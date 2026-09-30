Fetal Bovine Serum Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Leading Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Kgaa, And Cytiva
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$2.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy and data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail and confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Product Type trends
2.2.2 Application trends
2.2.3 End use trends
2.2.4 Regional trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing research activities in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnological field
3.2.1.2 Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases
3.2.1.3 Rising demand for vaccine production
3.2.1.4 Growing stem cell research and regenerative medicine applications
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Ethical and scientific concerns associated with the collection of fetal bovine serum
3.2.2.2 Availability of the alternatives in the market
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Development of serum-free and chemically defined alternatives
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East and Africa
3.5 Technology landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Future market trends (Driven by primary research)
3.7 Impact of AI and Generative AI on the market (Driven by primary research)
3.8 Pricing trend analysis (Driven by primary research)
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 Global
4.2.2 North America
4.2.3 Europe
4.2.4 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Stem cell
5.3 Charcoal stripped
5.4 Exosome depleted
5.5 Dialyzed fetal bovine serum
5.6 Chromatographic
5.7 Other product types
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Cell culture media
6.3 Human and animal vaccine production
6.4 Drug discovery
6.5 Cell based research
6.6 Other applications
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries
7.3 Research and academic institutes
7.4 Diagnostic labs
7.5 Other end users
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Atlas Biologicals, Inc.
9.2 BioIVT
9.3 Bio-Techne
9.4 Biowest (Sera Scandia A/S)
9.5 Corning Incorporated
9.6 Cytiva
9.7 Gemini Bio-Products
9.8 HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd
9.9 Merck KGaA
9.10 MP Biomedicals
9.11 PAN-Biotech
9.12 Rocky Mountain Biologicals (RMBIO)
9.13 TCS Biosciences
9.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
9.15 ZenBio, Inc.
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