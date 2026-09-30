North America Clinical Trials Market Report 2026-2034: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Phase, Indication, Study Design, Country, And Company AI Adoption Fuels 6% CAGR

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Clinical Trials Market Report by Phases, Indications, Study Designs, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Clinical Trials Market is projected to grow from US$ 21.27 Billion in 2025 to US$ 35.94 Billion by 2034, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.00% during 2026-2034. Market expansion is supported by rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology research investment, demand for innovative therapies, advanced clinical trial technologies, and supportive regulatory frameworks across the region.

North America maintains a strong clinical research ecosystem through its advanced healthcare infrastructure, leading academic institutions, contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical manufacturers, and biotechnology companies. Increasing rates of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, and other chronic conditions are driving investment in new treatments. Personalized medicine, digital health platforms, remote monitoring, and decentralized clinical trial models are also improving patient recruitment, engagement, data collection, and study execution.

Leading Companies by Estimated Active Clinical Trials in 2025



AstraZeneca: 160+ trials across oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular care

Eli Lilly and Company: 140+ trials focused on diabetes, obesity, and oncology

Pfizer Inc.: 130+ trials covering vaccines, oncology, and rare diseases

Merck & Co.: 120+ trials in oncology and infectious diseases

Novartis AG: 110+ trials involving oncology, cardiovascular care, and gene therapy

Roche Holding AG: 100+ trials across oncology, neurology, and diagnostics

Johnson & Johnson: 90+ trials in immunology, oncology, and neuroscience

Bristol Myers Squibb: 85+ trials focused on oncology, hematology, and immunology

Amgen Inc.: 75+ trials across oncology, cardiovascular care, and inflammation AbbVie Inc.: 70+ trials in immunology, oncology, and neuroscience

North America Clinical Trials Market Growth Drivers

Increasing chronic disease burden: The growing incidence of cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity is creating sustained demand for safer and more effective therapies. An aging population and the long-term management requirements associated with chronic conditions are encouraging pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research organizations to expand clinical development programs.

Digital transformation: Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, predictive analytics, cloud computing, and real-world data platforms are streamlining clinical research. These technologies support faster patient identification, accurate data analysis, remote monitoring, resource forecasting, and decentralized participation. Their adoption can reduce development timelines while improving operational efficiency and participant engagement.

Oncology research investment: Cancer remains one of the most active therapeutic areas in the regional clinical trials market. Funding from government agencies, private investors, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies is accelerating studies involving immunotherapies, precision medicines, targeted treatments, and cell and gene therapies.

Key Market Challenges

Clinical research costs remain a major concern due to investigator fees, site management, participant recruitment, regulatory compliance, data systems, and increasingly complex protocols. Multi-center studies and extended follow-up periods can place additional pressure on trial budgets, particularly for smaller biotechnology companies and independent research organizations.

Market participants must also navigate stringent and evolving regulatory requirements related to patient safety, data integrity, ethics reviews, documentation, and protocol compliance. Differences across jurisdictions can increase administrative workloads, delay approvals, and affect patient enrollment timelines. Improving trial population diversity and equitable access remains another industry priority.

Recent Clinical Trials Industry Developments



In July 2025, Linvoseltamab-gcpt (Lynozyfic) received FDA approval for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

In September 2025, Amgen and Kyowa Kirin explored a Phase 3 study of rocatilimab for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

In August 2025, THL Partners entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Headlands Research and support clinical trial site network expansion.

In July 2025, Biogen Inc. invested $2 billion in its North Carolina Research Triangle Park manufacturing footprint to support its late-stage clinical pipeline.

In May 2025, IQVIA announced a site lab navigator designed to automate and optimize laboratory workflows for sponsors and investigator sites.

In April 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced platform technology and a CHO K-1 cell line intended to reduce Investigational New Drug (IND) filing timelines from 13 months to nine months.

In January 2025, ICON plc expanded its AI tools for study initiation, document management, resource forecasting, and metrics reporting.

In September 2025, Crystalys Therapeutics emerged from stealth mode with $205 million to support global late-stage trials of its lead gout treatment.

In September 2025, City of Hope introduced a national clinical trials model intended to expand access to developing life-saving cancer treatments.

In January 2025, Arcturus Therapeutics launched a Phase I trial of ARCT-2304, a self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) vaccine candidate for H5N1. In September 2025, the FDA approved imlunestrant for advanced or metastatic ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer with an ESR1 mutation following progression after endocrine therapy.

Regional Market Outlook

United States: The United States leads the North America Clinical Trials Market due to its extensive research infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, major drug developers, academic medical centers, and established CRO network. Charles River Laboratories, IQVIA, Parexel, ICON plc, and Syneos Health contribute to the country's clinical development capabilities. In May 2025, START Center for Cancer Research and OneOncology announced three early-phase clinical trial sites in the United States.

Canada: Canada benefits from a strong healthcare system, skilled research workforce, recognized universities, specialized medical centers, and transparent regulatory processes. Its clinical studies span oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, and rare disorders. In May 2025, AbCellera received a No Objection Letter from Health Canada authorizing its Clinical Trial Application for ABCL575, an investigational antibody antagonist targeting OX40 ligand (OX40L).

Mexico: Mexico is gaining importance as a clinical trial destination because of competitive operating costs, proximity to the United States, a large patient population, and regulatory reforms intended to shorten study start-up timelines. Growing use of digital health platforms, remote monitoring, and decentralized trial models is strengthening research efficiency, although infrastructure differences and patient awareness remain challenges.

Market Segmentation



Phases: Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, and Phase 4

Indications: Autoimmune/Inflammation, pain management, oncology, CNS Condition, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, and others

Study Designs: Interventional, observational, and expanded access Countries: United States, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America

Companies Covered in the Market Analysis

Company coverage includes overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis for ICON Plc, Wuxi AppTec, SGS SA, Syneos Health, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Pfizer Inc., IQVIA, and Medpace.

Key Attributes

