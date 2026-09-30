International Soprano Monika Spruch Expands Global Presence Following Multiple Music Honors

Award-winning international soprano Monika Spruch with her Global Music Awards Bronze Medal in the Classical category for her recording of“La Wally.”

2026 ICMA Best Vocalist winner builds on international music honors and performances across Europe, the U.S. and beyond.

- Monika Spruch, Founder of Catwalk OperaCARMEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- International award-winning soprano and classical crossover artist Monika Spruch continues to build momentum on the global stage, adding a 2026 InterContinental Music Awards win for Best Vocalist in the Performance Category to a growing collection of international music honors.The recognition follows Spruch's Global Music Awards Bronze Medal in Classical for“La Wally” and her Hollywood Independent Music Awards nomination for Best Vocal Female for“La Wally.” Her growing list of international honors also includes the International Celebrity Award in the Opera Singer category in Cannes, France, in 2024; the International Soprano Singer Award from the Amerika Prestige Awards in 2024; and the International Soprano Singer & Model honor in 2025.Blending classical vocal artistry with fashion, visual presentation and contemporary performance environments, Spruch has developed an international career that takes opera beyond the traditional concert hall.She has performed in connection with Fashion Weeks and international fashion events in London, Milan, Sanremo, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Cannes, New York and Sicily, including Catania and Giardini Naxos, as well as throughout California's Carmel and Monterey Peninsula.Her performances also extend to prestigious private events, luxury galas, weddings, celebrations, fashion shows, show openings, corporate events, car shows and VIP yacht events.As the creator of Catwalk Opera, Spruch combines the emotional power of classical singing with the visual world of fashion and luxury events, creating performances designed for audiences well beyond traditional opera venues.That mission became especially meaningful after one of her fashion show performances, when young audience members approached her and shared that they had never attended an opera or experienced operatic singing before.For Spruch, the encounter demonstrated the potential of presenting classical music in unexpected environments.“When young people told me that my performance was their first experience hearing opera, it stayed with me. Fashion shows, galas and contemporary events can introduce this extraordinary music to audiences who might never otherwise walk into an opera house. I want people to experience the emotion and power of the voice wherever they are.”Spruch's repertoire spans opera, classical crossover and internationally recognized standards, allowing performances to be tailored to the atmosphere of each event-from a dramatic operatic centerpiece to an elegant musical experience integrated into a fashion show, gala, wedding or private celebration.Her career also bridges music and fashion. An international model and beauty titleholder, Spruch is Mrs. Europe Global 2024 and Mrs. Universe Euro California 2026, bringing a distinctive visual presence to performances that often exist at the intersection of music, fashion and luxury entertainment.With an expanding portfolio of international performances and music-industry recognition, Spruch is now focused on developing the next stage of her career through select international bookings and professional representation in the United States, Europe and other international markets.She welcomes inquiries from international booking agents, artist managers, entertainment agencies, event producers and luxury-event professionals, as well as creative collaborations with musicians, composers, producers, designers and fashion houses.Spruch is particularly interested in performances for prestigious private events, galas, luxury weddings, fashion shows and Fashion Weeks, opening ceremonies, cultural celebrations, corporate and VIP events, and other distinctive international occasions where live classical performance can create an unforgettable centerpiece.Her recent awards reinforce a career increasingly defined by the intersection of classical artistry, international fashion and contemporary luxury entertainment.For performance bookings, international representation and collaborations:Monika SpruchInternational Award-Winning Soprano & Classical Crossover ArtistCatwalk OperaMrs. Europe Global 2024 | Mrs. Universe Euro California 2026monikaspruch...

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Monika Spruch Wins Global Music Awards Bronze Medal for“La Wally” | International Soprano

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International Soprano Monika Spruch Expands Global Presence Following Multiple Music Honors News Provided By Catwalk Opera September 30, 2026, 08:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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