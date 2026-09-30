Global Wind Power Market: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Offshore Growth, Grid Modernization, And AI Propel Value To US$157.39 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost wind project ROI with larger turbines, predictive maintenance, hybrid storage, long-term PPAs and green financing, while floating offshore platforms unlock new opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Wind Power Market - Renewable Energy Trends & Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wind power market is projected to grow from US$ 101.28 billion in 2025 to US$ 157.39 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 5.02% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion will be supported by renewable energy adoption, grid modernization, offshore wind development, technological innovation, corporate electricity procurement, and government programs promoting sustainable power generation.

Wind Power Industry Overview

Wind power remains a central component of the global renewable energy transition as governments, utilities, and private investors seek to reduce fossil fuel dependence, improve energy security, and meet decarbonization targets. Advances in turbine design, digital monitoring, predictive maintenance, and intelligent control systems are increasing electricity output while lowering lifecycle costs.

Onshore wind continues to benefit from established infrastructure and comparatively lower installation expenses. Offshore wind is gaining momentum because of stronger, more consistent wind resources and its potential to support large-scale electricity generation. Floating offshore platforms are also expanding development opportunities in deeper waters that are unsuitable for conventional fixed-bottom installations.

Hybrid projects combining wind, solar, and battery storage are improving grid reliability and renewable electricity availability. Artificial intelligence, Internet of Things sensors, automation, and advanced analytics support real-time monitoring, performance optimization, and predictive maintenance. Manufacturers are also investing in larger turbines, recyclable blades, lightweight materials, and sustainable production processes.

Green financing and long-term corporate power purchase agreements continue to strengthen investment activity. Technology companies, manufacturers, data centers, and other commercial users are procuring wind-generated electricity to improve energy price stability, meet regulatory requirements, and advance corporate sustainability goals.

Key Wind Power Market Growth Drivers



Supportive government policies: Renewable energy targets, competitive bidding programs, clean electricity standards, financial incentives, and infrastructure investment are improving project feasibility and investor confidence. Environmental regulations and carbon reduction commitments are also increasing demand for wind-generated electricity.

Wind turbine innovation: Larger rotor diameters, taller towers, intelligent controls, advanced blade materials, and floating foundations are improving efficiency and expanding viable development areas. Predictive analytics and automation help reduce downtime and operating expenses.

Corporate renewable energy procurement: Long-term power purchase agreements provide developers with revenue visibility while helping businesses secure renewable electricity and reduce emissions. Grid modernization: Investments in transmission infrastructure, energy storage, forecasting, and digital grid management are supporting the integration of variable renewable generation.

Market Challenges

Transmission constraints remain a significant barrier because many wind farms are located far from major demand centers. Grid upgrades, environmental assessments, and regulatory approvals can extend development schedules and increase costs. Greater investment in transmission networks, storage capacity, demand response, and renewable energy forecasting will be essential to support continued market growth.

Wind power projects also depend on complex supply chains covering turbines, blades, towers, generators, electrical components, specialized vessels, ports, and transportation equipment. Raw material availability, manufacturing limitations, trade policies, logistics disruptions, and shortages of skilled technicians can affect project delivery. Manufacturers are responding through regional production, supplier diversification, workforce development, and improved inventory planning.

Regional Wind Power Market Outlook

United States: Abundant wind resources, federal and state-level programs, corporate renewable electricity demand, and ongoing transmission investment support the US market. Onshore wind represents a substantial share of installed capacity, while offshore projects are attracting investment in coastal regions. However, policy and legal uncertainty could influence future development schedules.

United Kingdom: The United Kingdom remains a leading offshore wind market, supported by favorable coastal conditions, established engineering expertise, private investment, and long-term renewable energy strategies. Floating wind technology is creating opportunities in deeper waters, while grid modernization supports further capacity additions.

India: Rising electricity demand, competitive bidding, domestic manufacturing, and renewable energy targets are driving wind power investment. Hybrid wind-solar developments are becoming more prominent, while remote monitoring and predictive maintenance are improving operational performance.

United Arab Emirates: Although solar power dominates the national renewable energy portfolio, the UAE is gradually developing wind capacity as part of its energy diversification strategy. Public-private collaboration, modern transmission systems, and digital energy management are expected to support measured expansion.

Segment Analysis

Offshore wind is among the fastest-growing market segments because coastal projects can access stronger wind resources and deliver high electricity output. Floating foundations, improved subsea transmission, advanced installation vessels, and dedicated government leasing programs are strengthening project feasibility.

Utility-scale wind accounts for the largest share of wind-generated electricity. Large wind farms benefit from economies of scale, advanced turbine technology, grid connections, and long-term purchasing contracts. Integration with battery storage and digital grid systems further improves flexibility and reliability.

Recent Wind Power Market Developments



June 2025: Ocean Winds delivered first power from the offshore wind farms at Iles d'Yeu and Noirmoutier, marking the projects' initial connection to France's national grid following the start of testing in May.

June 2025: Aker Solutions secured a contract to supply the steel substructure for the BalWin2 high-voltage direct current converter station as part of the offshore grid connection project in Germany. May 2025: Eighteen US states filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Trump administration's offshore wind freeze, arguing that the order threatened planned projects valued at approximately USD 100 billion.

Global Wind Power Market Segmentation



Location: On shore and Off shore

Application: Utility and Non Utility

North America: United States and Canada

Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, and Turkey

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company coverage includes business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Major participants in the global wind power market include GE Wind, Vestas, Siemens Wind Power, Suzlon Group, Goldwind, United Power, Acciona, Nordex SE, Sinovel Wind Group, EDF Renewable Energy, ReGen Powertech, ABB Limited, and DONG Energy.

Continued investment in offshore capacity, transmission networks, digital operations, sustainable manufacturing, and corporate renewable electricity procurement is expected to reinforce the wind power market outlook through 2034. As countries advance carbon neutrality and energy security objectives, wind energy will remain an important contributor to global electricity generation and long-term economic resilience.

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