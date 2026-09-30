Waterdrop Filter / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Waterdrop Filter Brings Cleaner Water to Warmer Autumn Routines This Prime Big Deal Days

30.09.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BERLIN, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Filter, a global water filtration brand, will bring its Prime Big Deal Days from October 6–7, offering seasonal savings across a range of water filtration solutions designed to make your autumn routines more convenient and enjoyable. As school and work routines return, mornings get busier while cooler days bring more tea, coffee, home cooking and evenings spent indoors. For households in hard-water areas, familiar frustrations such as limescale in kettles and coffee machines can also become more noticeable, making autumn a natural time to upgrade everyday water. Waterdrop M6HG Mineral Instant Hot RO System: €429 to €299 (30% off)

The installation-free M6HG combines 8-stage RO filtration, remineralisation and instant heating up to 95°C, helping reduce TDS and hardness-related minerals while adding calcium and magnesium back for more balanced-tasting water. Waterdrop CT01 Instant Hot & Cold Water Dispenser: €249 to €199 (20% off)

The installation-free CT01 delivers filtered hot and cold water without waiting for the kettle. Its 8-stage mineral filtration helps reduce TDS, chlorine and limescale, while the 5L capacity suits students, offices and smaller households. Waterdrop X12 Reverse Osmosis System: €1099 to €879 (20% off)

The X12 combines 1200 GPD fast flow with 11-stage RO filtration to help reduce hardness-related minerals linked to limescale, while remineralisation adds calcium and magnesium back for a more balanced taste, making it a premium upgrade for daily hydration, cooking, and fall gatherings. Value Picks: Waterdrop TSA & 10UA Under-Sink Water Filters

For households that want simple everyday filtration without a full RO system, the TSA and 10UA offer compact, easy-to-install, low-maintenance options with long filter life -ideal for cooking and daily meal prep. Coffee Machine Water Filters

There are also affordable alternative coffee machine filters for compatible Siemens, De'Longhi and JURA machines, helping improve coffee taste while reducing hardness-related minerals and limescale buildup. With October Prime Day lasting just 48 hours, October 6–7 is the time to lock in these deals and upgrade for less. Shop Waterdrop Filter at waterdropfilter Amazon DE About Waterdrop Filter

Founded in 2015, Waterdrop Filter provides water filtration solutions for homes, offices and outdoor use, including under-sink and countertop RO systems, pitchers and whole-house filters. Its products are trusted by more than 40 million families worldwide more at .











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