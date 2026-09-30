q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders

Vitakraft selects q.beyond as its SAP transformation partner

30.09.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vitakraft selects q.beyond as its SAP transformation partner

Preliminary study successfully completed

Migration planned to SAP S/4HANA in the cloud (RISE) Objectives include further automation and increased business value Cologne, 30 September 2026 – Pet supply specialist Vitakraft has chosen q.beyond as its consulting and implementation partner for migrating to SAP S/4HANA. The contract was awarded following completion of a preliminary study in which Vitakraft and q.beyond jointly evaluated the best SAP migration strategy for the long-established medium-sized company. Operations are to be managed in SAP's RISE cloud programme and handled by the European hyper-scaler STACKIT. The objectives that Vitakraft has set include drawing on the SAP transformation to further automate company processes in procurement, sales, and finance while also enhancing data transparency. In conjunction with sovereign IT operations in a European cloud, SAP S/4HANA forms the basis for securely deploying AI in line with data protection requirements in an SAP environment. “With SAP S/4HANA and RISE, we will obtain a platform for further automating our company processes and for forward-looking digital innovations”, comments Alexander Böhm, Head of IT International at MOJN, Vitakraft's IT subsidiary.“In addition, this will improve the transparency of our data and the uniformity of our company processes. Ultimately, the SAP transformation that we are implementing together with our new SAP partner q.beyond will help to increase our business value.” “Boosting our customers' business value by offering state-of-the-art IT services is always our primary goal”, adds Thies Rixen, q.beyond's CEO.“With Vitakraft, we are now enabling another medium-sized company with international operations to make its processes fit for the future, i.e. AI-ready and sovereign.” Basis for automation and digitalisation With its transformation to S/4HANA, Vitakraft will receive a platform that facilitates numerous automation and digitalisation initiatives. Specifically, these chiefly include uniform warehouse structuring with SAP EWM (Extended Warehouse Management), a transformation in the SAP-BW solution towards SAP BDC (Business Data Cloud), and the use of SAP Cloud for transportation management. Not least, the S/4HANA environment will safeguard a uniform basis of data and allow for numerous new AI functionalities. The planned transformation will be implemented by adopting a brownfield approach which provides for the migration to SAP S/4HANA (RISE) to include all existing systems and data stocks. q.beyond is also the licence partner. Vitakraft has selected STACKIT as its RISE hyper-scaler in order to ensure sovereign data storage in Germany.

About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond is the leading IT partner for SMEs. We solve the technological challenges our European customers face and make their business models fit for the future. This way, we enhance our customers' business value. We do so by implementing sovereign IT solutions and drawing on our proprietary, certified AI data centres. Our strong team of more than 1,000 specialists combines sector expertise with technical excellence. Core focuses of our activities include public and private clouds, operating business-critical applications based on Microsoft and SAP technologies, artificial intelligence, and IT security. Publicly listed, q.beyond is present across Germany and has locations in Latvia, Spain, Romania, India, and the USA.

Contact:

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

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30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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