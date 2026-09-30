Australia Colonoscopy Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Screening And Advanced Endoscopy Drive 5.09% CAGR To US$58.69 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Screening uptake, an aging population and hospital upgrades drive demand, while advanced imaging, workflow efficiency and regional access shape competitive ROI

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Colonoscopy Devices Market Trends & Outlook 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia colonoscopy devices market is projected to grow from US$ 37.54 million in 2025 to US$ 58.69 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.09% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is supported by increasing colorectal cancer screening, higher gastrointestinal procedure volumes, an aging population, healthcare infrastructure upgrades, and wider adoption of technologically advanced colonoscopy systems.

Colonoscopy devices are integral to Australia's gastrointestinal diagnostics and endoscopy sector. Hospitals, specialist clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities use these products for colorectal cancer screening, disease surveillance, biopsy collection, polyp removal, and the diagnosis and management of inflammatory bowel disease, bleeding disorders, and other gastrointestinal conditions.

The market encompasses colonoscopes, visualization systems, biopsy tools, insufflation components, procedural accessories, and supporting technologies. Demand is closely linked to preventive healthcare programs, specialist availability, hospital endoscopy capacity, equipment replacement cycles, and continued investment in modern diagnostic infrastructure.

Key Australia Colonoscopy Devices Market Growth Drivers

Greater Focus on Colorectal Cancer Screening

Growing awareness of colorectal cancer prevention is increasing demand for screening and surveillance procedures. Colonoscopy enables clinicians to detect suspicious lesions, remove precancerous polyps, and collect biopsies during a single procedure. Stronger screening participation, physician referrals, and follow-up pathways for high-risk patients are expected to support sustained demand for colonoscopy systems and accessories.

Aging Population and Gastrointestinal Disease Burden

Australia's aging population is contributing to higher demand for gastrointestinal investigations and colorectal cancer surveillance. Older adults have an increased likelihood of requiring evaluation for chronic digestive conditions, unexplained bleeding, bowel habit changes, and prior gastrointestinal findings. This demographic trend is encouraging healthcare providers to expand endoscopy capacity, improve workflows, and replace aging equipment.

Advances in Endoscopy Technology

Hospitals and specialist facilities are adopting systems that offer improved imaging quality, maneuverability, ergonomics, insertion control, infection-control performance, and compatibility with digital endoscopy platforms. These capabilities can strengthen lesion detection, improve procedural efficiency, support patient throughput, and reduce the need for repeat examinations. Procurement of newer-generation equipment will remain an important market catalyst throughout the forecast period.

Market Constraints

High acquisition and ownership costs remain a significant barrier. Investment requirements extend beyond colonoscopes to visualization equipment, reprocessing systems, accessories, maintenance, staff training, and supporting infrastructure. Budget limitations may delay replacement cycles, particularly in public hospitals, smaller facilities, and healthcare settings outside major metropolitan areas.

Market development also depends on the availability of gastroenterologists, surgeons, nurses, technicians, and adequately equipped endoscopy units. Workforce shortages, procedural backlogs, and unequal access between metropolitan, regional, and remote communities can restrict screening uptake and equipment utilization. Expanding trained personnel and procedural capacity will be essential to improving access and reducing diagnostic delays.

State Market Outlook

New South Wales represents a leading regional market due to its large population, extensive public and private hospital network, specialist gastroenterology services, and concentration of high-volume diagnostic facilities. Continued modernization of endoscopy units is expected to support demand for advanced systems and accessories.

Victoria benefits from established hospital infrastructure and a healthcare sector receptive to diagnostic innovation. Melbourne and surrounding healthcare hubs account for substantial screening, disease monitoring, and procedural activity, while regional services contribute to broader equipment demand.

Queensland is supported by population growth and expanding demand for accessible diagnostic services. Major urban hospitals drive advanced endoscopy adoption, while regional service development creates opportunities for dependable equipment and procedure-support technologies.

Western Australia's market is centered on Perth and supplemented by regional healthcare facilities. Its geographic scale creates access and workforce challenges, but ongoing demand for early detection, chronic disease management, and hospital-based endoscopy supports equipment investment.

Product, Application, and End-user Analysis

Colonoscopes form the core product segment because they support visualization, lesion detection, biopsy collection, and therapeutic intervention. Purchasing decisions are influenced by image quality, handling performance, ergonomic design, reprocessing requirements, digital compatibility, service support, and long-term value.

Colorectal cancer is a major application segment, reflecting the importance of colonoscopy in screening, diagnosis, surveillance, polyp removal, and early intervention. Other applications include Ulcerative Colitis, Crohns Disease, and additional gastrointestinal disorders.

Hospitals account for a major share of market demand because they perform high volumes of routine and complex procedures. Dedicated endoscopy suites, multidisciplinary clinical teams, and established reprocessing infrastructure make public and private hospitals important purchasers of colonoscopes, visualization systems, and accessories. Clinics and ambulatory surgical centers also contribute through elective screening and outpatient services.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Australia colonoscopy devices market is based on clinical performance, imaging quality, maneuverability, sterilization compatibility, training, maintenance, and integration with existing endoscopy systems. Company analysis covers overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.



Boston Scientific Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hoya Corporation

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Steris Corp.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. Getinge AB

Long-term growth in the Australia colonoscopy devices market will be shaped by colorectal cancer screening participation, replacement demand for legacy equipment, digital healthcare integration, hospital procurement priorities, and the expansion of minimally invasive diagnostic capabilities. Despite cost and capacity challenges, colonoscopy devices will remain strategically important to Australia's prevention-focused gastrointestinal care system.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Australia Colonoscopy Devices Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Products

6.2 By Application

6.3 By End User

6.4 By States

7. Products - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Colonoscope

7.2 Visualization system

7.3 Other

8. Application - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Colorectal Cancer

8.2 Ulcerative Colitis

8.3 Crohns Disease

8.4 Others

9. End User - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Clinics & Ambulatory surgical centers

9.3 Others

10. States - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

10.1 New South Wales

10.2 Victoria

10.3 Queensland

10.4 Western Australia

10.5 South Australia

10.6 Australian Capital Territory

10.7 Tasmania

10.8 Northern Territory

11. Value Chain Analysis

12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Competition

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes

13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threats

14. Merger and Acquisition

15. Key Players Analysis

15.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

15.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

15.3 Hoya Corporation

15.4 Medtronic plc.

15.5 Olympus Corporation

15.6 Stryker Corporation

15.7 Steris Corp.

15.8 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

15.9 Getinge AB

Company Assessment Criteria





Company Overview

Key Personnel

Recent Developments

SWOT Analysis Revenue Analysis

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