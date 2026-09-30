Octane Rent Launches U.S. Operations With Miami Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, Florida, USA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Octane Rent, the Dubai-based luxury car rental company with 27 years of combined operating history, has expanded its operations to Miami, Florida, marking its first entry into the U.S. market. The move extends a fleet and business model built in one of the world's most competitive supercar rental markets to a city with its own strong appetite for accessible luxury experiences.

The expansion positions Octane Rent alongside a small group of international operators attempting to bring Gulf-region pricing and service standards into the U.S. luxury rental space, a market that has historically been fragmented among smaller regional operators with limited fleet scale. Miami was selected as the company's first U.S. location due to its year-round tourism volume, high concentration of luxury and nightlife districts, and an existing customer base already familiar with the brand through international travel between Dubai and South Florida.

The Miami launch follows Octane Rent's growth into a 400+ vehicle, company-owned fleet spanning 31 brands in Dubai, where the company holds a 4.9/5 Google rating from over 1,760 reviews and a 4.7/5 Trustpilot rating. In 2025, the company was named Best Luxury Car Rental Company Dubai (MENA) at the World Luxury Travel Awards, a recognition the company points to as validation of the operational model it now plans to replicate in the U.S. market.

Expansion Backed by a Proven Dubai Model

Octane Rent's expansion is grounded in a pricing and operations model it has refined over nearly three decades in Dubai. A Lamborghini Huracán, for example, rents from AED 1,515 a day (about $412) through Octane Rent's Dubai fleet, well below what the same car typically commands in other major luxury markets:









Comparative figures based on publicly available aggregated rental market data as of 2026 and are illustrative rather than exact live quotes, which fluctuate by season and operator. Octane Rent Dubai pricing per its published rates, August 2026.

That pricing gap did not happen by accident. It reflects a market structure that Octane Rent has spent years building around: high fleet utilization driven by consistent tourism volume, a company-owned rather than marketplace model that keeps maintenance and pricing predictable across the fleet, and a competitive local operating environment in Dubai that rewards efficiency over margin. More than 100 licensed operators compete directly on price in Dubai alone, a density that has pushed Octane Rent to build cost discipline directly into its operations rather than relying on premium positioning.

Miami presents a different competitive landscape, but one the company believes plays to its strengths. The city's luxury tourism market is large and steady, drawing visitors from across Latin America, Europe, and the rest of the U.S. who are accustomed to premium travel experiences. Octane Rent's leadership sees the market as a natural extension point for applying its Dubai-tested model outside the Gulf region for the first time.









A Company-Owned Fleet Built for Consistency

Unlike marketplace platforms that connect individual car owners with renters, Octane Rent owns its entire fleet outright. That structure requires significantly more upfront capital than an asset-light marketplace model, but it gives the company direct control over vehicle condition, scheduled maintenance, and pricing consistency across every location it operates in.

Company leadership has framed this as a deliberate trade-off: slower, more capital-intensive growth in exchange for a fleet and customer experience the company can fully control rather than outsource to third-party owners. As Octane Rent builds out its Miami operations, that same ownership model will govern how vehicles are sourced, maintained, and priced, mirroring the standards the company has maintained across its Dubai fleet.

Current fleet availability and rates for both markets can be viewed through Octane Rent's rent Lamborghini Dubai listings, with Miami inventory expected to expand in phases as the U.S. operation scales.

About Octane Rent

Octane Rent is a luxury car rental company with 27 years of combined operating history, currently serving Dubai, UAE and Miami, Florida. The company's fleet includes 400+ company-owned vehicles across 31 brands, ranging from supercars to luxury SUVs and sedans. Octane Rent holds a 4.9/5 Google rating from more than 1,760 reviews and a 4.7/5 Trustpilot rating, and was named Best Luxury Car Rental Company Dubai (MENA) at the 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards. The Miami launch marks the company's first expansion outside the Gulf region.

Website:

Address: Brickell, Miami, FL, United States





CONTACT: Darya Makeeva Octane Rent... +1 940 622 1271