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Fetal Bovine Serum Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Leading Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Kgaa, And Cytiva


2026-09-30 04:49:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fetal Bovine Serum Market Gains Momentum as Stem Cell Research, Vaccine Innovation and Advanced Therapies Drive Demand for High-Quality, Ethically Sourced Products

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Fetal Bovine Serum Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fetal bovine serum market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4%. Market growth is being supported by increased investment in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology research, rising demand for vaccine development and production, and the growing global burden of acute and chronic diseases.

Fetal bovine serum remains integral to cell culture workflows across academic research, pharmaceutical development, biotechnology manufacturing, and clinical research. Its extensive use in maintaining cell viability, supporting proliferation, and improving experimental consistency continues to drive demand for high-quality products. The increasing complexity of biomedical research and greater emphasis on reproducibility are also encouraging laboratories and manufacturers to adopt standardized serum products with stringent quality controls and low contamination risk.

Demand is further strengthening as advanced therapies, regenerative medicine, personalized healthcare, and cell-based treatment platforms gain momentum. Expanding life sciences infrastructure in emerging markets is broadening access to sophisticated research capabilities, while global vaccine innovation and large-scale immunization initiatives are increasing the need for dependable cell culture materials. These trends position fetal bovine serum as an important input for biological research, drug discovery, vaccine production, and therapeutic development.

Stem Cell Applications Lead the Fetal Bovine Serum Market

The stem cell segment accounted for 29.5% of the global fetal bovine serum market in 2025. Its leading position reflects the extensive use of serum products in stem cell research, regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and advanced therapy development. Specialized serum formulations support cellular expansion, differentiation control, and long-term culture stability, making them valuable across a range of preclinical and translational research applications.

Continued investment in cell-based therapies and personalized medicine is expected to sustain demand for optimized culture environments. As research organizations and biotechnology companies advance new regenerative treatments, requirements for consistent, application-specific serum formulations are likely to increase.

Cell Culture Media Segment Generates USD 330.9 Million

The cell culture media segment was valued at USD 330.9 million in 2025. Fetal bovine serum is widely incorporated into media formulations used in laboratory research and biomanufacturing, supporting dependable cellular performance and repeatable outcomes. Growth in drug discovery, biologics production, toxicity testing, disease modeling, and other cell-based applications is increasing demand for scalable and reproducible culture systems.

Ongoing biotechnology innovation and the broader adoption of cell-based production platforms are expected to reinforce the need for serum inputs that deliver improved consistency and batch-to-batch reproducibility. Manufacturers are responding by strengthening filtration, purification, testing, traceability, and quality assurance processes.

North America Holds 38.2% Market Share

North America led the global fetal bovine serum market with a 38.2% share in 2025. Regional growth is supported by established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, advanced research infrastructure, and substantial investment in biomedical innovation. The prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, infectious diseases, and other conditions is also driving research activity across disease modeling, drug development, toxicity assessment, vaccine production, and biologics manufacturing.

The strong presence of universities, research institutions, contract research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology firms supports sustained demand for high-quality fetal bovine serum. Continued funding for advanced therapies and life sciences research is expected to help North America retain a prominent market position throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Company Strategies

Leading companies operating in the global fetal bovine serum market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cytiva, Corning Incorporated, Bio-Techne, BioIVT, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Atlas Biologicals Inc., Biowest (Sera Scandia A/S), Gemini Bio-Products, MP Biomedicals, PAN-Biotech, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, TCS Biosciences, and ZenBio Inc.

Market participants are prioritizing product quality, ethical sourcing, supply chain resilience, and global distribution expansion. Investments in advanced purification, filtration, and quality control technologies are intended to reduce contamination risks and improve product consistency. Strategic collaborations with biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and research institutions are also expanding product adoption across cell culture and drug development applications.

Research and development programs increasingly focus on customized formulations and serum alternatives designed for specific applications. These initiatives, combined with diversified sourcing and enhanced traceability, are expected to shape competition as customers place greater emphasis on performance, regulatory compliance, and reliable supply.

Comprehensive Fetal Bovine Serum Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessment, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Global market size, application segmentation, product analysis, and regional forecasts
  • Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, product initiatives, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 140
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $2.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy and data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail and confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Product Type trends
2.2.2 Application trends
2.2.3 End use trends
2.2.4 Regional trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing research activities in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnological field
3.2.1.2 Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases
3.2.1.3 Rising demand for vaccine production
3.2.1.4 Growing stem cell research and regenerative medicine applications
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Ethical and scientific concerns associated with the collection of fetal bovine serum
3.2.2.2 Availability of the alternatives in the market
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Development of serum-free and chemically defined alternatives
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East and Africa
3.5 Technology landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Future market trends (Driven by primary research)
3.7 Impact of AI and Generative AI on the market (Driven by primary research)
3.8 Pricing trend analysis (Driven by primary research)
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 Global
4.2.2 North America
4.2.3 Europe
4.2.4 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Stem cell
5.3 Charcoal stripped
5.4 Exosome depleted
5.5 Dialyzed fetal bovine serum
5.6 Chromatographic
5.7 Other product types
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Cell culture media
6.3 Human and animal vaccine production
6.4 Drug discovery
6.5 Cell based research
6.6 Other applications
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries
7.3 Research and academic institutes
7.4 Diagnostic labs
7.5 Other end users
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Atlas Biologicals, Inc.
9.2 BioIVT
9.3 Bio-Techne
9.4 Biowest (Sera Scandia A/S)
9.5 Corning Incorporated
9.6 Cytiva
9.7 Gemini Bio-Products
9.8 HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd
9.9 Merck KGaA
9.10 MP Biomedicals
9.11 PAN-Biotech
9.12 Rocky Mountain Biologicals (RMBIO)
9.13 TCS Biosciences
9.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
9.15 ZenBio, Inc.
For more information about this report visit

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