Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market Report Now Available - Synthetic Biology Market Expected To Reach USD 980 Million By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vision 2030 funding, biotech infrastructure and global partnerships drive growth, while PCR leads and genome editing, sustainable fuels and agriculture unlock opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Tool, Type of Technology, Type of Application, End User and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia synthetic biology market is estimated to grow from USD 200 million in the current year to USD 980 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by increased demand for targeted therapies, biologics, vaccines, semi-synthetic drugs, sustainable materials, biofuels, and other bio-based products.

Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market Growth and Trends

Synthetic biology technologies are gaining momentum across healthcare, biotechnology, agriculture, food production, industrial manufacturing, and environmental applications. Advances in DNA writing, reading, and modification are enabling the development of new medicines, engineered organisms, sustainable products, and improved disease research capabilities.

Saudi Arabia is emerging as an important regional market due to its Vision 2030 strategy, which prioritizes economic diversification and investment in high-tech industries. Government-backed initiatives, including the Saudi Human Genome Program and the National Center for Biotechnology, are strengthening genomics, biotechnology research, and domestic manufacturing capabilities. More than USD 3.9 billion has reportedly been invested in research and development in recent years, supporting the Kingdom's ambition to improve biotech self-sufficiency.

Interest is also increasing in agricultural and industrial applications. Technologies such as CRISPR gene editing may support drought-resistant crops, while bioengineered microbes offer potential applications in food production under arid conditions. The transition toward green fuels and biodegradable products is further increasing demand for synthetic biology solutions.

Strategic Growth Drivers

Significant investment in biotechnology infrastructure is positioning Saudi Arabia as a potential regional innovation center. Expansion is being supported by public funding, international collaborations, genomic research, PCR technologies, sequencing, bioinformatics, and bioprocessing. Partnerships with global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are expected to accelerate knowledge transfer, improve local capabilities, and support commercialization.

The market also benefits from rising demand for precision healthcare, infectious disease diagnostics, genetic testing, and localized pharmaceutical production. Continued development of research institutions and biomanufacturing facilities could create additional opportunities for synthetic biology solution providers.

Market Challenges

Regulatory uncertainty remains a barrier, particularly for gene-edited products, bio fabrication, and emerging biomanufacturing applications. Commercialization may be affected by evolving approval requirements and the need to align domestic frameworks with international standards.

High research and development costs, limited local expertise in bioinformatics and metabolic engineering, intellectual property concerns, and dependence on international talent may also restrict growth. Additional investment in state-of-the-art laboratories, specialized training, supply chains, and scalable manufacturing infrastructure will be important for sustained market development.

Technology, Product, and End User Outlook

By technology, the market includes PCR technology, NGS technology, genome editing technology, bioprocessing technology, and other platforms. Polymerase chain reaction currently accounts for the largest market share, supported by its use in detecting infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer. Genome editing technology is expected to record faster growth during the forecast period as research and therapeutic applications expand.

By product, oligonucleotides / oligo pools and synthetic DNA represent a leading segment. Other categories include enzymes, cloning technology kits, chassis organisms, synthetic cells, and enabling products. Demand is being driven by genomic research, diagnostic development, drug discovery, and engineered biological systems.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies currently hold a major share of the Saudi Arabia synthetic biology market. Academic and government research institutes are projected to expand at a higher CAGR as national research programs, institutional partnerships, and public investment increase.

Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation

Type of Product



Core Products Enabling Products

Type of Tool



Oligonucleotides and Synthetic DNA

Enzymes

Cloning Technology Kits Synthetic Cells

Type of Technology



Gene Synthesis

Genome Engineering

Microfluidics

Nanotechnology

Sequencing

Bioinformatics

Site-Directed Mutagenesis

Cloning

Measurement and Modeling Polymerase Chain Reaction

Type of Application



Healthcare

Artificial Tissue & Tissue Regeneration

Industrial

Environmental

Food Agriculture

End User



Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes Other End Users

Example Players in the Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market



BASF SE

Codexis

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

Novozymes

Synthego Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Areas Covered in the Market Report

The report evaluates the current and projected Saudi Arabia synthetic biology market size, competitive landscape, leading solution providers, growth drivers, market barriers, emerging trends, and revenue opportunities across major segments. It also examines how the market may evolve through 2035 and identifies the technologies, products, applications, and end users expected to generate future demand.

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Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Value and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross-Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of the Synthetic Biology Industry

6.3. Classification of Synthetic Biology

6.4. Advantages of Synthetic Biology

6.5. Key Application Areas of Synthetic Biology

6.6. Future Perspectives

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure

7.2.5. Analysis by Type of Technology

7.2.6. Analysis by Application Area

7.2.7. Analysis by End-user

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Solution Providers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

8.4.1. Small Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Solution Providers (Peer Group I)

8.4.2. Mid-sized Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Solution Providers (Peer Group II)

8.4.3. Large Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Solution Providers (Peer Group III)

8.5. Capability Benchmarking of Top Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Solution Providers

9. COMPANY PROFILES: SAUDI ARABIA SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY MARKET

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. BASF

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Product Portfolio

9.2.3. Financial Information

9.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3. Codexis

9.4. Eurofin Scientific

9.5. Illumina

9.6. Merck KGaA

9.7. New England Biolabs

9.8. Novozymes

9.9. Synthego

9.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Solution Providers: Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.3.3. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.3.4. Analysis by Geography

10.3.4.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

10.3.4.2. Local and International Agreements

11. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Market Drivers

11.3. Market Restraints

11.4. Market Opportunities

11.5. Market Challenges

11.6. Conclusion

12. SAUDI ARABIA SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY MARKET

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.4. Analyst's Perspective on Market Growth

12.5. Scenario Analysis

12.5.1. Conservative Scenario

12.5.2. Optimistic Scenario

12.6. Key Market Segmentations

13. SAUDI ARABIA SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY MARKET, BY TYPE OF PRODUCT

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market: Distribution by Type of Product

13.3.1. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Core Products: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.3.2. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Enabling Products: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

14. SAUDI ARABIA SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY MARKET, BY TYPE OF TOOL

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market: Distribution by Type of Tool

14.3.1. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Oligonucleotides and Synthetic DNA: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.3.2. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Enzymes: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.3.3. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Cloning Technology Kits: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.3.4. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Synthetic Cells: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

15. SAUDI ARABIA SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY MARKET, BY TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market: Distribution by Type of Technology

15.3.1. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Gene Synthesis: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.2. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Genome Engineering: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.3. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Microfluidics: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.4. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Nanotechnology: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.5. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Sequencing: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.6. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Bioinformatics: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.7. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Site-Directed Mutagenesis: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.8. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Cloning: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.9. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Measurement and Modeling: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.10. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Polymerase Chain Reaction: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

16. SAUDI ARABIA SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY MARKET, BY TYPE OF APPLICATION

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market: Distribution by Type of Application

16.3.1. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Healthcare: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.2. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Artificial Tissue and Tissue Regeneration: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.3. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Industrial Applications: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.4. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Environmental Applications: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.5. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Food: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.6. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Agriculture: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

17. SAUDI ARABIA SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY MARKET, BY END USERS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market: Distribution by End Users (Current Year and 2035)

17.3.1. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.2. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Academic and Research Institutes: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.3. Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market for Other End Users: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

18. CONCLUDING REMARKS

19. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

20. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



BASF

Codexis

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina

Merck KGaA?

New England Biolabs?

Novozymes?

Synthego? Thermo Fisher Scientific

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