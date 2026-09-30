Technology Company Nebi Joins CCW Europe 2026 As Silver Sponsor And Exhibitor

Nebi Joins CCW Europe 2026 as Silver Sponsor and Exhibitor

International tech company Nebi will showcase its approach to AI-powered customer support and data-driven customer experience at CCW Europe Summit in Amsterdam

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nebi, a SaaS ecosystem focused on data, automation and optimisation, will participate in CCW Europe Summit 2026 as a Silver Sponsor and exhibitor, taking place from 5–7 October 2026 in Amsterdam.As customer expectations continue to evolve and AI becomes increasingly embedded in customer service, businesses are looking for ways to make interactions more efficient while gaining greater value from the data generated through everyday customer conversations. At CCW Europe, Nebi will join customer experience and service leaders to explore how technology, AI and actionable insights can help organisations adapt to this changing landscape.At Booth 50, Nebi will showcase Unvox, its intelligent customer support solution that combines live chat, AI-powered assistance and analytics to help businesses improve service operations while turning customer communication into actionable business insight.The summit's 2026 programme will bring together leaders across customer experience, customer service and digital transformation, with discussions spanning customer journeys and experience, data and insights, technology and AI, operations and strategy, and innovation and the future.These themes closely align with Nebi's approach to business technology. Through solutions including Unvox and Tikito, Nebi helps organisations connect customer communication, intelligent automation and operational data to create more efficient and connected customer service environments.Beyond its exhibition presence, Nebi will use the event to connect with CX and customer service professionals, exchange perspectives on the future of customer operations, and discuss how businesses can move from simply collecting customer data to turning it into meaningful action.CCW Europe Summit 2026 takes place from 5–7 October 2026 at Passenger Terminal Amsterdam. Visitors can meet the Nebi team at Booth 50 throughout the event.About NebiNebi is a SaaS ecosystem powered by data, automation and optimisation, helping businesses streamline operations, improve customer experiences and make more informed decisions. Its ecosystem includes solutions for customer support, request management, HR and identity verification, including Unvox, Tikito, Dohris and Egofy.For more information, visit nebi.

Elene Mgaloblishvili

Nebi

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Technology company Nebi Joins CCW Europe 2026 as Silver Sponsor and Exhibitor News Provided By Nebi LTD September 30, 2026, 08:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.