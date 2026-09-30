Europe Wires And Cables Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Grid Modernization, Renewables, EV Charging, And Fiber Drive Growth To US$81.8 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on grid upgrades, renewable integration, EV charging, fiber rollout and smart buildings while managing metal costs and prioritizing compliant, high-performance cables

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Wires and Cables Market Forecast and Trends 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe wires and cables market is projected to grow from US$ 52.64 billion in 2025 to US$ 81.8 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.02% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is supported by grid modernization, renewable energy integration, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, smart buildings, industrial electrification, digital connectivity and sustained construction demand.

Europe Wires & Cables Market Overview

Europe's wires and cables industry is central to the region's energy, construction, telecommunications, transportation and industrial infrastructure. Utilities and governments are reinforcing aging transmission and distribution networks while connecting wind farms, solar parks, battery storage systems and cross-border interconnectors. These investments are increasing demand for low voltage, medium voltage, high voltage and specialized cable systems.

Construction and building renovation programs are also supporting demand for fire-resistant, low-smoke and halogen-free products that comply with European safety and environmental standards. Smart homes, commercial buildings, hospitals, data centers and public facilities require increasingly complex wiring for power distribution, digital systems, security, heating, cooling and building management.

Industrial automation represents another important growth area. Manufacturing facilities, logistics centers and process industries are investing in power, signal and control cables for robotics, instrumentation, machinery and connected production systems. Rail electrification, metro expansion, airports, ports and electric vehicle charging corridors are further strengthening the long-term Europe wires and cables market outlook.

Major Market Growth Drivers

Grid Modernization and HV Upgrade Programs: European transmission system operators have allocated approximately EUR 584 billion (USD 637 billion) for grid reinforcement through 2030. Germany's Amprion has planned EUR 42 billion (USD 45.8 billion) for underground HVDC corridors, while France's RTE is expected to replace 1,200 kilometers of 225 kilovolt lines with cross-linked polyethylene alternatives by 2028. Multi-year utility contracts are encouraging manufacturers to expand extra-high-voltage production capacity and secure long-lead insulation materials.

5G and Fiber-to-the-Home Deployment: Fiber household penetration reached 56% in 2025 but remained below the European Commission's 95% gigabit target. Meeting regional connectivity objectives could require an additional 2.8 million kilometers of cabling by 2030. Germany has allocated EUR 12 billion (USD 13.1 billion) in subsidies to accelerate blown-fiber installations, while hyperscale data centers in Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Dublin consumed approximately 180,000 kilometers of multi-mode fiber during 2025. Continued deployment of 5G small cells is also increasing demand for fiber backhaul in metropolitan areas.

EU Recovery Fund-Fueled Undergrounding: Investments supported by the EUR 750 billion (USD 818 billion) NextGenerationEU program are accelerating underground power projects. Italy has designated EUR 5.9 billion (USD 6.44 billion) for medium-voltage lines in seismically active areas, Spain is funding 1,200 kilometers of 20 kilovolt rural cabling and Poland is directing EUR 1.8 billion (USD 1.96 billion) toward underground urban utility networks.

Regional Market Outlook



Germany: Renewable energy integration, factory automation, transport electrification and extensive grid development make Germany one of Europe's leading wires and cables markets.

France: Electricity infrastructure upgrades, building renovation, renewable power installations and electric vehicle charging deployment are supporting demand for low and medium voltage cable systems.

Italy: Utility upgrades, urban redevelopment, industrial manufacturing and energy-efficiency programs are increasing demand for building wires, power cables and instrumentation products. United Kingdom: Offshore wind connectivity, transmission network investment, smart buildings and transport infrastructure are creating opportunities for power, control and specialty cables.

Key Market Segments

Low voltage energy cables remain a major commercial segment due to their extensive use in residential, commercial and light industrial installations. Demand is rising with the adoption of rooftop solar systems, battery storage, electric heating and EV charging points.

Medium voltage cables are benefiting from renewable energy projects, urban distribution upgrades, substations and industrial electrification. Underground installations are gaining momentum in cities and safety-sensitive locations, although overhead wires and cables remain relevant for rural networks, industrial corridors and cost-sensitive transmission projects.

Building & Construction is among the largest end-use segments. Renovation of Europe's aging building stock, stricter fire safety requirements and growing adoption of connected building systems are supporting demand for compliant, durable and low-emission cable products.

Recent Europe Wires & Cables Market Developments



In 2026, Prysmian received a EUR 850 million (USD 927 million) order for 240 kilometers of 320 kilovolt subsea cable for Poland's Baltica 2 wind farm.

In January 2026, Nexans pledged EUR 120 million (USD 131 million) to add 50,000 kilometers of annual HVDC capacity in Halden, Norway, with completion scheduled for Q3, 2027.

In November 2025, NKT delivered 180 kilometers of 220 kilovolt cable for the Gennaker route, supporting large-scale Baltic offshore transmission infrastructure. In September 2025, TenneT awarded a EUR 680 million (USD 742 million) consortium contract for the Aurora Line extension, including 200 kilometers of 525 kilovolt subsea cable scheduled by 2029.

Market Challenges

Raw material price volatility remains a significant concern, particularly for copper and aluminum. Changes in metal, insulation, energy and logistics costs can affect manufacturing margins, contract pricing and project budgets. Producers operating in competitive building wire and low-voltage cable segments may face difficulty passing sudden cost increases to customers.

Regulatory compliance also increases operational complexity. Manufacturers must meet demanding European requirements covering flame retardancy, smoke emissions, halogen content, labeling, recyclability and product testing. Certification expenses, varying procurement specifications and growing expectations for lifecycle transparency can extend development timelines, particularly for smaller suppliers and specialized applications.

Market Segmentation



Cable Type: Low Voltage Energy, Power Cable, Fiber Optic Cable, Signal and Control Cable and Other Cable Types

Voltage: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage and Extra High Voltage

Installation: Overhead and Underground

End User: Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive and Others Countries: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Greece, Norway, Romania, Portugal and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape

The Europe wires and cables market is technically demanding and highly competitive. Company analysis covers business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue performance. Leading participants include Belden Inc., Eaton Corporation, Encore Wire Corporation, Finolex Cables., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., KEI Industries Limited., Nexans, Sumitomo Corporation and American Wire Group.

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