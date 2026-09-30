PLAN-B NET ZERO / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PLAN-B NET ZERO recommended as a“Leading Innovator 2027” by FOCUS-Business

30.09.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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PLAN-B NET ZERO recommended as a“Leading Innovator 2027” by FOCUS-Business

Highest score in all five areas of innovation examined Strong innovation profile - innovation firmly embedded in strategy, business model, and organization Zug/Mühlheim am Main, September 30, 2026 – PLAN-B NET ZERO AG (“PLAN-B”), an innovative provider of digitally integrated neo-energy solutions, has been included in the“Leading Innovators 2027” list compiled by FOCUS-Business. The study, conducted in collaboration with the research institute FactField to identify the most innovative companies in Germany, examined 400 companies across 27 industries and evaluated their innovative strength across five categories. PLAN-B achieved the highest score in all innovation areas examined, thereby setting itself apart from the competition by particularly clear distinction.

The comprehensive analysis attests to PLAN-B's strong, holistic innovation profile and confirms that innovation is deeply embedded in the company's strategic direction, business model, and operational structures. The assessment examined and evaluated the following categories: strategy, innovation culture, products and services, process innovation, business model innovation, and organizational innovation. The result is impressive: PLAN-B received the highest rating in each category. Inclusion in the“Leading Innovators 2027” list underlines PLAN-B's commitment to reimagining the energy industry with an integrated Neo-Energy approach. The company combines energy supply with digital technology, control, and platform solutions, thereby laying the foundation for a scalable, data-driven, and customer-centric energy platform.

Bradley Mundt, CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO AG:“Being named a 'Leading Innovator 2027' is a strong endorsement of our strategic direction and our entire team. We are particularly pleased that we achieved the maximum score in all innovation areas evaluated. This demonstrates that innovation at PLAN-B is not limited to individual products or technologies, but rather shapes our entire business model and organization. We are building on this foundation to further develop our Neo-Energy platform and continue on our growth trajectory."

About PLAN-B NET ZERO

PLAN-B NET ZERO AG is establishing a new category in the European energy market: Neo Energy. The company combines energy supply with digital technology, management and platform solutions, positioning itself as a dynamically growing provider of integrated neo-energy solutions. Analogous to developments in the fintech sector, PLAN-B consistently transfers the principles of digital disruption to the energy market. With Neo Energy, the company pursues an integrated business model that links traditional energy supply with digital customer interaction, data intelligence and scalable technology solutions. Since its foundation in 2023, PLAN-B has built up a customer and user base of around 115,000 (as of 30 June 2026) and achieved annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than EUR 60 million. This makes PLAN-B one of the fastest-growing energy platforms in the DACH region.

Further information at:

Press contact

PLAN-B NET ZERO AG

Julia Schnitger

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Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Adrian Witt

Telefon: +49 40 60 91 86 97

E-Mail:... 30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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