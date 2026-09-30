Japan Surgical Robots Market Size, Share, Growth Trends And Forecast 2026-2034 AI And Minimally Invasive Surgery Fuel A 20.33% CAGR And US$2.82 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Minimally invasive demand, an aging population, AI innovation, remote surgery advances and healthcare investment are accelerating surgical robot adoption across Japan

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan Surgical Robots Market Trends, Size and Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan surgical robots market is projected to grow from US$ 532.53 Million in 2025 to US$ 2,816.50 Million by 2034, representing a CAGR of 20.33% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, greater emphasis on surgical precision, Japan's aging population, healthcare infrastructure investment, and continued innovation by medical technology companies.

Japan Surgical Robots Market Outlook

Hospitals across Japan are expanding robotic-assisted surgery programs in response to the growing prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disease, urological conditions, and gastrointestinal disorders. Adoption is increasing across urology, gynecology, orthopedics, gastrointestinal surgery, thoracic surgery, neurosurgery, and general surgery.

Government support for healthcare innovation, operating room modernization, and advanced clinical training is also strengthening the market outlook. At the same time, artificial intelligence, high-definition three-dimensional imaging, real-time navigation, force feedback, and advanced robotic controls are improving procedural accuracy and clinical efficiency. These capabilities are helping healthcare providers broaden access to complex minimally invasive procedures while supporting better patient outcomes.

Technology Innovations Supporting Market Growth



In February 2025, NTT Corporation, NTT East, Hirosaki University Hospital, Medicaroid Corporation, and Kajima Corporation demonstrated remote surgical support using the hinotoriT Surgical Robot System and NTT's IOWN All-Photonics Network (APN). The initiative achieved high-precision remote control between two medical facilities and highlighted opportunities for specialist collaboration and improved access to robotic-assisted surgery in regional communities.

In May 2025, SS Innovations International announced the first clinical use of its SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system in Japan during a robotic tele-proctoring procedure. The milestone marked the company's entry into the Japanese market and supported the expansion of minimally invasive surgical technology.

In June 2025, Intuitive received regulatory clearance in Japan for the da Vinci 5 surgical system. The approval covered all specialties and procedures previously indicated for the da Vinci Xi system, except cardiac procedures. In February 2026, Olympus Corporation announced its AI-powered Surgical Endoscopy Ecosystem, integrating advanced imaging, digital workflow solutions, and robotic-assisted surgical technologies to enhance precision and operating room efficiency.

Key Japan Surgical Robots Market Trends

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgery

Demand for minimally invasive robotic surgery continues to increase as healthcare providers seek to reduce blood loss, postoperative pain, tissue damage, hospital stays, and recovery periods. Robotic platforms provide enhanced visualization and dexterity for complex procedures, encouraging hospitals to introduce these systems across a wider range of specialties. Investments in digital operating rooms and surgeon education are reinforcing this transition.

Next-generation Robotic Platforms

Manufacturers are incorporating artificial intelligence, improved ergonomics, advanced imaging, surgical planning software, and enhanced instrument control into new platforms. These developments are expanding clinical applications and helping surgical teams perform complicated procedures with greater consistency. Growing competition among domestic and international suppliers is expected to accelerate product development and broaden technology availability.

Healthcare Investment and Program Expansion

Public and private healthcare institutions are investing in advanced infrastructure to address increasing surgical demand and improve operational performance. University hospitals, tertiary care facilities, and specialist medical centers are leading adoption, while partnerships among hospitals, academic institutions, and technology companies are supporting research, training, and clinical implementation.

Market Challenges

High acquisition and operating costs remain a significant barrier, particularly for smaller hospitals and regional facilities. Robotic platforms require substantial spending on specialized instruments, maintenance agreements, software upgrades, and staff education. Higher procedure costs may also create reimbursement and cost-effectiveness concerns.

A limited supply of experienced robotic surgeons and trained operating room personnel presents another challenge. Hospitals must invest in simulation-based education, mentoring, certification, and continuous professional development. Broader access to standardized training programs and closer collaboration with technology providers will be important for sustainable market growth.

Regional Market Highlights



Tokyo: Tokyo leads the Japan surgical robots market due to its concentration of university hospitals, research institutions, skilled medical professionals, and early adoption of digital healthcare technologies.

Kansai: Leading hospitals and specialist centers are expanding robotic-assisted procedures across urology, gastrointestinal surgery, thoracic surgery, and gynecology, supported by investments in training and operating room modernization.

Aichi: Advanced manufacturing capabilities, medical universities, and healthcare research institutions are strengthening innovation and adoption across the region. Kanagawa: Strong healthcare infrastructure and collaboration among hospitals, universities, and medical technology companies are supporting next-generation surgical platform deployment.

Japan Surgical Robots Market Segmentation

By Component



Surgical System

Accessory Service

By Area of Surgery



Gynecological Surgery

Cardiovascular

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Laparoscopy

Urology Other Areas of Surgery

Gynecological surgery represents an important growth area as hospitals adopt robotic platforms for hysterectomy and procedures involving uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and gynecological cancers. Continued technology improvements and specialized surgeon training are expected to support this segment.

Geographic Coverage



Tokyo

Kansai

Aichi

Kanagawa

Saitama

Hyogo

Chiba

Hokkaido

Fukuoka Shizuoka

Companies Covered



Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Renishaw PLC

Accuray Incorporated

Titan Medical Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Smith & Nephew PLC Zimmer Biomet

Company coverage includes business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. As hospitals prioritize precision, patient safety, and clinical efficiency, the Japan surgical robots market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2034.

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