engineered steel superstructures can improve stability, shorten schedules, and reduce long-term maintenance requirements. Advances in high-performance concrete, precast construction, and sustainable cement technologies are also strengthening this segment.

Market Segmentation

By Product:



Concrete Structure

Steel Structure

Civil Structure Others

By End User:



Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Infrastructure Sector Residential Sector

By Region:



North America: United States and Canada

Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, and Turkey

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa

Competitive Landscape

The pre-engineered building market analysis covers company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance. Major companies include BlueScope Steel, Era Infra, Everest Industries, Interarch Building Products, Jindal Buildsys, Kirby Building Systems, Lloyd Insulations, PEB Steel Buildings, Tiger Steel Engineering, and Zamil Steel.

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