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PLAN-B NET ZERO Recommended As A“Leading Innovator 2027” By FOCUS-Business
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PLAN-B NET ZERO
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PLAN-B NET ZERO recommended as a“Leading Innovator 2027” by FOCUS-Business
30.09.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PLAN-B NET ZERO recommended as a“Leading Innovator 2027” by FOCUS-Business
The comprehensive analysis attests to PLAN-B's strong, holistic innovation profile and confirms that innovation is deeply embedded in the company's strategic direction, business model, and operational structures. The assessment examined and evaluated the following categories: strategy, innovation culture, products and services, process innovation, business model innovation, and organizational innovation. The result is impressive: PLAN-B received the highest rating in each category. Inclusion in the“Leading Innovators 2027” list underlines PLAN-B's commitment to reimagining the energy industry with an integrated Neo-Energy approach. The company combines energy supply with digital technology, control, and platform solutions, thereby laying the foundation for a scalable, data-driven, and customer-centric energy platform.
Bradley Mundt, CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO AG:“Being named a 'Leading Innovator 2027' is a strong endorsement of our strategic direction and our entire team. We are particularly pleased that we achieved the maximum score in all innovation areas evaluated. This demonstrates that innovation at PLAN-B is not limited to individual products or technologies, but rather shapes our entire business model and organization. We are building on this foundation to further develop our Neo-Energy platform and continue on our growth trajectory."
About PLAN-B NET ZERO
PLAN-B NET ZERO AG is establishing a new category in the European energy market: Neo Energy. The company combines energy supply with digital technology, management and platform solutions, positioning itself as a dynamically growing provider of integrated neo-energy solutions. Analogous to developments in the fintech sector, PLAN-B consistently transfers the principles of digital disruption to the energy market. With Neo Energy, the company pursues an integrated business model that links traditional energy supply with digital customer interaction, data intelligence and scalable technology solutions. Since its foundation in 2023, PLAN-B has built up a customer and user base of around 115,000 (as of 30 June 2026) and achieved annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than EUR 60 million. This makes PLAN-B one of the fastest-growing energy platforms in the DACH region.
Further information at:
Press contact
PLAN-B NET ZERO AG
Julia Schnitger
E-Mail:...
Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
Adrian Witt
Telefon: +49 40 60 91 86 97
E-Mail:... 30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PLAN-B NET ZERO
|Gubelstrasse 12
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|EQS News ID:
|2407710
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2407710 30.09.2026 CET/CEST
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