CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Forecasts Growth From $7.24B (2026) To $13.78B By 2031, Profiling Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Novartis & J&J

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "CAR T-Cell Therapy Market by Product, Target, Indication, Demographic, Region, Competitive Landscape - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CAR T-cell therapy market is projected to increase from USD 7.24 billion in 2026 to USD 13.78 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% during the forecast period. Rising global cancer prevalence, technological advances in CAR T-cell therapies, and growing investment and funding for therapy development are expected to support market expansion.

Label expansions and strong efficacy signals in hematologic cancers are also strengthening adoption. However, adverse effects associated with CAR T-cell therapy, high treatment costs, reimbursement challenges, long-term safety surveillance requirements, and evolving labeling standards could restrain growth.

Yescarta Led the CAR T-Cell Therapy Product Market in 2025

By product, the market includes Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), and other products.

Yescarta accounted for the largest product share in 2025. Its market position is supported by high response rates and durable remissions among patients with relapsed or refractory cancers, contributing to increased adoption across eligible patient populations.

Hospitals Represented the Largest End-User Segment

The CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented by end user into hospitals, specialty centers, and long-term care facilities. Hospitals held the largest share in 2025 and are expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Hospitals are increasingly incorporating CAR T-cell therapies into standard oncology treatment protocols. They also have a central role in clinical trials, patient monitoring, treatment administration, and collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. Participation in research initiatives expands the clinical evidence base and can help accelerate regulatory approvals, supporting broader market growth.

Asia Pacific Is Forecast to Deliver the Highest Regional CAGR

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031, supported by favorable regulatory frameworks, expedited approval processes, and a robust CAR T-cell therapy pipeline.

In China, expanding collaboration among hospitals, universities, and industry participants is expected to strengthen regional development. A rapid increase in clinical trials evaluating CAR T-cell therapy across multiple cancer types also signals continued progress. Studies in China have reported encouraging outcomes in leukemia, lymphoma, and solid tumors, including substantial complete-remission rates and sustained responses in specific patient cohorts. These developments position Asia Pacific as an increasingly important contributor to CAR T-cell innovation and oncology outcomes.

Market Opportunities and Industry Trends

Key growth opportunities include expanding CAR T-cell therapies beyond hematologic malignancies into solid tumors and other disease areas. Industry development is also shifting toward allogeneic CAR-T and CAR-NK platforms, which may broaden treatment access and support new product strategies.

The report evaluates product development and innovation, including newly launched therapies, as well as market development across high-potential regions. It also examines market diversification through new products, untapped geographies, recent investments, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, agreements, and other industry developments.

Research Coverage

The report segments the CAR T-cell therapy market across the following categories:



Product: Yescarta, Kymriah, Carvykti, Abecma, Tecartus, Breyanzi, and other products

Target: CD19, BCMA, and other targets

Indication: Multiple myeloma, B-cell lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and other indications

Demographics: Adult and pediatric populations

End user: Hospitals, specialty centers, and long-term care facilities Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The research provides analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the CAR T-cell therapy market. It includes assessments of company profiles, product portfolios, market shares, growth strategies, product launches, collaborations, partnerships, expansions, agreements, investments, and recent developments. The competitive analysis covers established companies and emerging startups throughout the CAR T-cell therapy ecosystem.

Companies Profiled in the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Report



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (China)

IASO Biotherapeutics (China)

JW (Cayman) Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (China)

ImmunoAct (India)

CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland)

Autolus Therapeutics (UK)

Allogene Therapeutics (US)

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Wugen (US)

The competitive assessment includes an in-depth review of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings from leading participants, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, JW (Cayman) Therapeutics Co., Ltd., and ImmunoAct.

Primary Research Breakdown



By company type: Tier 1, 40%; Tier 2, 30%; and Tier 3, 30%

By designation: Directors, 20%; managers, 10%; and other respondents, 70% By region: North America, 35%; Europe, 25%; Asia Pacific, 25%; Latin America, 10%; and the Middle East, 5%

Benefits for Market Participants

The report provides revenue estimates for the overall CAR T-cell therapy market and its subsegments, helping established companies and new entrants evaluate market potential. Stakeholders can use the findings to assess the competitive landscape, refine market positioning, identify growth opportunities, and develop go-to-market strategies.

Additional insights cover technological advances, investment trends, efficacy signals, label expansions, cost and reimbursement pressures, solid-tumor opportunities, allogeneic CAR-T and CAR-NK development, long-term safety requirements, and evolving regulatory expectations. Together, these findings provide a comprehensive view of the global CAR T-cell therapy market and its outlook through 2031.



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