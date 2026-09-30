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UN Security Council Prolongs Haiti Gang Force Mission
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council voted Tuesday to extend the mandate of the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) in Haiti for another six months, keeping the mission in place until March 31, 2027.
The resolution, jointly drafted by Panama and the United States, secured 12 votes in favor, while China, Pakistan and Russia abstained. No member voted against the measure.
The resolution also calls on the UN secretary-general to maintain logistical and operational assistance through the UN Support Office in Haiti.
The GSF was initially authorized on Sept. 30, 2025, replacing the Multinational Security Support mission.
Following the vote, US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz said, “For decades, the international community has watched Haiti cycle through crisis after crisis. Missions have come and gone.”
“Today marks the next stage and a new chapter in Haiti, or I’m proud to say we’re trying something genuinely different, and we certainly, along with our co-pen, appreciate your support in trying a new model and a new approach,” he added.
Waltz said the force currently has “more than 1,500 troops on the ground and 4,000 more are slated to come in the coming months.”
The resolution, jointly drafted by Panama and the United States, secured 12 votes in favor, while China, Pakistan and Russia abstained. No member voted against the measure.
The resolution also calls on the UN secretary-general to maintain logistical and operational assistance through the UN Support Office in Haiti.
The GSF was initially authorized on Sept. 30, 2025, replacing the Multinational Security Support mission.
Following the vote, US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz said, “For decades, the international community has watched Haiti cycle through crisis after crisis. Missions have come and gone.”
“Today marks the next stage and a new chapter in Haiti, or I’m proud to say we’re trying something genuinely different, and we certainly, along with our co-pen, appreciate your support in trying a new model and a new approach,” he added.
Waltz said the force currently has “more than 1,500 troops on the ground and 4,000 more are slated to come in the coming months.”
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